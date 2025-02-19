New York Jets 7-round mock draft: Jets bolster run defense, grab a developmental QB on Day 3

A big win for the Jets: Seeing the board fall this way would be a huge win for the Jets. Mason Graham dominated in 2024, earning a nation-best 92.7 run-defense grade while also excelling as a pass rusher.





The New York Jets have reportedly decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers (and possibly Davante Adams), making the quarterback position a top priority for both the short and long term.

Unfortunately, this year’s draft lacks the high-end QB talent of last year’s class, making it unlikely that the Jets will land a premium prospect at Pick No. 7. As a result, they may look to be more aggressive in free agency and the trade market while targeting a developmental quarterback in the draft.

The Jets have several other pressing needs, starting with bolstering a defensive front that struggled against the run last season — Quinnen Williams was the only interior defender who graded positively more often than not. They may also need to find a replacement for cornerback D.J. Reed, who is set to hit free agency and could command a top-tier contract.

Regardless of how they address the quarterback position, the Jets have plenty of roster holes to fill. With eight draft picks at their disposal, they should have ample opportunities to add young talent throughout the draft.

Round 1, Pick 7: Mason Graham, Michigan

Seeing the board fall this way would be a huge win for the Jets. Graham dominated in 2024, earning a nation-best 92.7 run-defense grade while also excelling as a pass rusher. His 87.0 pass-rush grade and 21.7% win rate on true pass sets ranked sixth in the country, making him a high-impact addition to New York’s defensive front.

Round 2, Pick 42: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Hairston’s 2024 season was hampered by a shoulder injury that sidelined him for five games, but his standout 2023 production makes him a strong option in this range. During his redshirt sophomore season, he recorded five interceptions, forced eight incompletions, and notched 15 coverage stops.

Round 3, Pick 92: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ransom was the highest-graded safety in the nation against the run in 2024, as he earned an impressive 93.5 run-defense grade.

Round 4, Pick 108: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

Bond was a reliable playmaker in 2024, with 26 of his 36 receptions resulting in first downs. He also proved to be a big-play threat, recording 17 explosive gains of 15 or more yards.

Round 5, Pick 145: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

When factoring in 14 drops by his receivers, Ewers’ adjusted completion percentage on throws in the 0-9 yard range jumps to 83.7%—nearly 10 points higher than his raw completion percentage of 73.8% in that range.

Round 5, Pick 158: LB Kobe King, Penn State

King’s 89.2 run-defense grade in 2024 ranks fifth among all linebackers in this draft class. He tallied 11 tackles for loss or no gain and earned a positive grade on 16.3% of his run-defense snaps.

Round 6, Pick 186: Edge Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

Hassanein was a highly productive pass rusher at Boise State, racking up 115 total pressures and 23 sacks over the past two seasons.

Round 6, Pick 207: TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson

Over the past two seasons, Briningstool recorded 101 receptions for 1,051 yards, with 452 of those yards coming after the catch. His quarterback posted a 111.6 passer rating when throwing his way.