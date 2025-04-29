Get 25% off a PFF+ Annual membership using code: DRAFT25
Fantasy Football 2025: Dynasty trade value chart

3B14D29 Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By Nathan Jahnke
  •  The 1.01 is worth more this year than in past seasons: Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a top-tier running back, with a large gap between him and everyone else.
  • A deep single-quarterback class, but not superflex: The substantial depth at running back makes the value of mid-to-late first-round picks better than last year, but the poor quarterback class compared to the previous season makes the mid-to-late first-round picks not as strong as last year in superflex leagues.
The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, making this the perfect time for dynasty fantasy football managers to capitalize on player and draft pick values.

To help guide your dynasty trades, we've provided updated 2025 dynasty trade value charts for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and rookie draft picks. As in previous seasons, the top-ranked player or pick in each category is set at a value of 100, with all other rankings scaled accordingly.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 29
Draft Position Rankings

2025 Draft Picks

Pick1QB ValueSuperflex Value
1.018060
1.024841
1.034437
1.044335
1.054033
1.063531
1.073228
1.083127
1.092925
1.102925
1.112822
1.122822
2.012722
2.021721
2.031521
2.041320
2.051315
2.061213
2.071212
2.081211
2.091210
2.101110
2.111110
2.121110
3.01119
3.02109
3.03109
3.04109
3.0598
3.0698
3.0798
3.0887
3.0967
3.1066
3.1166
3.1266

Quarterback

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Jayden DanielsCommanders51100
Josh AllenBills5099
Lamar JacksonRavens4698
Jalen HurtsEagles4197
Joe BurrowBengals3887
Patrick MahomesChiefs3284
Caleb WilliamsBears2681
Bo NixBroncos2554
Kyler MurrayCardinals2550
Justin HerbertChargers2448
Jordan LovePackers2345
C.J. StroudTexans2344
Drake MayePatriots2243
Brock Purdy49ers2042
Baker MayfieldBuccaneers1841
Jared GoffLions1840
Justin FieldsJets1639
Dak PrescottCowboys1637
Tua TagovailoaDolphins1636
Trevor LawrenceJaguars1535
J.J. McCarthyVikings1533
Michael Penix Jr.Falcons1432
Cameron WardTitans1331
Bryce YoungPanthers1029
Jaxson DartGiants927
Anthony Richardson Sr.Colts927
Tyler ShoughSaints822
Sam DarnoldSeahawks619
Kenny PickettBrowns618
Jalen MilroeSeahawks615
Geno SmithRaiders614
Derek CarrSaints614

Running Back

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Bijan RobinsonFalcons8666
Ashton JeantyRaiders8060
Jahmyr GibbsLions6853
De'Von AchaneDolphins6251
Bucky IrvingBuccaneers5949
Omarion HamptonChargers4841
Saquon BarkleyEagles4538
Kenneth Walker IIISeahawks4336
Quinshon JudkinsBrowns4335
James CookBills4234
Breece HallJets4133
Kyren WilliamsRams3932
Jonathan TaylorColts3730
Chase BrownBengals3428
Josh JacobsPackers3326
TreVeyon HendersonPatriots3225
Chuba HubbardPanthers3024
RJ HarveyBroncos2922
Kaleb JohnsonSteelers2821
D'Andre SwiftBears2821
Christian McCaffrey49ers2720
Cam SkatteboGiants2720
Joe MixonTexans2620
Tyrone Tracy Jr.Giants2419
Derrick HenryRavens2419
Alvin KamaraSaints2319
Brian Robinson Jr.Commanders2319
Isiah PachecoChiefs2218
David MontgomeryLions2118
Tony PollardTitans2117
Jordan MasonVikings2117
Travis Etienne Jr.Jaguars2017
Jaylen WarrenSteelers2016
Zach CharbonnetSeahawks2016
James ConnerCardinals1916
Tank BigsbyJaguars1916
Rhamondre StevensonPatriots1915
Javonte WilliamsCowboys1915
Trey BensonCardinals1814
Tyjae SpearsTitans1814
Isaac Guerendo49ers1713
Rachaad WhiteBuccaneers1713
Aaron Jones Sr.Vikings1612
Najee HarrisChargers1512
Blake CorumRams1512
Tyler AllgeierFalcons1412
Roschon JohnsonBears1412
Ray DavisBills1411
Kendre MillerSaints1311
Bhayshul TutenJaguars1311
Jaylen WrightDolphins1311
Dylan SampsonBrowns1210
MarShawn LloydPackers1210
Braelon AllenJets119
Audric EstimeBroncos119
Jaleel McLaughlinBroncos119
Jaydon BlueCowboys119
Trevor EtiennePanthers119
Rico DowdlePanthers108
Jarquez HunterRams108
Jo'Quavious MarksTexans108
DJ GiddensColts97
J.K. DobbinsFree Agent97
Jonathon BrooksPanthers87
Elijah MitchellChiefs86
Kenneth GainwellSteelers86
A.J. DillonEagles86
Jerome FordBrowns76
Austin EkelerCommanders66

Wide Receiver

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Ja'Marr ChaseBengals10078
Malik NabersGiants9575
Justin JeffersonVikings9272
Puka NacuaRams8969
Brian Thomas Jr.Jaguars8363
CeeDee LambCowboys7456
Amon-Ra St. BrownLions7155
Drake LondonFalcons5647
Nico CollinsTexans5346
Ladd McConkeyChargers5243
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks4942
Garrett WilsonJets4740
A.J. BrownEagles4539
Tee HigginsBengals4438
Tetairoa McMillanPanthers4437
Marvin Harrison Jr.Cardinals4234
Travis HunterJaguars4033
Rashee RiceChiefs3931
Xavier WorthyChiefs3831
Zay FlowersRavens3730
DeVonta SmithEagles3630
Chris OlaveSaints3629
Jordan AddisonVikings3529
Jaylen WaddleDolphins3428
Jameson WilliamsLions3427
Terry McLaurinCommanders3326
Rome OdunzeBears3225
Matthew GoldenPackers3125
D.K. MetcalfSteelers3124
Jerry JeudyBrowns3023
D.J. MooreBears3023
George PickensSteelers2923
Emeka EgbukaBuccaneers2821
Brandon Aiyuk49ers2720
Tyreek HillDolphins2620
Khalil ShakirBills2520
Courtland SuttonBroncos2319
Jakobi MeyersRaiders2218
Deebo SamuelCommanders2218
Jauan Jennings49ers2017
Josh DownsColts2016
Ricky Pearsall49ers2016
Davante AdamsRams1915
Jayden ReedPackers1915
Mike EvansBuccaneers1915
Keon ColemanBills1814
Chris GodwinBuccaneers1814
Luther Burden IIIBears1713
Rashid ShaheedSaints1713
Michael Pittman Jr.Colts1713
Marvin Mims Jr.Broncos1613
Calvin RidleyTitans1512
Darnell MooneyFalcons1512
Jayden HigginsTexans1512
Quentin JohnstonChargers1412
Xavier LegettePanthers1411
Cooper KuppSeahawks1311
Cedric TillmanBrowns1311
Stefon DiggsPatriots1311
Jack BechRaiders1210
Tre HarrisChargers1210
Rashod BatemanRavens1210
Jalen McMillanBuccaneers119
Adonai MitchellColts118
Tank DellTexans108
Kyle WilliamsPatriots108
Romeo DoubsPackers108
Christian KirkTexans108
Jalen TolbertCowboys108
Hollywood BrownChiefs98
Joshua PalmerBills97
Michael WilsonCardinals97
Wan'Dale RobinsonGiants97
Alec PierceColts97
Pat BryantBroncos97
DeMario DouglasPatriots97
Devaughn VeleBroncos86
Tutu AtwellRams86
Amari CooperFree Agent86
Jaylin NoelTexans66
Christian WatsonPackers66
Noah BrownCommanders66
DeAndre HopkinsRavens66

Tight End

PlayerTeam1QB ValueSuperflex Value
Brock BowersRaiders7757
Trey McBrideCardinals6552
Sam LaPortaLions4032
Colston LovelandBears3528
George Kittle49ers3326
T.J. HockensonVikings3124
Tyler WarrenColts2922
Tucker KraftPackers2218
Dalton KincaidBills2117
Mark AndrewsRavens2117
Jonnu SmithDolphins1814
Kyle PittsFalcons1714
David NjokuBrowns1713
Jake FergusonCowboys1613
Dallas GoedertEagles1612
Evan EngramBroncos1412
Mason TaylorJets1210
Chig OkonkwoTitans1210
Elijah ArroyoSeahawks119
Travis KelceChiefs119
