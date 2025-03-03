Indianapolis Colts 7-round mock draft: Colts grab receiving weapons, target defensive line

Penn State's Tyler Warren in Round 1: Simply put, Tyler Warren put together one of the most prolific tight end seasons in Power Four history in 2024. He hauled in 105 passes for 1,246 yards, with 701 coming after the catch and 313 after initial contact.



Scourton transferred to Texas A&M from Purdue for the 2024 season and thrived in multiple roles for the Aggies. However, at Purdue, he was primarily tasked with winning off the edge — and that's where he truly excelled.

Between quarterback Anthony Richardson’s inconsistent play and his ongoing injury concerns, it’s no surprise that Colts general manager Chris Ballard has declared the starting quarterback job an open competition. While a new face is more likely to arrive via free agency, Indianapolis has plenty of opportunities in the draft to support whoever takes the reins.

One key area of focus could be tight end. The Colts have cycled through multiple options at the position in recent years without much consistency, and with this draft class offering strong talent at tight end, it could be a priority early on.

On defense, Indianapolis struggled mightily against the run, making the defensive front another area they’ll likely address in a big way this offseason.

Fortunately for the Colts, this is the perfect draft for needs at tight end and along the defensive line.

Simply put, Tyler Warren put together one of the most prolific tight end seasons in Power Four history in 2024. He hauled in 105 passes for 1,246 yards, with 701 coming after the catch and 313 after initial contact.

Warren’s explosiveness was on full display — 35 of his receptions went for gains of 15 or more yards, and his elusiveness was a major factor, as he forced 19 missed tackles after the catch.

Scourton transferred to Texas A&M from Purdue for the 2024 season and thrived in multiple roles for the Aggies. However, at Purdue, he was primarily tasked with winning off the edge — and that’s where he truly excelled.

In 2023, he earned a 91.0 pass-rush grade, racking up nine sacks and an impressive 21.3% win rate.

Bassa missed just four tackles in 2024 while also proving effective as a blitzer, posting an 18.6% pass-rush win rate.

Ransom earned a 93.5 run-defense grade in 2024, the highest among all safeties in the country.

Hassanein saved his best for last, recording 10 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 63 total pressures in his senior season at Boise State.

Prather spent his first two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Maryland in 2023. Over his four-year college career, he totaled 167 receptions, with 102 resulting in first downs or touchdowns.

Hinton transferred to Michigan from Stanford in 2023 and proved reliable in pass protection. On 388 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just two sacks and four quarterback hits.