Best rookie QB situations: Ranking the 2025 class by team fit

Landing spot matters as much as talent for rookie quarterbacks. Players like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Cam Ward benefit from either developmental stability or a clear path to playing time, making their situations among the most favorable.

Depth charts, coaching fit and offensive structure shape early career trajectories. Whether it's Riley Leonard fitting Shane Steichen’s RPO scheme or Kyle McCord stepping into a system rich in playmakers, many rookie QBs landed in spots that maximize their existing strengths.

Thirteen quarterbacks heard their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, a class headlined by high-profile picks and intriguing developmental projects alike.

Of course, talent matters. But landing spot often plays just as big a role in determining whether a quarterback thrives. Depth chart competition, coaching stability, offensive line strength and playmaker support all factor into a rookie’s chances of finding early success.

With that in mind, we’re ranking all 13 rookie quarterbacks based on the situation they’ve landed in.

Considering the adjustment he’ll have to make transitioning from the offense he ran at Ole Miss to a pro-style system, Jaxson Dart landed in a pretty good spot in New York. Giants head coach Brian Daboll did a spectacular job developing Josh Allen over multiple seasons, and the Giants signed two veteran quarterbacks — Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston — to ease the pressure on Dart to start right away.

Dart may have led the FBS in passing grade in 2024, but he won’t have to rush into game action before he’s ready.

The good news for Tyler Shough is that he should have the inside track to the starting job in New Orleans, with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, who combined for a 50.0 passing grade last season, as his primary competition.

The concern is the Saints’ offensive line, which ranked dead last in pass-blocking grade in 2024. First-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. should help stabilize that group, and if everyone stays healthy, Shough will have a capable receiving corps featuring Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks.

Cam Ward’s immediate path to a starting role in Tennessee justifies his spot near the top of the list. While the Titans’ receiving corps is thin, the team has invested heavily in the offensive line and boasts a capable backfield with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Calvin Ridley, who topped 1,000 yards with a 74.7 receiving grade in 2024, gives Ward at least one proven target to lean on as he adjusts to the pro level.

Theoretically, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will enter a wide-open quarterback competition in Cleveland alongside Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns spent a third-round pick on Gabriel after he posted an 86.3 passing grade. Sanders, meanwhile, was one of the top quarterbacks on the PFF big board but slid nearly 100 spots from his ranking.

Whichever rookie wins the job will take over an offense that finished in the bottom 10 in every major grading category last season.

Jalen Milroe headlines the group of quarterbacks likely to open the season as backups. He still requires development, particularly with footwork and accuracy, but his rushing ability could earn him a role in specialized packages under Klint Kubiak. Milroe ranked 11th in the FBS with an 81.8 rushing grade last season and led all Power Four quarterbacks with 65 explosive runs over the past two years.

Will Howard enters one of the more intriguing situations due to the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, Howard becomes a developmental third-stringer behind the future Hall of Famer and Mason Rudolph. If Rodgers chooses not to play, Howard likely slots in as the backup to Rudolph and could be one play away from game action. The positive? He’s no stranger to high-pressure spots after leading Ohio State to a national title and earning a career-high 85.7 passing grade last season.

Leonard has his limitations as a downfield passer, but he may have landed in the best situation for his development. Colts head coach Shane Steichen emphasizes RPO concepts and yards after catch in his offense, and the foundation throws in Steichen’s offense will be well within Leonard’s range. He is also an excellent athlete who posted an 82.8 rushing grade last season.

Lastly, Anthony Richardson appears to be on a short leash while Daniel Jones is playing on a one-year contract. There could be a path to playing time for Leonard sooner rather than later.

McCord’s draft stock surged after he set the ACC single-season passing record at Syracuse and led the nation in big-time throws in 2024. He could push fellow former sixth-round pick Tanner McKee for the backup role in Philadelphia. McKee has logged just 47 career dropbacks and carries two non-guaranteed years on his deal. If called upon, McCord would step into a loaded offense filled with star talent. He also fits Philadelphia’s RPO-heavy scheme, as his 90.1 passing grade on RPOs last season tied for the best mark in the FBS.

Ewers enters 2025 behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on the depth chart, but there’s potential movement ahead. Tagovailoa’s injury history remains a concern, and Wilson is on a one-year deal. That creates a clear path for Ewers to emerge as the backup by next season. Miami’s offense also leans heavily on play action. That would be a plus for Ewers, who operated a system at Texas that ranked sixth in play-action usage across the FBS during his tenure.

Rourke enters camp as the 49ers’ presumed third-string quarterback, assuming he makes the roster. That outcome isn’t necessarily a negative, given Kyle Shanahan’s strong track record with quarterback development. Brock Purdy, a former seventh-round pick, now ranks among the NFL’s best under Shanahan. Rourke may not follow the same trajectory, but with Mac Jones on a two-year deal, there’s a potential path to the backup role in the future.

Miller arrives in Las Vegas with a championship résumé, having won two of the past four FCS national titles at North Dakota State. He’ll battle for the third-string role behind Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell. If forced into action, Miller would likely operate in a run-heavy offense built around Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders’ retooled ground game — a scenario that suits him well given NDSU’s top-five run rate in the FCS over the past three seasons.

Mertz enters the season as Houston’s third-string quarterback behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. While he poses no immediate threat to Stroud, Mills is in the final year of his contract, opening a potential path to the backup role in the future. The bigger concern is pass protection — a recurring issue in Houston — which is especially problematic for a stationary quarterback like Mertz, who missed part of the 2024 season due to injury.