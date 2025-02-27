Tennessee Titans 7-round mock draft: Titans select their QB of the future at No. 1 overall

A new face of the franchise: Sanders may not have elite athleticism or a rocket arm, but he checks all the boxes needed to succeed as an NFL passer. His 2024 adjusted completion percentage of 81.9% ranked second in the country.



The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the first overall pick, but the decision isn’t as straightforward as usual. They could take one of the top two quarterback prospects — a clear need for Tennessee this offseason — but neither is viewed as a can’t-miss, surefire franchise QB. They also have major needs at edge rusher, cornerback, and wide receiver, all of which feature prospects worthy of the No. 1 pick.

The best option might be to trade back. A move down to No. 3 with the New York Giants, for example, would give the Titans significant additional draft capital while still allowing them to land an elite prospect at a position of need.

For this mock draft, however, Tennessee stays at No. 1, focused on finding the face of the franchise.

Sanders may not have elite athleticism or a rocket arm, but he checks all the boxes needed to succeed as an NFL passer. His 2024 adjusted completion percentage of 81.9% ranked second in the country. When kept clean, he recorded 18 big-time throws (eighth-most) while posting a turnover-worthy play rate of just 0.5% (second-best).

He also ranked fourth nationally in both passing grade (92.8) and adjusted completion percentage (70.9%) on intermediate throws (10-19 yards). Factor in that he consistently had to create plays behind a subpar offensive line, and he looks every bit the part of an NFL franchise quarterback.

Harris transferred from Louisiana Tech to Ole Miss in 2023 and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Rebels, with 841 of his combined 2,080 yards coming after the catch.

Bryant had a standout senior season at Kansas, recording four interceptions and nine forced incompletions while earning the second-highest run defense grade among cornerbacks nationwide (91.3).

Powell-Ryland transferred to Virginia Tech from Florida in 2023 and recorded 50-plus total pressures in back-to-back seasons for the Hokies.

Nelson had his best season at Wisconsin in 2024, allowing just one sack and one quarterback hit in pass protection.

Biggers delivered his best performance of 2024 against the year’s second-ranked team, recording three tackles for loss or no gain against Notre Dame in Week 8 while earning a positive grade on 33.3% of run plays.

On 458 pass-blocking snaps during his senior season at Texas State, Jones didn’t allow a sack and surrendered just three quarterback hits.