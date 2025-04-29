Fantasy Football 2025: Dynasty trade value chart

- The 1.01 is worth more this year than in past seasons: Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a top-tier running back, with a large gap between him and everyone else.
- A deep single-quarterback class, but not superflex: The substantial depth at running back makes the value of mid-to-late first-round picks better than last year, but the poor quarterback class compared to the previous season makes the mid-to-late first-round picks not as strong as last year in superflex leagues.
The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, making this the perfect time for dynasty fantasy football managers to capitalize on player and draft pick values.
To help guide your dynasty trades, we've provided updated 2025 dynasty trade value charts for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and rookie draft picks. As in previous seasons, the top-ranked player or pick in each category is set at a value of 100, with all other rankings scaled accordingly.
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 29
2025 Draft Picks
|Pick
|1QB Value
|Superflex Value
|1.01
|80
|60
|1.02
|48
|41
|1.03
|44
|37
|1.04
|43
|35
|1.05
|40
|33
|1.06
|35
|31
|1.07
|32
|28
|1.08
|31
|27
|1.09
|29
|25
|1.10
|29
|25
|1.11
|28
|22
|1.12
|28
|22
|2.01
|27
|22
|2.02
|17
|21
|2.03
|15
|21
|2.04
|13
|20
|2.05
|13
|15
|2.06
|12
|13
|2.07
|12
|12
|2.08
|12
|11
|2.09
|12
|10
|2.10
|11
|10
|2.11
|11
|10
|2.12
|11
|10
|3.01
|11
|9
|3.02
|10
|9
|3.03
|10
|9
|3.04
|10
|9
|3.05
|9
|8
|3.06
|9
|8
|3.07
|9
|8
|3.08
|8
|7
|3.09
|6
|7
|3.10
|6
|6
|3.11
|6
|6
|3.12
|6
|6
Quarterback
|Player
|Team
|1QB Value
|Superflex Value
|Jayden Daniels
|Commanders
|51
|100
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|50
|99
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|46
|98
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|41
|97
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|38
|87
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|32
|84
|Caleb Williams
|Bears
|26
|81
|Bo Nix
|Broncos
|25
|54
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|25
|50
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|24
|48
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|23
|45
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|23
|44
|Drake Maye
|Patriots
|22
|43
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|20
|42
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|18
|41
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|18
|40
|Justin Fields
|Jets
|16
|39
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|16
|37
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|16
|36
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|15
|35
|J.J. McCarthy
|Vikings
|15
|33
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Falcons
|14
|32
|Cameron Ward
|Titans
|13
|31
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|10
|29
|Jaxson Dart
|Giants
|9
|27
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|Colts
|9
|27
|Tyler Shough
|Saints
|8
|22
|Sam Darnold
|Seahawks
|6
|19
|Kenny Pickett
|Browns
|6
|18
|Jalen Milroe
|Seahawks
|6
|15
|Geno Smith
|Raiders
|6
|14
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|6
|14
|Player
|Team
|1QB Value
|Superflex Value
|Brock Bowers
|Raiders
|77
|57
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|65
|52
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|40
|32
|Colston Loveland
|Bears
|35
|28
|George Kittle
|49ers
|33
|26
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|31
|24
|Tyler Warren
|Colts
|29
|22
|Tucker Kraft
|Packers
|22
|18
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|21
|17
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|21
|17
|Jonnu Smith
|Dolphins
|18
|14
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|17
|14
|David Njoku
|Browns
|17
|13
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|16
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|16
|12
|Evan Engram
|Broncos
|14
|12
|Mason Taylor
|Jets
|12
|10
|Chig Okonkwo
|Titans
|12
|10
|Elijah Arroyo
|Seahawks
|11
|9
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|11
|9