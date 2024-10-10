2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: An early look at the top 50 players set to hit free agency

• Jevon Holland takes the top spot: The 24-year-old has been one of the NFL's best safeties since entering the league in 2021 and is set to cash in.

• Touted quarterbacks off to intriguing starts: Justin Fields and Sam Darnold have put their new teams in solid shape to begin 2024, but each former first-rounder has questions as they hit the market.

Estimated reading time: 17 minutes

The 2024 NFL season began just over a month ago, but front offices have already become well aware of the players who will be headling for free agency at the end of the year.

From some marquee receivers to ageless impact veterans, here are PFF's initial top 50 free agents.

A second-round draft pick out of Oregon back in 2021, Holland ranked as one of the five highest-graded safeties in two of his first three seasons in the league. Having earned a 60.9 PFF grade through five weeks in 2024, he’s currently on track for a career-low in that category, but there’s a long way to go this season, and his body of work previously speaks for itself.

The fourth-ranked player on PFF’s Free Agency Rankings last season, Higgins figures to be one of the most sought-after players on the market again in 2025. He missed the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign but is on course to maintain his streak of never finishing a season with a receiving grade below 70.0.

Smith’s 82.7 PFF grade currently ranks fourth among all guards in the NFL this season, and he will still be only 25 years old when free agency opens next year. That’s a good combination for a big payday, given that multiple players at the position signed deals at or exceeding $20 million per year in 2024.

It's hard to argue that any player has improved their stock more this season than the Ravens' left tackle. After a devastating ankle injury in 2021 seemed to stall his career, Ronnie Stanley is finally back to top form in 2024, posting an impressive 88.7 PFF pass-blocking grade through the first five weeks.

Godwin has consistently displayed reliable hands, dropping fewer than 6% of catchable passes in six of his first seven NFL seasons. He’s on pace to maintain that standard in 2024, earning an 85.2 PFF receiving grade through five weeks without a single drop from 32 catchable targets.

Reed is poised to enter free agency at an ideal moment, as he's on track for a career year. His 90.8 coverage grade is the highest among players at his position this season. He’s also excelled in PFF’s advanced metrics, boasting a 69.4% Lockdown Percentage.

Even at 30 years old, Cooper will still be an attractive option for teams looking to improve at wide receiver, having earned a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in every full season he has been in the league. He has struggled with drops in 2024, though, dropping 20.0% of the catchable passes thrown his way.

Greenlaw is still working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last February, but assuming he can return to the same level we saw in 2023, he will likely see a lot of interest in free agency. He excels in coverage, having earned PFF coverage grades of 82.6 and 79.5 over the past two seasons.

Ward has struggled so far in 2024 and is on track for career lows in a number of PFF metrics, but his body of work heading into this season will keep him as one of the top options on the market in 2025. Last year was his best in the NFL to date, with his 86.5 PFF coverage grade ranking third among all players at the position.

A third-round draft pick in the 2021 draft, McNeil doesn’t turn 25 until right before free agency begins and has developed into one of the better interior defenders in football. His 86.8 PFF grade ranked seventh at the position in 2023, and he ranked inside the top 15 in both PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades.

Martin will be 34 by the time free agency opens in 2025. While he isn’t playing at the level that saw him dominate from 2014 to 2021 anymore, he is still a more-than-capable player on any offensive line. His 77.2 overall grade through the first five weeks of this season ranks seventh at the position, while his 80.0 pass-blocking grade is tied for third.

Are there better players lower down this list than Fields? Probably. However, the value of the quarterback position elevates him to a fringe top-10 free agent at this point. His 73.0 PFF passing grade ranks 11th in the league this season, putting him on pace for a career-best in that category.

The debate surrounding Darnold in the 2025 offseason will likely focus on whether he can be more than just a bridge quarterback. While his raw stats look impressive—11 touchdowns and four interceptions—his performance in key areas is more mixed, with seven big-time throws balanced by seven turnover-worthy plays.

Given his age, a long-term commitment may not be ideal for teams, but Smith remains a solid option at left tackle. His 72.4 pass-blocking grade through five weeks ranks 30th among all tackles, making him a worthwhile short-term investment for teams seeking stability on the offensive line.

Douglas has faced some challenges to start the 2024 season, but his knack for making plays on the ball ensures he’ll attract significant interest in 2025. Heading into this season, he had recorded at least seven pass breakups in six of his seven NFL seasons and notched four or more interceptions in each of the past three seasons.

Playing in an offense where he is no longer the top target hasn’t hindered Diggs’ effectiveness. He’s on pace to extend his streak of seasons with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0. A reliable receiver, Diggs has never had a season where he dropped 10% or more of the catchable passes thrown his way.

Reddick’s absence from the Jets this season leaves questions about how it might affect his interest from other teams in 2025. While his standout 2022 season marked a career-high in both PFF grade and sack total, he has consistently been a reliable pass-rusher, earning a PFF pass-rushing grade of at least 65.0 each season since 2018.

Mathieu has remained one of the better safeties in football throughout his career and will again be one of the top options in the defensive backfield in 2025. He is currently on track for his fourth consecutive coverage grade above 75.0.

Lawrence has earned a PFF pass-rush grade of 70.0 or better in each of the past seven seasons. His ability to play the run will also appeal to many teams, as his 92.2 PFF run-defense grade last season trailed only Maxx Crosby among edge defenders.

A fifth-round draft pick back in 2021, Hufanga earned PFF coverage grades above 65.0 in both 2022 and 2023. He has played just 64 snaps so far this season and looks set to miss more time through injury, so how he ends the season will likely play a big role in how high he can climb these rankings before free agency opens.

Mack has enjoyed a late-career resurgence over the past two seasons, proving he can still be a force as a pass-rusher and run defender. His 88 total pressures in 2023 marked his highest total since 2016, and his 86.3 PFF pass-rushing grade was his best since 2020.

Jones took a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason and looks set to be one of the top players available at the position again in 2025. His 85.4 PFF grade through five weeks currently trails only Derrick Henry among players with 40-plus carries.

How Chubb returns from injury and finishes the 2024 season for the Browns will play a big role in how high he climbs this list. He won’t be 30 when free agency opens in 2025, and he has earned a PFF grade above 80.0 every season he has been in the league.

One of the best slot defenders in the NFL of the past decade, Hilton, like most of the Bengals' defense, has struggled early in 2024. He turns 31 right as free agency opens in 2025, but with PFF coverage grades above 70.0 in five of the past seven seasons, he should still receive plenty of interest.

Injuries seemed to have derailed J.K. Dobbins' career despite some impressive flashes during his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he kicked off the season strong in Los Angeles, reminding everyone of his potential. With a career average of 5.7 yards per carry, Dobbins remains a home-run threat when healthy, and his burst appears to have returned.

After posting coverage grades of 75.6 or better each of the last two years, Samuel has struggled in the first year with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at the helm. The 25-year-old has given up 12 catches for 128 yards, allowing a passer rating of 87.3 when targeted. Likewise, Samuel’s tackling issue — a problem that’s reared its head throughout his career — has exacerbated, with the corner missing a whopping 22.2% of attempts. Samuel’s youth, pedigree and experience will still be very appealing.

The ageless wonder that keeps going, Wagner has been one of the few bright spots on a dismal Commanders defense. He’s posted an overall grade of 82.4 in each of the last three seasons and is even finding new ways to improve: Wagner’s 88.6 pass-rushing grade this year is his best since 2017.

Koonce burst onto the scene in 2023 with 52 pressures and an 81.3 overall grade but suffered a knee injury days before the 2024 season that prohibited him from playing. Teams will have to determine to what extent Koonce’s 2023 is representative, considering he tallied only six pressures on 116 snaps in his first two NFL seasons.

Bolles has rounded into one of the steadier blindside pass protectors in the NFL. He’s allowed only five sacks in the last three years, and his last six seasons have all ended with a pass-blocking grade of 74.3 or better. The 32-year-old should have an ample market for teams needing tackle help.

The 30-year-old was one of the last free agents off the board when the Falcons scooped him up, and he’s maintained his production over the last few seasons. Simmons has been liable in run defense — his 49.7 grade is the 11th-worst among all defenders — but he has given up only five catches for 24 yards when targeted. How many years Simmons has left will be something teams must weigh.

Johnson hasn’t played with the most impressive stable of quarterbacks in the last few years, but he’s still been an impressive wideout. Since 2021, Johnson ranks top-32 among qualified receivers in yards per route run and yards after catch (398). A tremendous route runner, Johnson struggled with drops early in his career but appears to have shored up that weakness.

Jenkins’ performance over four years in Chicago has generally rendered him a solid NFL-level guard. He was magnificent in 2022 and has been effective since, recording overall grades of 70.5 or better in 2023 and 2024. An X-factor will be injuries, as the 26-year-old has played over 700 snaps only once in his career.

A part of one of the best offensive lines in football, Kelly missed two games this year due to a neck injury. When healthy, he’s been highly effective, building off a superb 2023. Kelly has allowed only 10 pressures in 580 opportunities over the last two seasons, stacking campaigns with overall grades of 71.1 or higher.

Brown was expected to be a marquee addition to a Chiefs' receiving corps in need of playmakers but instead is slated to miss the entire season with a shoulder injury. Brown posted a receiving grade between 68.1 and 68.7 each of the last three years, giving teams an indication of the type of receiver he can be.

Part of a Jaguars team that’s had a dismal 2024, Robinson has been a relatively reliable option at left tackle. His 95.3 pass-blocking efficiency so far this year would be his worst since 2019, but if anything, that’s a testament to his play over the last four years. As his pass protection has been steady, Robinson has also turned a corner in run-blocking — his 65.5 run-blocking grade through five weeks would be his best since 2018 if the season ended today.

Williams’ time in Seattle hasn’t been according to plan. His 61.2 overall grade would be his lowest since 2019, and his 58.7 pass-blocking mark is the fourth-worst among centers to play 300-plus snaps this year. Still, his 2023 season was thoroughly impressive, though he played only 497 snaps with the Dolphins.

After an unbelievable 2023 season, Dodson has been a solid addition to an upstart Seattle defense in 2024. Dodson has posted a 71.0 overall grade, and his 77.4 coverage grade is fourth among linebackers (min. 200 snaps). Dodson should be on his way to a significant pay upgrade as an above-average player at a variable position.

Young’s year-long stint with the Saints has been a mixed bag. On one hand, his 25 pressures are the fifth-most in the NFL. On the other, his 48.4 run-defense grade is easily a career low. Nonetheless, the former No. 2 overall pick has churned out a 74.7 overall grade in four of the last five years. Given his age (25) and blue-chip talent, he’ll have plenty of suitors.

The Panthers haven’t been up to scratch over the last few years, but Hubbard has been a quietly solid option in the backfield. His 89.3 rushing grade ranks 10th among running backs with 400-plus carries since 2022. His best work has come this year, where he’s averaged 3.87 yards after contact per carry — the 11th-most in the NFL.

Daniels was turning in a career year, but unfortunately, he tore his Achilles in Week 4. The 27-year-old was solid in his first two years with the Steelers, recording overall grades above 61.0, but showed some liabilities in run-blocking. There should be quite a market, given Daniels’ age and experience (already seven years).

Which version of A.J. Dillon will a team get? The Boston College product was one of the most underrated players in the NFL over his first three years, ranking third among all running backs in rushing grade (92.0). However, that production declined in 2023, with his yards after contact per attempt mark dropping from 2.90 to 2.69. Then, he missed all of 2024 with a neck injury. The 26-year-old was a longtime valiant No. 2 back in Green Bay but may want his shot to be a starter.

After spending the past three years in Baltimore, Zeitler joined Detroit, which has been a pretty seamless fit. Zeitler’s 80.2 overall grade is his best since 2016, and his 78.6 run-blocking grade is his highest in 10 years. The 34-year-old could be a cheap yet effective guard option on the open market.

After leaving the Steelers in 2020, Conner has blossomed into an above-average running back with the Cardinals. He’s finished each of the last four years with rushing grades of 73.0 or better, and his 148 missed tackles forced since 2020 are the fifth-most in the NFL. The 29-year-old is on the older side of running backs but could be among the more underrated players in this free-agent class.

After being traded from the Ravens to the Jets, Moses has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain. Even on the field, his metrics in pass protection and run-blocking have been well below where he had been the last few years. Across 2022 and 2023, Moses recorded run-blocking grades of 80.3 or better, plus 76.9 or higher in pass protection. The 33-year-old should have an ample market for teams seeking a right tackle.

Dealt to the Falcons in August, Judon hasn’t looked like his dominant pre-injury self. He’s posted only a 57.2 overall grade in Atlanta, including a 58.0 run-defense mark. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old enjoyed a two-year stretch in New England that saw him tally 133 pressures. The question will be what version of Judon teams will get, especially considering his age.

Brown signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati but suffered a torn patellar tendon in Week 3. The hulking 6-foot-8 tackle has played fewer than 582 snaps in five of the last six years, making injuries an inextricable part of his story. When on the field, though, Brown has been a solid pass protector: He’s posted a pass-blocking efficiency of 96.0 or better every year.

Uche has quietly developed into a consistently solid pass rusher. His pass-rush win rate has climbed to 16.7% in 2024 after sitting at 11.1% in 2023. The year before, he accumulated 56 pressures and an 87.8 pass-rushing grade. Still only 26, Uche has never been a premier run defender — but his five years of experience will be appealing.

After spending 11 seasons with the Chargers, Allen’s one-year tenure with the Bears hasn’t gone exactly as planned in the early going. The veteran has netted just a 57.1 receiving grade, the lowest of his career. Still, the 32-year-old will likely have fans around the league, considering his body of work and terrific 2023 (87.4 receiving grade). However, Allen’s injury history must be considered.

A Philadelphia anchor for much of the 2010s, Graham has still been impactful in the latter stages of his career. The 36-year-old has accrued 93 pressures in the last three years, each of which has secured an overall grade of at least 80.0. The big problem has been durability: Graham hasn’t played more than 524 snaps in a season since 2019, but he can still be a force.

At 38 years old, Campbell remains an extremely effective defensive lineman. Being on his third team in three years hasn’t slowed down Campbell, who’s posted a 79.8 overall grade and an 82.4 pass-rushing grade — which would be his best since 2016. Campbell has recorded 31-plus pressures in each of the past three years and clearly still has juice left.