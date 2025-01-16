All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

2Y40MY8 Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Mark Chichester

In Dec. 2024, the NFL Network reported that teams are starting to budget for a 2025 salary cap between $265 and $275 million —  an increase of at least $10 million per team.

As teams gear up for the offseason, here’s how all 32 NFL teams currently stand in terms of cap space. It’s important to note that cap space is a fluid figure that evolves as teams make moves to reshape their rosters. Alongside cap space data, we’ve also included team-level grades for both offense and defense, as well as the total PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) generated by each roster.

All salary cap data is provided by our friends at OverTheCap.

Last updated: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

2025 Salary Cap Space

Team Cap Space Effective Cap Space Dead Money PFF Grade: Offense PFF Grade: Defense Total WAR
Patriots $120,541,728 $112,732,718 $6,239,378 64.4 64.8 2.98
Raiders $92,522,914 $85,762,761 $29,273,438 70.4 57.7 3.46
Commanders $89,640,464 $71,001,677 $7,467,937 78.7 60.0 6.54
Chargers $73,170,714 $55,721,957 $3,349,553 79.6 76.9 7.85
Cardinals $71,693,263 $68,167,236 $7,399,996 81.9 65.5 6.42
Vikings $70,527,543 $57,289,188 $3,394,488 81.3 71.8 7.20
Bears $66,013,403 $54,504,590 $2,385,227 70.5 71.8 5.12
Lions $57,584,933 $46,204,725 $6,681,976 89.1 77.9 8.02
Steelers $52,353,766 $39,952,278 $45,335 75.3 79.5 5.92
Packers $50,338,659 $38,033,313 $18,314,706 80.5 71.9 5.34
Bengals $47,587,407 $44,176,846 $357,962 79.6 66.2 8.07
Rams $46,601,722 $37,253,511 $9,957,506 80.6 68.2 6.32
49ers $46,509,688 $41,515,148 $16,726,226 83.5 68.9 6.24
Broncos $45,246,255 $33,644,312 $32,452,617 74.9 78.7 7.47
Titans $44,196,218 $35,856,240 $11,535,256 64.2 67.2 2.06
Giants $43,380,069 $32,062,246 $27,299,521 66.0 66.9 3.09
Jaguars $35,661,564 $28,031,447 $5,073,801 71.5 63.4 4.19
Colts $28,397,573 $24,514,329 $801,369 75.2 74.7 5.60
Panthers $21,629,869 $16,678,094 $2,106,017 73.8 45.0 3.95
Jets $20,950,158 $15,274,555 $5,987,223 75.9 64.4 5.88
Eagles $19,821,816 $14,664,875 $29,089,224 81.4 90.6 8.03
Ravens $17,109,460 $6,530,895 $8,691,146 91.6 76.0 8.82
Buccaneers $11,743,557 $1,050,443 $29,476,419 83.6 66.4 7.98
Chiefs $11,503,627 ($2,093,944) $226,354 78.7 79.8 7.02
Texans $6,208,545 ($1,656,239) $948,890 76.7 71.9 6.94
Cowboys ($285,056) ($4,471,316) $9,280,931 67.9 63.9 4.01
Bills ($7,204,002) ($14,593,952) $5,439,688 81.3 63.5 7.20
Falcons ($7,962,791) ($12,207,553) $284,993 89.4 68.5 7.28
Dolphins ($11,909,730) ($17,694,863) $17,128,471 70.4 68.2 4.60
Seahawks ($27,452,016) ($30,735,354) $248,329 78.5 70.0 5.88
Browns ($29,998,764) ($38,460,938) $39,744,384 63.6 75.5 3.05
Saints ($52,317,537) ($57,741,205) $48,432,346 71.9 57.5 3.63

 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.