New Orleans Saints 7-round mock draft: Saints bolster the trenches, starting with a first-round edge defender

As of this writing, the New Orleans Saints are approximately $47.2 million over the cap, with limited long-term relief options. This financial reality likely means they’ll need to restructure Derek Carr’s contract, even if new head coach Kellen Moore would prefer a fresh start at quarterback.

While this move won’t rule out selecting a quarterback at No. 9 overall, this year’s draft class lacks the depth at the position that last year’s did, making it more likely the Saints will look elsewhere early.

Edge rusher is a major concern, with Chase Young set to depart via free agency, Cameron Jordan turning 36 in May and Payton Turner failing to develop as hoped. The Saints must also address other positions impacted by expiring contracts, including tight end, defensive back and linebacker.

With little cap space available for free agency spending, this draft will be critical in shaping the team’s future.

Stewart was a dominant run defender in 2024, earning positive grades on 23.8% of run plays while posting an impressive average tackle depth of just 1.19 yards. Though his pass-rush skills remain a work in progress, his rare combination of burst and agility at 6-foot-5, 281 pounds makes him an intriguing prospect. His ability to track down plays from behind brings shades of Calais Campbell to mind.

Arroyo put together a strong senior season at Miami, recording 756 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 catches — 357 of those yards coming after the catch. However, his true breakout came during Senior Bowl week, where he was nearly uncoverable in practice. He showcased impressive agility, precise route-running for his size and outstanding body control, solidifying his stock as a dynamic pass-catching threat.

Round 3, Pick 71: DI Alfred Collins, Texas

Collins was a force against the run for Texas in 2024, recording 21 stops and earning positive grades on 24.7% of his run-defense snaps.

Winston would likely be a higher draft selection if not for a torn ACL suffered in practice before Penn State’s Week 3 matchup against Kent State, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He posted back-to-back run-defense grades over 90.0 in 2022 and 2023, and in 2023, he maintained an impressive 20.0% forced incompletion rate.

Round 4, Pick 111: RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Giddens was a big-play machine in 2024, recording 37 explosive runs while forcing 55 missed tackles. His physical running style helped him rack up 866 of his 1,376 rushing yards after first contact.

Round 4, Pick 130: T Chase Lundt, Connecticut

A four-year starter at UConn, Lundt was a model of consistency in pass protection, allowing just six sacks across 1,572 pass-blocking snaps—including none in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 186: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Gabriel’s 81.9% adjusted completion percentage leads all quarterbacks in the draft class, while his 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate ranks third.

Round 7, Pick 254: G Joe Huber, Wisconsin

Huber transferred to Wisconsin from Cincinnati in 2023 and became a steady presence on the Badgers' offensive line. Over two seasons as a starter, he allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits in pass protection.

