Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft: Dolphins reinforce the offensive line

While inconsistencies in sustaining blocks keep Booker from ranking higher on our board, he was rock-solid in pass protection. He allowed no sacks and just two quarterback hits on true pass sets in 2024, earning an 83.5 pass-blocking grade in those situations—the fifth-best mark among all guards.

As of this writing, the Miami Dolphins remain $5.4 million over the salary cap and will likely need to restructure a few key contracts to get under the threshold.

This financial situation could limit their ability to aggressively address key needs — most notably, the offensive line. With 10 total draft picks, expect Miami to target significant upgrades in the trenches early while using their hoard of Day 3 selections to add depth across the roster.

Membou was a dominant force in 2024, not allowing a single sack or quarterback hit in pass protection. He also excelled in the run game, earning an 87.6 run-blocking grade—the fourth-highest among all college football tackles last season.

While inconsistencies in sustaining blocks keep Booker from ranking higher on our board, he was rock-solid in pass protection. He allowed no sacks and just two quarterback hits on true pass sets in 2024, earning an 83.5 pass-blocking grade in those situations—the fifth-best mark among all guards.

Round 3, Pick 98: DI Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Farmer recorded 13 sacks and 49 total pressures over the past two seasons combined, showcasing his ability to consistently disrupt the pocket.

Round 4, Pick 114: S Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Sanker was a dependable back-end defender for Virginia, allowing less than a 60% completion rate into his coverage in each of the past two seasons. Over that span, he totaled 16 forced incompletions and 28 coverage stops.

Over the past two seasons combined, Strong allowed just 36 completions on 95 targets while recording five interceptions and 15 forced incompletions.

Round 5, Pick 150: Edge Sai'vion Jones, LSU

Jones has the ideal frame to fit Miami’s defensive front and took a major step forward as a pass rusher in 2024, generating 45 total pressures.

Round 5, Pick 156: OL John Williams, Cincinnati

Scoring a high-level lineman in this draft would be a major win for the Dolphins. Williams’ pass protection was elite in 2024, surrendering just one sack and one quarterback hit on 460 reps.

Round 7, Pick 225: WR Roc Taylor, Memphis

The Dolphins prioritize speed, which Taylor has in abundance, but they could benefit from adding a bigger-bodied receiver who can make tough catches in traffic. Taylor proved he can fill that role at Memphis, securing 33 of his 56 contested targets over the past two seasons.

Round 7, Pick 232: RB Jordan James, Oregon

With the Dolphins recently parting ways with Raheem Mostert, they’ll be looking for another explosive playmaker in the backfield—someone like James. In 2024, he racked up 749 of his 1,304 rushing yards after initial contact and forced 58 missed tackles.

Round 7, Pick 252: LB David Gbenda, Texas

Gbenda made a strong impact in 2024, grading positively on 19.1% of his run-defense snaps. He also brought valuable special teams experience at Texas, logging 167 career snaps, primarily on kick return and kick coverage.