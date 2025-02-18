New England Patriots 7-round mock draft: Pats fortify the offensive line for QB Drake Maye

Help for the offensive line: In three seasons as the starting left tackle for LSU, Will Campbell surrendered just five sacks and posted run-blocking grades over 80.0 on both inside-zone and duo runs.





In three seasons as the starting left tackle for LSU, Will Campbell surrendered just five sacks and posted run-blocking grades over 80.0 on both inside-zone and duo runs. Pats grab JT Tuimoloau in Round 2: Tuimoloau put together the best stretch of his career during Ohio State’s playoff run, as he racked up six sacks and 19 total pressures in his four playoff games.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The New England Patriots’ top priority this offseason is strengthening an offensive line that struggled in 2024, as five linemen logged at least 300 pass-blocking snaps and earned a below-average grade, with the unit allowing a combined 163 pressures.

New England’s favorable cap situation makes both free agency and the draft viable options for addressing the issue. With a deep offensive line class, the Patriots could look to double-dip in the draft. Expect them to also target a young pass rusher and a bigger receiving weapon to round out their offseason moves.

Round 1, Pick 4: T Will Campbell, LSU

In three seasons as the starting left tackle for LSU, Campbell surrendered just five sacks and posted run-blocking grades over 80.0 on both inside-zone and duo runs.

Round 2, Pick 38: Edge JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Tuimoloau put together the best stretch of his career during Ohio State’s playoff run, as he racked up six sacks and 19 total pressures in his four playoff games.

Round 3, Pick 69: OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

With an arm length under the 33-inch threshold, Milum will most likely transition to guard, but his outstanding senior season at West Virginia bodes well for his NFL future. His 92.6 pass-blocking grade led all linemen in the country, regardless of position, and his 89.7 run-blocking grade was third-best.

Round 3, Pick 77: WR Savion Williams, TCU

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Williams boasts an outstanding frame that he used to dominate in contested situations at TCU, as he hauled in an impressive 28 of 38 contested targets throughout his college career.

Round 4, Pick 104: CB Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina

Huzzie was a standout in coverage in 2024, allowing just 23 completions on 51 targets while posting an impressive 23.5% forced incompletion rate.

Round 5, Pick 144: RB Marcus Yarns, Delaware

Over his last two seasons at Delaware, Yarns racked up 1,085 of his 1,797 rushing yards after contact while recording 48 explosive runs and forcing 62 missed tackles.

Round 7, Pick 219: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

Despite being listed at 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, Wester proved to be a tough, reliable target, hauling in 31 of 64 contested catches throughout his college career. After transferring to Colorado in 2024 following three seasons at Florida Atlantic, he also showcased his playmaking ability after the catch, recording 85 career explosive plays.

Round 7, Pick 222: LB Gaethan Bernadel, Stanford

Bernadel was a highly productive defender across his collegiate career at Florida International (2021-22) and Stanford (2023-24), totaling 101 run stops and 29 tackles for loss or no gain.

Round 7, Pick 240: Edge Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

Downs graded positively on more than 14% of his run-defense snaps and recorded a pass-rush win rate of at least 10% in each of his four seasons at Oklahoma.