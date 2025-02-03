2025 NFL Draft: Seven-round mock drafts for all 32 NFL teams

The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and every team is looking to build for the future. Whether it's finding a franchise quarterback, adding playmakers or shoring up the trenches, each NFL franchise will have its own unique strategy when on the clock.

With that in mind, we’ve put together seven-round mock drafts for all 32 teams, addressing key needs and projecting how each roster could take shape after draft weekend. From top prospects to late-round steals, here’s how every team could attack the 2025 NFL Draft.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Arizona Cardinals head into the 2025 NFL Draft with plenty of work to do, particularly on defense. While defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did an admirable job maximizing his personnel in 2024, the unit simply needs more playmakers.

Arizona’s pass rush struggled all season, generating pressure on just 201 plays — ranking 26th in the NFL. Even if 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson develops into a solid contributor, the Cardinals still lack a consistent edge rusher who can win one-on-one matchups.

Beyond the pass rush, the secondary also needs an upgrade. The Cardinals finished 28th in EPA allowed per play, 31st in success rate and 17th in team coverage grade in 2024.

With $82 million in cap space, the Cardinals have the flexibility to target a top-tier cornerback like D.J. Reed in free agency while using the draft to shore up their offensive and defensive fronts. With glaring needs at guard, offensive tackle, defensive interior and edge rusher, Arizona must make the most of its draft capital to build a more complete roster for 2025 and beyond.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

The Baltimore Ravens‘ two biggest offseason needs appear to be offensive tackle (with the likely free-agent departure of current left tackle Ronnie Stanley) and edge defender. The 2025 NFL Draft looks to be a great place to address both, as there should be depth and value at each position in the early rounds.

Beyond those two critical needs, look for Baltimore to add another outside cornerback this offseason via the draft or free agency, as well as bring in a viable third receiver. We address all of those areas of concern in this mock draft.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

The Chicago Bears head into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission: address key roster gaps and build on the defensive promise they showcased in 2024.

While the offense struggled to find its rhythm, the defense was a relative bright spot, ranking 11th in EPA allowed per play. Standout performances from free-agent safety Kevin Byard and second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. hint at a foundation worth building on.

With needs along the offensive line, defensive line and at running back, general manager Ryan Poles will have ample opportunity to reshape the roster. Armed with the seventh-most cap space in the league and a history of aggressive spending, the Bears could pair their draft capital with free agency moves to retool for a brighter 2025 campaign.

Here’s how they can make the most of their selections in this mock draft.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Despite boasting one of the most explosive offenses in the league, the Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs again—largely due to deficiencies on defense.

While edge rusher Trey Hendrickson ranked second in the NFL with 83 total pressures, the Bengals ranked just 23rd overall in that category. Their struggles extended to coverage and run defense, as they ranked 27th in passing touchdown percentage allowed and 28th in rushing first downs allowed.

Offensive line play remains a concern, too. Not a single Bengals starter ranked in the top 30 at their positions in run blocking, and the unit as a whole finished 27th in pass-blocking efficiency.

Here’s a look at how Cincinnati could use the draft to address some of its most pressing weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Complications with Deshaun Watson’s recovery from an Achilles injury have seemingly opened the door for the Cleveland Browns to consider selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that’s just one of several key concerns for Cleveland, as holes remain on both sides of the ball.

With limited flexibility in free agency, the Browns will likely rely on their draft capital to address multiple needs, including offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

A franchise-best 15-2 regular season ended abruptly in the divisional round of the playoffs, leaving a bit of an empty feeling for the Lions' faithful.

While there’s plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2025 — despite the departure of both coordinators — uncertainty remains regarding the roster on both sides of the ball.

Several key defensive players — including Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Malcolm Rodriguez — are expected to return for the 2025 season. However, the Lions must decide how to handle the expiring contracts of cornerback Carlton Davis, interior defender Levi Onwuzurike and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

When it comes to the draft, the Lions should prioritize strengthening the defense—particularly by adding legitimate pass-rush complements for Hutchinson. This seven-round mock explores how Detroit could not only address that need twice but also bolster all three levels of the defense.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

With availability (Jaire Alexander), performance (Eric Stokes) and the general explosiveness of NFC North offenses posing significant concerns, the Packers need to consider making some significant additions this offseason at cornerback.

On the other side of the ball, similar issues plagued the wide receiver group. Two receivers, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, ranked in the bottom seven of the league in drops in 2024, while deep threat Christian Watson’s torn ACL leaves his status for the start of the 2025 season in doubt.

With significant questions at both positions, the Packers will likely address their needs through a combination of free agency and the draft. Here is an example of how they can revamp both rooms exclusively through the draft in April.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

The Minnesota Vikings had an outstanding regular season, but their weaknesses were exposed by division rival Detroit in Week 18 and again by the Rams in the wild-card round. Heading into the offseason, Minnesota must shore up the interior of the offensive line while also addressing several key needs on defense.

The Vikings currently hold just five draft picks, but with a healthy cap situation, they are expected to be active in free agency come March. This mock draft explores how they could address some of their biggest needs this offseason.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

The Steelers’ offseason starts with determining what to do at quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and neither was able to elevate Pittsburgh to a true contender level last season. The Steelers could choose to bring one (or both) of them back or attack the free-agent pool, but picking 21st overall means the 2025 NFL Draft is not a feasible option for finding a Day 1 starter.

The draft could provide the team with talented offensive playmakers, though. Pittsburgh will also need a plan for its departing running backs, likely leading them to draft one. The team's wide receiver group was very underwhelming in 2024, so expect the franchise to spend its customary second-round pick on upgrading the position.

The secondary could also use upgrades, and the trenches need another infusion of depth. In this mock draft, the Steelers address all of these needs and more.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

An injury-riddled and disappointing 2024 season gives way to the eternal optimism of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. However, with at least three defensive starters likely to hit free agency and an aging, underperforming offensive line, plenty of work must be done.

The star power remains on offense, but expect San Francisco to aggressively target both sides of the trenches in this year’s draft as they look to reclaim their spot atop the NFC West.

Click here to read the full mock draft…

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!

Coming soon! In the meantime, prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft by running your own scenarios with PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator!