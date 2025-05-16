2026 NFL Draft Watch List: 10 names to know at every position

The 2026 NFL Draft cycle is underway, so it’s time to start building the foundation for draft season coverage.

This series will serve as a one-stop guide to 10 players to know at every key position — from quarterbacks to cornerbacks and everything in between. Whether you're an NFL fan, a draft junkie or just looking to get ahead in dynasty leagues, these are the names you'll want to remember as the college football season kicks off.

Could Arch Manning be QB1?: Texas‘ starting quarterback will look to continue his family’s quarterback dynasty.

LaNorris Sellers is the biggest boom-or-bust prospect: South Carolina’s star signal-caller has the best physical tools in the class but still needs plenty of refinement as a passer.

Jeremiyah Love is the early RB1 favorite: The rising Notre Dame junior is college football’s biggest star at running back.

Not one, but two Penn State backs to know: Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen project as two of the best running back prospects in next year’s draft.

Jordyn Tyson is the early WR1 favorite: The Arizona State star had a breakout season last year and is a projected first-round pick in 2026.

Another Ohio State first-round pick? While Jeremiah Smith is not eligible to be selected until 2027, Carnell Tate will look to become the sixth first-round Buckeye wide receiver in the past five drafts.

Eli Stowers is the early TE1 favorite: Vanderbilt’s star is the early top tight end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft as the most valuable player at the position over the past two seasons, per PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.

Four transfers make the cut: Four tight ends on this list switched schools this offseason, former Cal walk-on Jack Endries.

Will Kadyn Proctor be OT1? The Alabama left tackle may be the early favorite to be the top tackle in the class, thanks to his absurd athleticism at his monstrous size.

The 2026 NFL Draft will feature an excellent interior class: The interior offensive line group is incredibly strong entering 2026, headlined by Florida center Jake Slaughter.

Clemson is home to the best edge defender and interior defender: T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are poised to be top draft picks in 2026.

Another first-round Penn State edge defender? The Nittany Lions could have their third first-round edge defender in as many years in Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Anthony Hill Jr. is the early LB1 favorite: The Texas star could be a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Multiple LSU linebackers on the list: Both Harold Perkins Jr. and Whit Weeks are names to know in the 2026 linebacker class.

Jermod McCoy is CB1 but has some concerns: The Tennessee junior looks like the top corner in the class but tore his ACL in January.

Following in his brother’s footsteps: Clemson’s Avieon Terrell is looking to become a first-round pick just like his older brother A.J. accomplished back in 2020.

Caleb Downs projects as a special safety prospect: The Ohio State star currently looks like the best overall prospect in the 2026 draft and could become the highest-drafted safety ever.

Dillon Thieneman looking for a bounce-back: The former Purdue safety is looking for a fresh start at Oregon and will try to become a first-round pick in the 2026 class.

