2008 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

Matt Ryan goes first to the Dolphins: Miami finds its franchise quarterback in the 2016 MVP, who played 15 seasons in the NFL

Joe Flacco heads to the Raiders: Oakland immediately moves on from JaMarcus Russell by drafting the Super Bowl 47 MVP.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft could have looked.

Any trades made during the original draft were reversed, while trades made before the draft were kept in place.

Looking for more NFL redrafts? Click for 2006 and 2007.

Original Pick: T Jake Long, Michigan

Jake Long looked like a worthy No. 1 overall pick during his first four NFL seasons, earning a 91.6 PFF overall grade while making the Pro Bowl every year. However, injuries took their toll after that, and he never quite returned to form in his final few years.

Miami’s quarterback, Chad Pennington, started only four games following the 2008 season after a series of injuries. So, the Dolphins draft Matt Ryan first here. The longtime Atlanta Falcons signal-caller won MVP in 2016 and posted an elite 93.4 PFF passing grade across 15 NFL seasons.

Original Pick: EDGE Chris Long, Virginia

Drafted in 2008 but still playing extremely well heading into 2025, Calais Campbell is the best non-quarterback in this class. Campbell’s career got off to a solid start before he exploded into his prime in his late 20s.

From 2014 to 2019, Campbell recorded a 93.1 PFF overall grade and a 94.2 PFF run-defense grade. His ability to defend the run has yet to wane, as he also led all interior defenders in PFF run-defense grade in 2024 (85.9).

Calais Campbell's Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The Falcons originally selected Matt Ryan here, but he is the clear No. 1 pick in this redraft. There are still a handful of great players to choose from, but Brown is the choice for two reasons. The first is that the Falcons utilized three different left tackles from 2007-2009. The second is that Brown played 16 seasons and was once a first-team All-Pro, twice a second-team All-Pro and five times a Pro Bowler while earning a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 for eight consecutive seasons (2010-2018).

Original Pick: RB Darren McFadden, Arkansas

Even though the Raiders just drafted JaMarcus Russell first overall the year before, hindsight allows us to know that he failed to live up to lofty expectations.

So, Oakland immediately moves on with Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco. The now-40-year-old is entering his 18th NFL season and owns a very solid 79.1 career PFF passing grade.

Original Pick: DI Glenn Dorsey, LSU

Sitton played significant snaps at left guard and right guard with Green Bay, Chicago and Miami during his NFL career. The former fourth-round pick earned at least a 76.7 PFF overall grade in every season from 2009 to 2017. That included a run of four straight years in which he earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 90.0.

Sitton was also a crucial piece of the Packers’ Super Bowl run during the 2010 season. He did not allow a sack all year and was Green Bay’s highest-graded player in the Super Bowl aside from Aaron Rodgers.

Nelson was a second-round pick in the 2008 draft, but he goes much earlier in this redraft. From 2009-2016, Nelson received 70.0-plus PFF overall grades three times and 80.0-plus marks four times.

Though he garnered only one second-team All-Pro nod and one Pro Bowl invite, his PFF grades reflect that of a player whose impact was much greater than his limited accolades.

Original Pick: DI Sedrick Ellis, USC

The Patriots originally moved three spots back on draft night so that the New Orleans Saints could draft defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis. With that trade reversed, New England instead selects cornerback Aqib Talib to make up for the loss of Asante Samuel.

Talib made five Pro Bowls in his career, and his 10 pick-sixes are the fourth most in NFL history. He also earned an elite 91.3 PFF coverage grade across his 12 years.

Original Pick: EDGE Derrick Harvey, Florida

The original first-overall pick in this class, Jake Long doesn’t fall too far down the board in this redraft. Before injuries foiled his chance to be a potential Hall of Famer, Long was one of the best tackles in the NFL.

From 2008 to 2013, he earned a 91.7 PFF overall grade, ranking seventh among all offensive tackles in that span. He was one of just four tackles during that time to post at least an 85.0 PFF grade as a run blocker and a pass protector.

Original Pick: LB Keith Rivers, USC

Rudi Johnson fell off in the 2007 season, and the Bengals then signed Cedric Benson to a one-year deal during the summer after the 2008 NFL Draft. The team could have instead drafted Charles, who, from 2009-2014, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in five of six seasons with a PFF rushing grade above 77.0 each year. He also forced 40 and 41 missed tackles in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Jamaal Charles' Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original Pick: LB Jerod Mayo, Tennessee

The Saints moved up a few spots on draft night, so the Patriots made the original selection here, drafting a franchise great and their future head coach in Jerod Mayo.

New Orleans surrounds Drew Brees with even more weapons by drafting DeSean Jackson. The speedster from California was very productive throughout his 15-year career, making three Pro Bowls while crossing 1,000 receiving yards five times.

Original Pick: CB Leodis McKelvin, Troy

Clady was one of the most consistent pass protectors in the NFL during his nine-year career. He earned a solid 79.4 PFF pass-blocking grade during his tenure, and only in his final season with the Jets did he record a sub-70.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Unfortunately, injuries curtailed Clady’s career and prevented him from playing in either of the Broncos‘ Super Bowls with Peyton Manning as the quarterback.

The Broncos initially selected offensive tackle Ryan Clady, who was a great pass protector in his short career, never ranking outside the top 25 in PFF pass-blocking for a season. But with him off the board, Denver drafts Albert, who played nine seasons in the league with all but one 70.0-plus PFF pass-blocking mark. He even earned an elite 91.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in his first season with the Dolphins in 2013.

Original Pick: RB Jonathan Stewart, Oregon

Despite already having star running back DeAngelo Williams, the Panthers decided to bolster their unit even more by selecting Stewart. Carolina does so again in this redraft, except with Forte.

The two-time Pro Bowler was one of the most versatile running backs in the league during his decade-long career, running for 9,976 yards and racking up 4,672 receiving yards (12th most all time among running backs).

Original Pick: G Chris Williams, Vanderbilt

Fresh off a season in which they ranked dead last in PFF rushing grade, the Bears needed an explosive playmaker in their backfield. Chris Johnson certainly fits the bill.

His blazing speed allowed him to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons, including an incredible 2,037 in 2009. His PFF rushing grade peaked at 83.4 in 2010, and he never quite found that level of efficiency again.

Original Pick: T Branden Albert, Virginia

Avril reached double-digit sacks only twice in his career (2011 and 2016), but he was a consistent pass rusher who notched 74 total sacks. Those weren’t even his most efficient seasons, as he earned 87.4 and 90.1 PFF pass-rush grades in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

The Cardinals stick with their original pick, as Rodgers-Cromartie was a very solid player throughout his 12 years. The two-time Pro Bowler posted an elite 91.8 career PFF coverage grade and picked off 30 passes.

The only issue is that the team traded him and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kevin Kolb in 2011, a move the Cardinals certainly regretted.

The Chiefs end up with a player they eventually took in the second round of this draft. Among cornerbacks with at least 1,000 coverage snaps from 2008 to 2012, Flowers ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade (91.3). He broke up 44 passes and picked off 16 more during that span.

Flowers couldn’t quite reach those heights again after signing with the Chargers in 2014, but Kansas City certainly got nice value out of him.

Original Pick: QB Joe Flacco, Delaware

The Ravens drafted quarterback Joe Flacco here, but with Flacco well off the board, and with this pick back in the hands of the Texans, Houston gets some help along the offensive line.

Nicks was forced to retire after just six seasons due to a MRSA infection. He was named a first-team All-Pro once, a second-team All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler twice. He earned an 83.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of his four seasons with New Orleans, and even recorded 77.0-plus PFF overall grades in each of his seasons with the Buccaneers before retiring. He is one of the best value picks in this draft.

Original Pick: T Jeff Otah, Pittsburgh

The Eagles traded this pick on draft night to the Panthers, acquiring Carolina’s second-round pick, fourth-round pick and 2009 first-rounder. With that trade reversed, Philadelphia instead needs to bolster its receiving corps.

Since DeSean Jackson is already off the board, the Eagles settle for a nice consolation prize in Garcon. He led the league with 113 catches in 2013 and finished his career with an 84.4 PFF overall grade.

Pierre Garcon's 2013 Season by Targeted Depth

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original Pick: CB Aqib Talib, Kansas

Long didn’t quite live up to the hype that comes with being a second-overall pick, but he was a productive pass rusher throughout his career.

He recorded at least a 70.0 PFF pass-rush grade and 60 pressures in six seasons. Injuries derailed the end of his stint with the Rams, but he was a valuable piece of two consecutive Super Bowl teams — the Patriots in 2016 and the Eagles in 2017.

Original Pick: T Sam Baker, USC

Mayo was the 2008 Defensive Rookie of the Year after collecting 92 tackles. That was also the first of three straight seasons in which he recorded an elite PFF tackling grade above 90.0.

Mayo’s most efficient seasons spanned 2010-2012, when he earned two Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection.

Original Pick: RB Felix Jones, Arkansas

The Cowboys spent this pick on running back Felix Jones, who was mostly a solid rotational player throughout his six-year career. Dallas finds a better running back here in Ray Rice, who made three Pro Bowls with the Ravens and led the league with 2,068 yards from scrimmage in 2011.

Original Pick: RB Rashard Mendenhall, Illinois

Known as the powerful complement to DeAngelo Williams in Carolina early in his career, Stewart racked up solid production throughout his time in the NFL. His PFF rushing grade peaked at 86.1 in 2011, and he was the team’s leading rusher during its Super Bowl run in 2015.

Stewart's fit with the Steelers here is reasonable, given that they finished 2007 with the sixth-worst PFF rushing grade in the league.

Ahead of the 2008 NFL Draft, the Titans were coming off their best season with quarterback Vince Young. But their receiving corps was still lacking. Justin Gage and Roydell Williams were their top two receivers that year, but each notched less than 800 receiving yards.

A seventh-round pick in this draft, Stevie Johnson never made an All-Pro team or a Pro Bowl, but he recorded PFF receiving grades above 73.0 in every season from 2010 to 2014. He also put together three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2010 to 2012.

Original Pick: CB Mike Jenkins, USF

The Seahawks traded back three spots on draft night and selected edge defender Lawrence Jackson, who lasted only two years with Seattle before being traded for a sixth-round pick.

The Seahawks instead take William Hayes, the third-most-valuable defender from this class, according to PFF Wins Above Replacement. He earned an 83.4 PFF overall grade and an 85.7 PFF run-defense grade across his 11-year career.

Former sixth-round pick John Sullivan gave the Vikings incredible value during his six seasons as their starting center. His production peaked from 2011 to 2013, when he ranked second in the NFL with a 90.8 PFF overall grade — bested by only Houston’s Chris Myers.

Original Pick: CB Antoine Cason, Arizona

Zuttah made the Pro Bowl only once in his career (2016), but as a third-rounder, he well outperformed his draft spot in longevity and efficiency.

In his nine-year career, Zuttah recorded a season-long PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 six times, with his lowest mark being a very respectable 65.5.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Original Pick: EDGE Lawrence Jackson, USC

The Cowboys moved up a few spots from here to select cornerback Mike Jenkins on draft night, who made a Pro Bowl with Dallas. However, the Cowboys now draft a cornerback who eventually played six years for them in Brandon Carr.

While never a superstar, Carr finished his 13-year career with a solid 72.5 PFF coverage grade and was the second-most-valuable cornerback from the 2008 class, according to PFF WAR, trailing only Aqib Talib.

San Francisco would have welcomed Royal’s receiving and returning value after ranking dead last in PFF receiving grade in 2007. His best season actually was his rookie year in 2008, when he amassed 980 receiving yards and a 73.2 PFF receiving grade, including the postseason.

Royal eventually put together a solid couple of seasons with the Chargers before flaming out in his final two campaigns with the Bears.

Original Pick: TE Dustin Keller, Purdue

Cherilus didn’t have a standout career when it came to accolades, but he earned season-long PFF overall grades above 68.0 in each of his first six years in the league, with four very solid campaigns in the mid-70.0s in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. His pass-blocking efficiency scores stayed above 95.0 in all but his final season in 2016 with the Buccaneers, in which he played just 219 snaps.

After winning a Super Bowl in 2007, the Giants decided to trade disgruntled tight end Jeremy Shockey to the Saints. New York finds the perfect replacement here in Martellus Bennett, easily the best tight end from the 2008 NFL Draft.

Bennett made the Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Bears after placing fourth among tight ends with 914 receiving yards. He was also dominant as a blocker throughout his decade in the NFL, earning an 88.3 career PFF run-blocking grade.