Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round mock draft: Steelers select a QB on Day 3

National champion Will Howard joins Pittsburgh in this mock: The Ohio State product has upside, and the Steelers manage to take him in the fourth round of this mock draft.

Steelers add to their receiver room in Round 3: Miami's Xavier Restrepo is excellent at getting open off his breaks.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Steelers’ offseason starts with determining what to do at quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, and neither was able to elevate Pittsburgh to a true contender level last season. The Steelers could choose to bring one (or both) of them back or attack the free-agent pool, but picking 21st overall means the 2025 NFL Draft is not a feasible option for finding a Day 1 starter.

The draft could provide the team with talented offensive playmakers, though. Pittsburgh will also need a plan for its departing running backs, likely leading them to draft one. The team's wide receiver group was very underwhelming in 2024, so expect the franchise to spend its customary second-round pick on upgrading the position.

The secondary could also use upgrades, and the trenches need another infusion of depth. In this mock draft, the Steelers address all of these needs and more.

Thomas has excellent size at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, and he uses his length and frame effectively in man coverage. He gave up completions on less than 48% of throws into his coverage in each of the past two seasons and forced a combined 20 incompletions and two interceptions over that span.

Restrepo is an excellent route technician who consistently gets open off his breaks. He also flashes the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands, as 545 of his 1,216 receiving yards in 2024 were earned after the catch.

Round 3, Pick 85: DI Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

Mills was one of the top interior pass-rushers in the country in 2024, recording 34 total pressures and a 14.1% pass-rush win rate.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Round 4, Pick 121: QB Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard is an excellent athlete for being such a well-built quarterback and flashes accuracy and touch to all parts of the field. Besides a tough outing against Michigan, he racked up 12 big-time throws compared to two turnover-worthy plays in his other final seven games of the 2024 season (including the playoff championship run).

Round 5, Pick 163: RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Mullings had a breakout season in 2024 and possesses the classic power that has long been synonymous with the Steelers' run game. He played through injuries and behind an inexperienced offensive line, earning 657 of his 948 yards after contact.

Round 7, Pick 225: WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

Chism produced a whopping 855 of his 1,375 receiving yards after the catch in 2024, due in large part to forcing 29 missed tackles.

Round 7, Pick 249: G Luke Newman, Michigan State

Newman transferred to Michigan State from Holy Cross for the 2024 season and was excellent in pass protection, as he did not surrender a sack or hit on 417 pass plays.