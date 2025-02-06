Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: Broncos select dynamic RB Ashton Jeanty in Round 1

RB Ashton Jeanty lands with Sean Payton and Bo Nix: The Boise State back delivered one of the greatest college seasons of all time in 2024, setting a PFF-era record by forcing 157 missed tackles.





Utah State WR Jalen Royals remained highly productive in 2024 — despite dealing with injuries — hauling in 58 receptions in just seven games and generating 440 of his 853 yards after the catch.

The Denver Broncos are ahead of schedule, as they just managed to make the playoffs with rookie QB Bo Nix leading the way. This being said, Denver has plenty of critical needs to fill this offseason, specifically up the middle of the defense and at the skill positions on offense.

Fortunately, this draft class is deep at several of Denver’s biggest areas of need, giving them a prime opportunity to add playmakers who can make an immediate impact in 2025.

Round 1, Pick 20: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

While tight end is a strong consideration at this pick, Jeanty may be too good to pass up if he falls to the Broncos. The Boise State back delivered one of the greatest college seasons of all time in 2024, setting a PFF-era record by forcing 157 missed tackles.

Round 2, Pick 52: S Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Had Castro replicated his monster 2023 season, he’d have put himself in the first-round conversation. Still, his coverage skills make him worthy of an early selection.

During his breakout 2023 campaign, he was targeted 74 times and allowed just 40 catches — with no touchdowns — while recording three interceptions and eight forced incompletions.

Round 3, Pick 84: WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

Royals missed the final five games of 2024 with a foot injury but still competed at Senior Bowl week despite not being fully healthy. Even in a shortened season, he remained highly productive, hauling in 58 receptions in just seven games and generating 440 of his 853 yards after the catch.

Round 4, Pick 120: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

The leader of a dominant Notre Dame defense that powered the Fighting Irish to the national championship game, Kiser was a model of consistency in 2024, missing just four tackles on 645 defensive snaps.

Round 6, Pick 191: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Evans proved to be a physical receiver in 2024, gaining 112 of his 418 receiving yards after contact while securing eight of 13 contested targets.

