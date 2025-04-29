Fantasy Football 2025: Dynasty trade value chart

The 1.01 is worth more this year than in past seasons: Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a top-tier running back, with a large gap between him and everyone else.



Ashton Jeanty is expected to be a top-tier running back, with a large gap between him and everyone else. A deep single-quarterback class, but not superflex: The substantial depth at running back makes the value of mid-to-late first-round picks better than last year, but the poor quarterback class compared to the previous season makes the mid-to-late first-round picks not as strong as last year in superflex leagues.



The substantial depth at running back makes the value of mid-to-late first-round picks better than last year, but the poor quarterback class compared to the previous season makes the mid-to-late first-round picks not as strong as last year in superflex leagues.

The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, making this the perfect time for dynasty fantasy football managers to capitalize on player and draft pick values.

To help guide your dynasty trades, we've provided updated 2025 dynasty trade value charts for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and rookie draft picks. As in previous seasons, the top-ranked player or pick in each category is set at a value of 100, with all other rankings scaled accordingly.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 29

2025 Draft Picks

Pick 1QB Value Superflex Value 1.01 80 60 1.02 48 41 1.03 44 37 1.04 43 35 1.05 40 33 1.06 35 31 1.07 32 28 1.08 31 27 1.09 29 25 1.10 29 25 1.11 28 22 1.12 28 22 2.01 27 22 2.02 17 21 2.03 15 21 2.04 13 20 2.05 13 15 2.06 12 13 2.07 12 12 2.08 12 11 2.09 12 10 2.10 11 10 2.11 11 10 2.12 11 10 3.01 11 9 3.02 10 9 3.03 10 9 3.04 10 9 3.05 9 8 3.06 9 8 3.07 9 8 3.08 8 7 3.09 6 7 3.10 6 6 3.11 6 6 3.12 6 6

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End