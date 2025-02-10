Los Angeles Chargers 7-round mock draft: Chargers prioritize adding offensive weapons

A familiar face for Jim Harbaugh: Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play limited TE Colston Loveland’s production in 2024, but he still posted a 90.6 receiving grade, the third-best mark in the nation.





The way the Los Angeles Chargers’ season ended makes one thing clear — the team needs to prioritize adding offensive weapons. Los Angeles hit a home run in last year’s draft when Ladd McConkey fell into their lap in the second round, but the rest of the skill positions lack youth and explosiveness.

Age and free agency are also pressing concerns on defense, with holes in the secondary and a need for more pass-rush help up front. However, with 11 draft picks in April, the Chargers have plenty of ammo to reshape their roster and address key weaknesses.

Round 1, Pick 22: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

This may be the lowest of low-hanging fruit, but it addresses a massive need—far beyond just being a safe and familiar pick for former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play limited Colston Loveland’s production in 2024, but he still posted a 90.6 receiving grade, the third-best mark in the nation.

Round 2, Pick 54: Edge Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Kennard delivered a dominant senior campaign in 2024, piling up 11 sacks and 44 total pressures for the Gamecocks.

Round 3, Pick 86: RB Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Gordon wasn’t quite as productive in 2024 as he was in 2023, but he set an incredibly high standard to follow. In his standout 2023 campaign, he forced 71 missed tackles and racked up 46 explosive runs.

Round 4, Pick 122: WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

Injuries shortened Horton’s 2024 season, but his production over the previous two years speaks for itself. Between 2022 and 2023, he hauled in 172 catches for 2,293 yards and 16 touchdowns, with 1,016 of those yards coming after the catch.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Fortune has the NFL length teams covet and room to add to his frame. In 2024, he showcased his playmaking ability with five interceptions and added 14 stops in coverage.

Round 6, Pick 181: DI Tim Smith, Alabama

Smith was dominant against the run in 2024, recording 16 stops while missing just one tackle. He also graded positively on 23.6% of run plays.

Round 6, Pick 198: S Malachi Moore, Alabama

Moore intercepted two passes and forced eight incompletions while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 43.8% completion rate when targeting his coverage.

Round 6, Pick 210: G Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

Lampkin could be an invaluable blocking chess piece for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who would likely utilize him as an extra tight end, H-back or even fullback. At 5-foot-10, 270 pounds, he lacks the traditional size to be a starting offensive lineman in the NFL, but his elite college production suggests a creative coach like Harbaugh will find ways to maximize his impact.

In 2024, Lampkin allowed zero sacks and just nine total pressures, while his 85.5 run-blocking grade ranked second among all Power 4 guards.

Round 6, Pick 215: DI Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida

At 6-foot-6, 339 pounds, Jackson is a mountain of a man and projects as a force against the run at the next level. In 2024, he recorded 17 run stops with just one missed tackle and added six tackles for loss or no gain.

Round 7, Pick 220: RB Anthony Watkins, Tulsa

Watkins was the highest-graded pass-blocker at the position last season, allowing zero pressures on 52 pass-blocking reps. His dominance in protection wasn’t a one-year fluke — he also excelled in 2023, surrendering no sacks and just four total pressures.

Round 7, Pick 254: CB Tommi Hill, Nebraska

Injuries slowed Hill in 2024, but his 2023 production showed his playmaking ability. That season, he recorded four interceptions and seven forced incompletions while holding opponents to just a 50% completion rate when targeting his coverage.