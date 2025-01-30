Cleveland Browns 7-round mock draft: Browns draft their quarterback of the future at No. 2

A new face at quarterback: Miami's Cam Ward has all the physical tools to succeed as an NFL quarterback and thrives on deep throws. His 29 big-time throws on passes of 20-plus yards in 2024 ranked second in the nation, as did his 131.5 NFL passer rating on those attempts.

Complications with Deshaun Watson’s recovery from an Achilles injury have seemingly opened the door for the Cleveland Browns to consider selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that’s just one of several key concerns for Cleveland, as holes remain on both sides of the ball.

With limited flexibility in free agency, the Browns will likely rely on their draft capital to address multiple needs, including offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver.

Round 1, Pick 2: QB Cameron Ward, Miami

Ward has all the physical tools to succeed as an NFL quarterback and thrives on deep throws. His 29 big-time throws on passes of 20-plus yards in 2024 ranked second in the nation, as did his 131.5 NFL passer rating on those attempts.

Round 2, Pick 33: CB Trey Amos, Mississippi

While not a first-round-caliber athlete, Amos has the size and physicality to thrive at the next level as a man coverage corner. His ball production was elite in 2024, as he tallied three interceptions and an impressive 15 forced incompletions for Ole Miss.

Round 3, Pick 67: RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Neal is a versatile back who excels as both a runner and receiver. Over the past two seasons at Kansas, he forced a combined 127 missed tackles on runs and receptions.

Despite his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame, Nash showcased impressive athleticism in 2024. He forced 29 missed tackles after the catch and recorded 40 explosive plays of at least 15 yards.

Round 5, Pick 165: Edge Tyler Batty, BYU

Batty has an NFL frame and recorded 44 quarterback pressures for BYU in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 192: S Aubrey Burks, West Virginia

Burks slips in the draft due to his injury history, but his coverage performance in 2022 and 2023 was outstanding. Over that span, he recorded 23 coverage stops, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Round 6, Pick 200: DI Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Robinson boasts a massive 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame and took a significant step forward as a pass rusher in 2024. He improved his pass-rush grade by 14 points from 2023, tallying six sacks and 12 quarterback hits—up from just one sack and eight hits the previous year.

Over the past three seasons combined between Virginia and Florida State, Cypress allowed just 50% of passes into his coverage to be completed.

Round 6, Pick 216: OL Marcus Wehr, Montana State

Wehr brings versatility with experience at both guard and tackle — and has excelled at both spots. Over three seasons at Montana State, he didn’t allow a single sack and surrendered just eight total pressures across 762 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 6, Pick 217: WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and brings added value as a blocker. His 75.8 run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked third among all Power Five receivers with at least 200 run-blocking snaps.

Round 7, Pick 242: DI Joe Evans, UTSA

Evans’ 2024 season ended in October due to a knee injury, but he profiles as a true nose tackle and was dominant against the run in 2023. During his junior year, he earned positive grades on 26% of run plays while receiving downgrades on just 5.3%.

Round 7, Pick 257: TE Nick Kallerup, Minnesota

Kallerup was rarely used in the Gopher passing game, but his 81.8 run-blocking grade ranked second among all draft-eligible tight ends in 2024.