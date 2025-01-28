Green Bay Packers 7-round mock draft: Green Bay selects CB Benjamin Morrison in Round 1

Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison would help shore up the secondary: Over 499 coverage snaps across the past two seasons, Morrison was targeted 87 times, allowing just 39 receptions while recording four interceptions and forcing 17 incompletions.

With availability (Jaire Alexander), performance (Eric Stokes) and the general explosiveness of NFC North offenses posing significant concerns, the Packers need to consider making some significant additions this offseason at cornerback.

On the other side of the ball, similar issues plagued the wide receiver group. Two receivers, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, ranked in the bottom seven of the league in drops in 2024, while deep threat Christian Watson’s torn ACL leaves his status for the start of the 2025 season in doubt.

With significant questions at both positions, the Packers will likely address their needs through a combination of free agency and the draft. Here is an example of how they can revamp both rooms exclusively through the draft in April.

Round 1, Pick 23: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

The Packers should begin revamping their cornerback group in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they sit in the position’s value pocket at Pick 23. Despite having his 2024 campaign cut short by a hip injury in October, Benjamin Morrison has been a standout in coverage. Over 499 coverage snaps across the past two seasons, he was targeted 87 times, allowing just 39 receptions while recording four interceptions and forcing 17 incompletions.

Round 2, Pick 55: WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

The Green Bay wide receiver corps delivered uneven performances throughout 2024, prompting the Packers to potentially seek upgrades this offseason. Royals presents another value option for Green Bay, as a foot injury ended his 2024 season in Week 8. Known for his quickness and agility, Royals excels as a precise route-runner and an after-catch threat. Equally impressive is his ability to win contested situations, as he hauled in 26 receptions on 43 contested targets since the start of 2023.

Round 3, Pick 87: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

Doston brings NFL-caliber size at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, along with impressive ball production during his time at Kansas. Over the past two seasons with the Jayhawks, he recorded nine interceptions and forced 20 incompletions.

Round 4, Pick 123: RB Damien Martinez, Miami FL

Martinez capped off an impressive senior season at Miami by forcing 42 missed tackles and averaging 4.5 yards after contact per carry. He also added eight forced missed tackles on just 19 receptions.

Round 5, Pick 160: C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State from Alabama in 2024, showing significant improvement in his all-around game before a torn Achilles ended his season in November. While he may not contribute immediately in 2025 as he recovers, his long-term potential is evident. In 10 games with the Buckeyes, he allowed no sacks and just one quarterback hit.

Round 6, Pick 199: Edge Elijah Alston, Miami FL

Alston recorded 17 total pressures on 147 pass-rush snaps with Miami last season, finishing with a 13.6% win rate.

Round 7, Pick 251: WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Louisville

Brooks boasts a sizable frame at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, which he used to dominate in contested catch situations for Louisville in 2024. The former Alabama transfer hauled in 17 of his 27 contested targets last season while forcing 10 missed tackles after the catch.