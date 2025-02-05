Las Vegas Raiders 7-round mock draft: Raiders address needs before taking Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in Round 3

Michigan CB Will Johnson in Round 1: Over three seasons, Johnson was targeted 122 times, allowing just 63 receptions and two touchdowns — both of which came in 2022 as a true freshman. He also recorded nine interceptions and 13 forced incompletions.

Over three seasons, Johnson was targeted 122 times, allowing just 63 receptions and two touchdowns — both of which came in 2022 as a true freshman. He also recorded nine interceptions and 13 forced incompletions. A do-it-all defender in Round 2: Over the final 10 games of 2024, South Carolina‘s Demetrius Knight missed just one tackle in run support, allowed a passer rating of only 61.7 in coverage and generated pressure on 25% of his pass-rush snaps.

Over the final 10 games of 2024, South Carolina‘s Demetrius Knight missed just one tackle in run support, allowed a passer rating of only 61.7 in coverage and generated pressure on 25% of his pass-rush snaps. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason, as they are expected to be aggressive in addressing their quarterback situation through both free agency and the draft.

Holding the sixth overall pick, the Raiders must navigate a weaker quarterback class than last year’s, which could push them toward signing a veteran starter before targeting a developmental prospect in the middle or late rounds.

Beyond quarterback, Las Vegas has plenty of other roster needs, but with 10 draft picks, the team has ample opportunities to add talent and strengthen key positions across the board.

Round 1, Pick 6: CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Injuries shortened Johnson’s 2024 season, but he remains a prototypical lockdown corner with the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level.

Over three seasons, he was targeted 122 times, allowing just 63 receptions and two touchdowns — both of which came in 2022 as a true freshman. He also recorded nine interceptions and 13 forced incompletions.

Knight is a do-it-all defender with impact ability at every level of the game. Over the final 10 games of 2024, he missed just one tackle in run support, allowed a passer rating of only 61.7 in coverage and generated pressure on 25% of his pass-rush snaps.

Round 3, Pick 68: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Over his final two seasons at Ole Miss and his 2024 campaign at Ohio State, Judkins forced exactly 200 missed tackles, showcasing his elite elusiveness. He consistently churned out tough yards, averaging over 3.0 yards after contact per attempt in all three seasons while piling up 114 explosive runs of 10 or more yards.

Round 3, Pick 73: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Milroe’s accuracy remains a concern, but his elite athleticism makes him a constant big-play threat on the ground. He thrives as a deep-ball passer, recording 16 big-time throws with just one turnover-worthy pass on throws 20-plus yards downfield.

Round 4, Pick 106: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson’s 5-foot-9, 156-pound frame is a big concern for NFL teams, but he was completely uncoverable all week at the Senior Bowl. He had a monster senior season, hauling in 83 catches, with 10 touchdowns and 51 first downs.

Barrow posted a solid seven sacks and 32 total pressures in 2024 to go with 12 run stops and eight tackles for loss or no gain.

In three seasons as a full-time starter at Oklahoma, Bowman amassed 11 interceptions and 29 coverage stops.

Round 6, Pick 214: S R.J. Mickens, Clemson

Mickens was outstanding in coverage in 2024, as he allowed only 100 yards into his coverage and posted a forced incompletion percentage of 24.1%.

Round 6, Pick 218: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

TeSlaa, who is 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, has an NFL frame. In 2024, he averaged an impressive 19.0 yards per reception.

Round 7, Pick 224: T Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

Pierce started all four years at Rutgers. He played a whopping 1,568 pass-blocking snaps, allowing just five sacks his entire college career.