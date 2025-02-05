Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft: Rams look to fill void left by WR Cooper Kupp

A replacement for Cooper Kupp? Elic Ayomanor has all the tools to be a dangerous weapon at the next level, and his refined route running suggests he can adjust quickly to the pro game.



With the Rams exploring a trade for Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford’s future still uncertain, the team appears to be in a state of transition heading into the offseason.

If Stafford returns, the Rams will likely prioritize adding another big offensive weapon through free agency or the draft to bolster their attack. However, if he decides to retire, the team could shift its focus to reinforcing the offensive line or upgrading the secondary instead.

For this mock draft exercise, the assumption is that Stafford returns for one more season, and the Rams go all-in to defend their NFC West title.

Round 1, Pick 26: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Ayomanor has all the tools to be a dangerous weapon at the next level, and his refined route running suggests he can adjust quickly to the pro game.

Over the past two seasons at Stanford, he showcased his reliability and playmaking ability, securing 28 contested catches while turning 118 receptions into 12 touchdowns and 76 first downs.

Round 3, Pick 90: CB Zy Alexander, LSU

Alexander saved his best for last at LSU, delivering a standout senior season in coverage. He allowed just a 46.2% completion rate on targets his way while posting an impressive 19.2% forced incompletion rate.

Fannin had an outstanding senior season at Bowling Green, hauling in 112 catches for 1,491 yards, with a remarkable 843 yards coming after the catch.

His ability to make defenders miss was unmatched — he forced 33 missed tackles after the catch, which was 15 more than the next-closest tight end, Penn State’s Tyler Warren (19).

R4: 126 QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse

McCord enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 after transferring to Syracuse from Ohio State, and he proved to be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class under pressure. When facing pressure, he led the class in big-time throws, adjusted completion percentage and overall grade.

Round 6, Pick 190: T Logan Brown, Kansas

Brown was rock-solid in pass protection in 2024, allowing zero sacks and just six total pressures across 255 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 6, Pick 201: LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

Higgins was one of the top coverage linebackers in the country in 2024, showcasing instincts and playmaking ability in the passing game. He recorded three interceptions, posted 15 stops and held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.0 passer rating when targeted.

Round 6, Pick 202: G Miles Frazier, LSU

Frazier excelled in pass protection over his last two seasons at LSU, allowing just one sack and two quarterback hits across 1,052 pass-blocking snaps.