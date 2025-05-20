Caleb Downs is the top prospect: The Ohio State star should push the limit for how high a team is willing to draft a safety.



Arch Manning QB1: The new Texas quarterback is the next in line for his family's dynasty at the position.



Get a head start on the 2026 class: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

After breaking down the 10 prospects to know at every position in addition to 10 wild cards to know, here’s an early look at PFF’s top-50 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Downs, who transferred from Alabama last offseason, has been the most valuable safety in college football over the past two seasons according to PFF’s wins above average metric. His 91.7 PFF grade in that span is second among all FBS safeties, while his 91.2 coverage grade is third. Downs is also a fantastic run defender, leading all players on this list with 35 run-defense stops and an 88.5 run-defense grade since 2023.

Downs is an incredibly versatile player who can thrive at free safety, slot corner or in the box. Not to mention, he’s a dynamic punt returner as well.

Parker’s 12 sacks in 2024 led all returning Power Four edge rushers, and he’s one of three in that same group who posted 80.0-plus grades both as a pass rusher and as a run defender.

Parker has a devastating bull-rush thanks to his power at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. He has all the makings of a top-10 selection next April if he can put together a similarly strong junior year.

Between Parker and Woods, Clemson projects to have two top-five picks along its defensive line next year. The latter spent the majority of his sophomore year playing out of position at edge defender and still earned an 83.3 PFF grade on the season. Over his first two seasons of college football, he’s both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

Woods leads that same group with an 89.7 run-defense grade and 14.9% pass-rush win rate since 2023. His power and agility at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds make him a nightmare for any offensive lineman.

Manning’s placement on this list was easily the hardest to figure out. Even though he’s only started two games in his career against bad competition (Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State), the rising redshirt sophomore is still the betting favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy (+700 on DraftKings Sportsbook).

His 88.1 PFF grade was 13th among FBS quarterbacks who played at least 200 snaps and he was 16th in both big-time throw rate (6.4%) and turnover-worthy play rate (1.9%) as well. Arch is a much better athlete than either of his legendary uncles in Peyton and Eli, rushing for four touchdowns on just 21 attempts last year, including a 67-yarder.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

There might not have been a more improved quarterback in college football than Klubnik this past season. After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 passing grade, he was fifth in 2024 with an 87.7 mark. Only Cameron Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36) and those two are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik was also fifth among all quarterbacks in America with 28 big-time throws.

The former top quarterback recruit in the 2022 high school class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior.

Proctor was tasked with protecting Jalen Milroe’s blindside in each of his first two seasons. While he took his lumps as a true freshman in 2023, the former five-star recruit showed serious improvement down the stretch of the season, which carried over into his sophomore campaign.

Since Week 8 of 2023, Proctor has earned a 76.5 PFF grade, which is eighth among SEC tackles. Some of his best performances have come against some elite defensive lines as well. Across three games against Georgia and South Carolina, the Iowa native has a 90.4 pass-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed on 96 pass-blocking snaps.

Proctor is a dancing bear at 6-foot-7, 369 pounds with preposterous athleticism at that monstrous size. If he can play at a more consistent level, he has the upside of being a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Fighting Irish’s elite run game and stellar defense led them all the way to the National Championship Game this past season, and the former should still be present in 2025 thanks to Love's return.

The sophomore was the second-most-valuable back in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric, while his 91.0 PFF grade was fifth. Love’s 38% forced missed tackle rate was also second among Power Four running backs this past season, while his 6.9 yards per carry was third. His fantastic athleticism allows him to run through or hurdle defenders and makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

The current favorite to be the top corner selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, McCoy was a lockdown player for the Volunteers after transferring in from Oregon State. His 89.6 coverage grade in 2024 is second among returning Power Four corners while his four interceptions were tied for second in that same group.

McCoy has great ball skills with phenomenal movement ability, scoring a near-perfect 99.9 in PFF’s game athleticism score metric. It’s worth noting that he is coming off a torn ACL in January, so his status for the 2026 season is uncertain at best.

Mauigoa has been starting at right tackle for the Hurricanes since his true freshman season. The former five-star recruit showed marked improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Mauigoa’s 71.4 run-blocking grade since 2023 is also tied for fourth among ACC tackles. There’s still some overall refinement needed in his game, but he’s one of the favorites to be OT1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fano led all FBS tackles with a 93.0 grade this past season. That’s mainly due to his dominance in the run game, as the Utah native’s 93.6 run-blocking grade was the best in the country by over three points. He also finished as the second-most-valuable Power Four tackle, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, trailing only a projected top-15 pick in Kelvin Banks Jr.

Fano is no slouch as a pass protector either, earning a top-30 pass-blocking grade among Power Four tackles (79.5). While some length concerns could push him inside to guard in the NFL, he’s still an elite athlete with dominant tape as just a true sophomore.

The younger brother of current Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon is projected to follow in his brother’s footsteps from Clemson to the first round of the NFL draft. The younger Terrell is a much better run defender than his brother, placing fourth among all cornerbacks with a 90.7 run-defense grade this past season, while his three forced fumbles tied for second. He’s still excellent in coverage as well, leading all Power Four corners with 14 forced incompletions in 2024.

While not the biggest at just 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Terrell plays with outstanding physicality for the position and has the speed to stick with receivers in man coverage.

A calf injury kept Bain from taking a significant jump in his sophomore year like many were expecting, but he still deserves a spot in the top five of this list for how good he’s been over his first couple of seasons.

Bain’s 73 pressures since 2023 stand third among returning Power Four edge defenders, while his 16.9% pass-rush win rate is fourth. His 82.7 run-defense grade this past season is also fourth in that same group. Bain can line up anywhere on the defensive line at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds and should remind many why he’s a first-round caliber talent now that he’s fully healthy.

Hill entered college as a five-star recruit and immediately lived up to the hype, starting immediately as a true freshman. He’s constantly around the football, whether that’s as a run defender, pass rusher or in coverage. Since 2023, his 32 coverage stops are tied for the most among FBS linebackers, while his 10 sacks and five forced fumbles are tied for the most among Power Four ones. Hill has had 127 plays where he’s made first contact on the ballcarrier in that same span, the most of any returning Power Four linebacker.

Hill is a versatile athlete who wears many different hats for the Longhorns’ defense and could find his way into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tyson enjoyed a massive breakout year with the Sun Devils, tallying 1,098 yards as a redshirt sophomore. The only returning Power Four receiver who posted more was Smith.

Something clicked for the Colorado transfer in the second half of the season. In Arizona State’s final six games of the regular season, Tyson led the nation with 729 receiving yards while his 4.03 yards per route run were second among Power Four ones. He unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury in the final regular season game, which kept him out of the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the latter of which the Sun Devils lost in double overtime.

Slaughter was the only Power Four center with 80-plus grades both as a pass blocker and as a run blocker. Making that even more impressive is the fact that he faced a murderer’s row of defensive tackles like Walter Nolen, Alfred Collins, Shemar Turner, Deone Walker, Omarr Norman-Lott and Joshua Farmer. All of those players should be selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter’s 85.8 grade since 2023 trails only Jackson Powers-Johnson among Power Four centers. He moves very well at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, which allows him to dominate in a zone-blocking scheme.

Faulk has been one of Auburn’s starting edge defenders in each of his first two seasons and took a major step forward as a sophomore. His 83.8 PFF grade was more than 16 points better than what he posted as a freshman and is the fifth-best mark of any returning Power Four edge rusher.

The former four-star recruit is at his best in the run game, tying for eighth among Power Four edges with 23 run-defense stops last year. Faulk is still developing moves as a pass rusher, but he did show improvement there with nine sacks and 45 pressures last year. Both those figures stood in the top 20 of the Power Four.

While his performance in the final game of the season was rough (36.6 passing grade), Allar quieted many critics by quarterbacking the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals this past season. He finished as the nation’s sixth-most valuable signal-caller in the process, according to our wins above average metric. His 21 big-time throws were a top-20 mark in America, while his 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate was 21st.

He showed off his rifle right arm far more as a junior, increasing his average depth of target by over a yard. There are still some things to clean up in terms of his footwork and accuracy and plenty of questions surrounding Penn State’s wide receiver room, but Allar will enter his senior season as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. With a loaded roster surrounding him, he has the potential to take the Nittany Lions on an even deeper run next year.

After sitting on the bench for three years, Nussmeier finally received his chance to start for the Tigers as a redshirt junior. He extended the flashes of brilliance he had as a backup over a full season and finished the year with the fifth-most passing yards in the nation (4,043) and tied for seventh in big-time throws (26).

Nussmeier is still a bit of a gunslinger, as his 18 turnover-worthy plays were among the 20 most in the nation. He also adds virtually nothing as a runner, as his 93 rushing yards in 2024 were easily the fewest of anyone on this list. Nonetheless, he’s still a tough quarterback who’s fearless in the pocket and is capable of making almost any throw on the field.

Thieneman’s sophomore season at Purdue wasn’t nearly as good as his freshman year. He posted just a 72.4 PFF grade after earning an 89.5 grade in 2023. Much of that can be attributed to the Boilermakers lining him up at free safety far less, a role he excels at with his elite speed and ball skills.

Dillon Thieneman’s snaps at free safety by year:

Year Percentage of snaps at free safety 2023 86.4% 2024 57%

His 89.4 PFF grade since 2023 is still fourth among returning FBS safeties, and he has 80.0-plus grades in coverage and run defense in that span. Thieneman’s arguably the best centerfielder in college football and is one of the best athletes in the nation as well. Dan Lanning should have a lot of fun incorporating his range into his defense.

Overton was a top-15 overall recruit in the 2022 class but failed to live up to the hype during his first two seasons at Texas A&M, posting a 61.5 PFF grade in that span.

A transfer to Alabama did wonders for his development, as he ended the year as one of the 15 most valuable edge defenders in America. Overton’s 18% pass-rush win rate was a top-30 mark in the nation, while his 81.7 run-defense grade was 25th. He blurs the line between an edge rusher and defensive tackle at 283 pounds and can line up anywhere along the defensive line and succeed.

The Crimson Tide are losing a stud linebacker in Jihaad Campbell, but they still have another stud patrolling the middle of the field in Lawson coming back.

His eight forced incompletions since 2023 are tied for the most among all returning linebackers in the nation, while his 56 run-defense stops in that same span stand third among returning Power Four ones. Lawson takes on blocks very well due to his strong build at 6-foot-2, 239 pounds and does an outstanding job at reading the quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage.

After spending one season at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to ASU and was one of the biggest reasons why the Sun Devils went from back-to-back 3-9 seasons to winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF grade was ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80-plus grades both as a passer and as a runner. He was fourth among all quarterbacks in America with a 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate while his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were fifth among Power Four ones. With superstar running back Cameron Skattebo off to the NFL, there’ll be even more pressure on Leavitt to carry Arizona State’s offense to similar heights.

Like Anthony Hill Jr., York has been a starter in each of his first two seasons. But unlike Hill, he was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

York’s proven those rankings wrong thus far, leading all returning Power Four linebackers with 59 run-defense stops since 2023. His 122 first contacts on the ballcarrier are tied for fourth among that same group. York has a stocky build at 6-feet, 235 pounds and is an excellent tackler.

Singleton is now with the Tigers after two seasons at Georgia Tech.

His 1,468 receiving yards across his two years with the Yellow Jackets stands second among returning Power Four wideouts. He also scored above the 99th percentile in PFF’s game athleticism score metric. As that figure might suggest, Singleton has track speed with the ability to hit a home run at any point. His 664 receiving yards on deep balls since 2023 lead all returning Power Four receivers.

The Longhorns may have lost a first-round cornerback in Jahdae Barron, but they’re still in a great spot with Muhammad returning for his junior season. Only three returning Power Four corners have been more valuable than him over the last two seasons, according to our WAA metric. He has 17 forced incompletions in that span despite only being targeted on 12.1% of his coverage snaps.

While not an elite athlete, Muhammad wins with his instincts and ability to click and close in coverage.

After playing sparingly at Georgia as a true freshman, Harris transferred to Penn State and showed why he was a top-40 recruit coming out of high school. He finished his sophomore year as one of the 10 most valuable cornerbacks in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric while only allowing 0.76 yards per coverage snap.

Harris can succeed on the outside or in the slot and has excellent instincts in zone coverage while being overall very technically refined.

Sapp enjoyed a major breakout in his fourth season with the Gators. His 90.4 PFF overall grade placed 10th among all edge defenders in college football and second among returning players at the position.

The former defensive tackle is at his best in the run game, placing fourth among all FBS edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade (88.7) while tying for fourth among Power Four players in tackles for loss or no gain (13) this past season. Sapp is a more than capable pass rusher, as well, earning an 82.2 PFF grade in that regard. He has a natural pad level at 6-foot-2 with the strength to stack and shed blockers very well.

Reed-Adams dominated in his first year with the Aggies. The Kansas transfer ranked second in PFF overall grade, run-blocking grade and wins above average among Power Four guards in 2024.

He’s a powerful player at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds who can excel in any run-blocking scheme. Reed-Adams led all Power Four guards in gap-blocking grade while placing fourth in zone-blocking grade.

The Nittany Lions may have lost Abdul Carter to the 2025 NFL Draft, but they’re still in a very good place at edge defender thanks to Dennis-Sutton's return. He is tied for the most valuable returning Power Four edge defender over the past two years, according to PFF’s wins above average metric, and his 75 pressures in that span trail only T.J. Parker.

The former five-star recruit has all the traits you look for in an edge defender and could climb early draft rankings with further development.

The first thing you notice about Boston is his elite size at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds. The second thing you notice is how fluid a mover he is, despite his bigger stature. The rising junior reached nearly 22 mph this past season, according to PFF's player tracking data.

Boston has a large catch radius and strong hands, catching 12 of 22 contested targets in 2024. Think of him as the Tetairoa McMillan of this year’s class. And like McMillan, Boston has the upside of becoming a first-round pick.

Rivers enjoyed a breakout junior campaign with the Blue Devils, tying with Jahdae Barron for the highest PFF grade among Power Four cornerbacks (90.7).

Rivers has versatility as both an outside corner and nickel defender and is an expert at reading the quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage. He’s also a weapon as a blitzer, placing second among Power Four corners with nine pressures last year.

After entering 2024 as our top-ranked quarterback in the country, Beck disappointed in his final year at Georgia before transferring to Miami (FL). The redshirt senior’s 20 turnover-worthy plays this past season were tied for the sixth most in the country. As that number would indicate, he often forced throws due to the Bulldogs’ underwhelming receiving corps. Georgia’s 31 drops on the season were tied for the second most in the Power Four.

Beck still performed at a solid level, all things considered (80.2 PFF passing grade in 2024). His 90.9 PFF overall grade since 2023 is also the second-best mark of any returning FBS quarterback. Beck is hoping he can find similar success to Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans after a standout campaign at Miami.

Kamara was one of many former James Madison Dukes to follow head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana. While he leveled up in competition by going from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten, the fifth-year senior upped his game as well. In fact, he led all FBS edges with 67 pressures last year while his 28 combined sacks/hits were the third-most in the nation.

While his length at 6-foot-1 will be an issue for his NFL outlook, Kamara has a stocky build at 265 pounds with a quick first step and good hand usage.

Durant lived in opposing backfields last year, both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender. He led all FBS interior defenders with 14 tackles for loss/no-gain in 2024, while his 28 pressures were a top-25 mark in the nation.

Durant packs a punch despite being undersized (6-foot-1, 288 pounds) and has excellent quickness to shoot gaps.

After a down sophomore season at North Carolina State, Concepcion has a fresh start with the Aggies.

He still deserves a place on this list for how dynamic he has been over his two-year career. Since 2023, his 792 yards after the catch are the second most among returning Power Four receivers, and his 16 receiving touchdowns are the most. Concepcion’s 357 rushing yards in that span rank third among all wideouts, as well.

Concepcion is an electric player with the ball in his hands who should be utilized much more in Texas A&M’s offense.

Taaffe began his career as a walk-on with the Longhorns and has become one of the best safeties in America. He was the fourth-most valuable safety in the nation last year, according to our WAA metric and trailed only Downs among returning safeties. He has five interceptions and 11 forced incompletions over the last two seasons, each a top-25 mark among all safeties in the FBS.

Taaffe is at his best playing free safety for Texas, where his football intelligence and range can truly shine.

Moore was one of the most efficient pass-rushers in the country last year. His 23.1% pass-rush win rate was fourth among all FBS edges while his 86.5 pass-rush grade was sixth in the Big Ten.

Moore has very good bend and a bull rush that can knock back even the largest offensive tackles. With Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart off to the league, it’ll be up to him and fellow 2026 prospect Rayshaun Benny to lead the next era of dominant defensive linemen in Ann Arbor.

Josephs was part of a deep rotation of Tennessee defensive linemen, but he made the most of his 353 snaps. The junior led all edge defenders in the nation with a 91.4 run-defense grade in 2024 and was one of only three edges in America who earned 85.0-plus grades as both a run defender and as a pass-rusher.

Like his former teammate, James Pearce Jr., Josephs has an explosive get-off that allows him to blow up blockers before they even know what hit them. And like Pearce, he can become a first-round pick if he can keep up this level of play under a heavier workload next season.

Sarratt was one of 13 former James Madison Dukes to follow head coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington, Indiana, and was still incredibly productive despite making a jump in competition level. Only Jeremiah Smith and Jordyn Tyson notched more receiving yards (957) among returning Power Four wideouts, and his 16 contested catches tied for the seventh most among Power Four receivers.

Since 2023, Sarratt’s 90.3 PFF overall grade leads all returning FBS receivers, as do his 2,156 receiving yards — which are nearly 400 more than any other returning wideout. Sarratt is excellent at boxing out defenders thanks to his size (6-foot-2) and strong hands.

Bailey was one of the most productive pass-rushers in college football this past season at Stanford. In fact, his 93.2 pass-rush grade led all edge defenders in college football, as did his 30.2% pass-rush win rate.

He has an advanced bag of pass-rushing moves already but must develop some play strength at just 240 pounds. Bailey has had sub-60.0 run-defense grades in back-to-back seasons. If he has similar production at Texas Tech, he could become a first-round pick.

While many anxiously await the day when Jeremiah Smith declares for the NFL draft, that won’t be until 2027. Even though he’s not eligible, the Buckeyes might still produce a first-round wideout in 2026.

Tate should break out in his junior season as Ohio State’s No. 2 receiver and has intriguing tools for the position. He’s a good separator despite being 6-foot-3, placing in the 93rd percentile of separation rate this past season (86.6%).

“The first guy off the bus” is a phrase used to describe a team’s physically most imposing player. In that sense, Ponds would likely be the last off the bus for the Hoosiers at just 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. That hasn’t kept him from performing like one of the nation’s best corners in each of his first two seasons, though.

Ponds showed his true freshman season at James Madison was no fluke, placing as one of the 15 most valuable corners in the nation once again at Indiana. His 91.8 PFF grade over the last two years is the highest among all returning FBS cornerbacks as well. There’s zero fear in Ponds’ game, both in coverage and in run defense. The latter is especially important considering his size will likely limit him to being a slot corner at the next level.

Hubbard played just four defensive snaps in his true freshman season in 2023, instead contributing to the Crimson Tide’s special teams unit. He became a starter as a sophomore and was sixth among all safeties in the country in both overall grade (89.2) and coverage grade (89.7). His 21.3 passer rating when targeted was the fifth-best mark among FBS safeties as well.

Hubbard is an incredibly versatile player in Alabama’s defense. His coverage grades at free safety, at slot corner and in the box were each in the 91st percentile or better.

Lemon was extremely efficient in his sophomore season with the Trojans. His 3.03 yards per route run average ranks third among returning Power Four wideouts, trailing only Jeremiah Smith and Jordyn Tyson.

Smith is also the only returning wide receiver in college football who was more valuable than Lemon in 2024, according to PFF's wins above average metric. Lemon has strong hands and is dynamic after the catch, making him one of the best slot receivers in the country.

Singleton surprised many when he decided to return to Happy Valley for his senior season after he was a projected Day 2 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. His 1,106 rushing yards in 2024 were the third most among returning Power Four backs, while his 6.4 yards per carry ranked eighth in the Power Four.

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the only returning halfback in the nation who was more valuable than Singleton in 2024, according to PFF's wins above average metric. He has great size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds and the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.

Coleman has been one of college football's most efficient runners since he arrived on the scene three years ago. Across his two seasons at Arizona and one with the Huskies, Coleman has posted a 95.4 career PFF rushing grade — tied for fifth among FBS running backs in that span.

He’s a human bowling ball at 5-foot-9 and 229 pounds, with quicker feet than you’d expect for a back of his size. The rising senior’s average of 4.6 yards after contact per attempt since 2023 ranks third among all FBS running backs, while his 35% forced missed tackle rate in that span is tied for second among Power Four running backs.

Romaine was the Power Four’s highest-graded linebacker as just a true sophomore, earning a 91.0 mark. That was mainly due to his dominance in the run game, as his 90.7 run-defense grade was third in the nation, while his 43 run-defense stops were fourth among Power Four ones.

Romaine’s a prototypical “Mike” linebacker at 6-foot-2, 242 pounds and is excellent at beating blockers before they can even get a clean shot on him.

At 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, Keenan is a force in the trenches, consistently eating up double teams and excelling as a run defender. His 89.8 run-defense grade in 2024 ranked third among Power Four interior defensive linemen, trailing only Mason Graham and Walter Nolen—both projected first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Keenan capped off his redshirt junior season as one of the 15 most valuable defensive tackles in the country, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

Laloulu flashed across 413 snaps as a true freshman in 2023, leading all Power Four guards with a 0.9% pressure rate allowed. He shuffled all over the Ducks’ interior that year, playing at least 100 snaps at center, left guard and right guard.

He became Oregon’s starting center as a sophomore and was one of only six Power Four players at the position who earned top-20 grades as both a pass blocker and a run blocker. Laloulu still hasn’t surrendered a sack across 720 career pass-blocking snaps.

Once a four-star quarterback recruit, Stowers has made the transition to tight end look seamless. No returning tight end in college football has been as valuable as him over the past two seasons, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

The New Mexico State transfer is an elite athlete, placing above the 99th percentile in PFF's game athleticism score metric. That movement ability makes him especially dangerous after the catch, as Stowers ranked third among Power Four tight ends with 13 forced missed tackles and fourth in yards after the catch (373) this past year.