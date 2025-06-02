Fantasy Football ADP Battle: Saquon Barkley vs. Bijan Robinson

Saquon Barkley aims to repeat as the overall RB1 in Philadelphia: After a career-best season in 2024, Barkley is being drafted with the expectation that he can maintain elite production in one of the league’s most run-heavy offenses.

Bijan Robinson has a legitimate path to the 2025 RB1 crown: Following a breakout sophomore campaign, Robinson is poised to take another step forward and fulfill the lofty expectations that surrounded him coming out of college.

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s matchup highlights Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as we determine the best option to kick off the running back position in 2025 fantasy drafts.

Barkley is coming off a resurgent first season with the Eagles and his first overall RB1 finish since 2018. He recorded four separate weeks as the top-scoring fantasy running back and finished inside the weekly top 10 in nine of his 16 games. Most notably, he eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards, reaffirming his elite ceiling. Expectations are sky-high heading into 2025, and Barkley will need to replicate that level of production to justify his lofty ADP.

Bijan Robinson has opened his career with back-to-back RB1 seasons, with 2024 serving as his true breakout. He finished as the overall RB3, combining heavy usage with elite efficiency. Robinson ranked top-five at the position in both carries and targets while also earning top-five PFF grades as both a runner and receiver. With a clear workhorse role and all-around skill set, Robinson enters 2025 as one of the safest high-end fantasy options.

UTILIZATION IN THE RUNNING GAME

Barkley dominated the Eagles' backfield in 2024, leading all running backs in opportunities per game (24.0 combined carries and targets). He was the focal point of the ground game in nearly all situations, except for late downs and short-yardage scenarios, where Jalen Hurts took over. In fact, Hurts was Barkley’s primary competition for rushing volume, registering 150 carries, second-most on the team and more than the RB2 in Atlanta. While Barkley’s volume was elite, Hurts’ involvement near the goal line slightly capped his touchdown ceiling.

Robinson, by contrast, was Atlanta’s go-to runner in all situations, including short-yardage and red-zone work, giving him an even more valuable role. His ability to dominate touches regardless of down or distance helped him maintain close to 20 opportunities per game. Coupled with his standing as the second-highest-graded running back in 2024, Robinson’s blend of volume and talent cements him as one of the most complete and reliable fantasy weapons heading into 2025.

UTILIZATION IN THE PASSING GAME

Barkley wasn’t a major factor in the Eagles’ passing game, at least not to the extent of his contributions on the ground, and that was largely expected given Philadelphia’s deep receiving corps. His 39 targets ranked just inside the top 30 among running backs, a modest number that was more than offset by his league-leading carry total. Given his role and the offense around him, that level of passing involvement is perfectly serviceable.

Robinson, on the other hand, was far more involved as a receiver. He averaged nearly four receptions per game and had only one game all season with fewer than two catches, a strong level of consistency for a running back. However, he found the end zone through the air just once. With continued high usage in the passing game, it’s fair to expect that receiving touchdown total to rise in 2025, making Robinson even more valuable in PPR formats.

UTILIZATION IN SCORING RANGE

As noted earlier, Jalen Hurts was the Eagles' primary option in goal-to-go situations, leading the team with 25 carries and converting 13 of them into touchdowns. Barkley wasn’t far behind in total goal-to-go carries (22), but he handled just five attempts from two yards or fewer — compared to Hurts’ 17 — which limited his touchdown output to three in those situations. While Barkley remained involved near the goal line, Hurts’ role as the short-yardage finisher clearly capped his scoring upside.

In contrast, Robinson handled 26 goal-to-go carries and scored 10 times, serving as Atlanta’s clear lead option in those scenarios. While the Falcons didn’t generate as many ultra-short-yardage opportunities, Robinson was still trusted to finish drives when those moments came. With his consistently high red-zone snap rate, it’s likely Robinson remains the go-to option in scoring situations and could see even more opportunities in 2025 as the offense continues to evolve.

TEAM-LEVEL SITUATION

The Eagles were the most run-heavy team in the NFL in 2024, powered by an elite rushing duo in Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, and supported by a top-tier offensive line that ranked second in yards before contact per attempt. Even while facing the highest rate of stacked boxes in the league — a trend likely to continue — the combination of volume, scheme and talent in Philadelphia’s backfield leaves little room for concern about production for either Barkley or Hurts.

While the Falcons weren’t quite as run-heavy, they still finished seventh in run rate, giving Bijan Robinson ample opportunity to shine. Atlanta’s offensive line played a pivotal role in that success, earning the league’s top run-blocking grade and ranking seventh in yards before contact per attempt. With only one change to the starting unit — at center — the foundation remains strong for Robinson to continue thriving behind one of the NFL’s most efficient run-blocking groups.

POTENTIAL 2025 BACKFIELD COMPETITION

As mentioned throughout, Barkley’s primary competition for touches in Philadelphia remains his quarterback, Jalen Hurts. However, for the sake of positional consistency, newcomer A.J. Dillon is worth a brief mention. Dillon missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, so any evaluation relies on his 2023 data. The one area where Dillon has historically been utilized is in goal-to-go situations — a role he handled effectively in Green Bay. Still, with both Hurts and Barkley fully capable in short-yardage and scoring scenarios, it’s unlikely Dillon sees enough involvement to be a meaningful threat to Barkley’s workload.

In Atlanta, Tyler Allgeier remains the No. 2 option behind Robinson, though his role has diminished significantly since the start of Robinson’s career. After logging eight games with double-digit carries in 2023, that number dropped to just five in 2024, along with nearly 50 fewer total carries. Unlike the split approach under Arthur Smith, the current iteration of the Falcons’ offense has made it clear: Robinson is the unquestioned lead back, and Allgeier is no longer a threat to his volume in any meaningful way.

While the final decision is yours, don’t go into your draft blind. Check out PFF’s latest fantasy football rankings to see exactly where Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson and the rest of your targets stack up heading into 2025.