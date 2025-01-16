2025 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

In Dec. 2024, the NFL Network reported that teams are starting to budget for a 2025 salary cap between $265 and $275 million — an increase of at least $10 million per team.

As teams gear up for the offseason, here’s how all 32 NFL teams currently stand in terms of cap space. It’s important to note that cap space is a fluid figure that evolves as teams make moves to reshape their rosters. Alongside cap space data, we’ve also included team-level grades for both offense and defense, as well as the total PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) generated by each roster.

All salary cap data is provided by our friends at OverTheCap.

Last updated: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

2025 Salary Cap Space