Dallas Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Cowboys add playmakers to the offense

Staying in-house for a new head coach and maintaining the core structure of the offense feels uncharacteristic for Jerry Jones, but given the Cowboys’ draft position, Dak Prescott’s contract and the team’s overall cap situation, their options are limited this offseason.

What they can and should accomplish, however, is injecting youth and athleticism into a skill-position group that, outside of star receiver CeeDee Lamb, lacks those traits.

Round 1, Pick 12: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Over the past two seasons at Missouri, Burden established himself as one of the most explosive playmakers in the country. He racked up 1,186 yards after the catch, recorded 50 explosive plays (15-plus yards) and hauled in 19 of his 35 contested targets.

Round 2, Pick 46: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

One of the true breakout stars of the 2024 college season, Skattebo possesses a level of power and toughness that Dallas' backfield currently lacks. Last season, he was a nightmare to tackle, breaking 104 tackles and gaining 1,214 of his 1,716 rushing yards after initial contact.

Round 3, Pick 76: Edge Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama

Robinson was highly productive in his nine games of action in 2024, generating 20 total pressures on just 109 pass-rush snaps while posting an impressive 23.8% win rate.

Round 5, Pick 150: RB Jo'quavioius Marks, USC

The lightning to Skattebo’s thunder, Marks would add a dynamic receiving element to the Cowboys’ backfield. In 2024, he recorded an eye-popping 423 yards after the catch — an incredible feat considering he recorded just 321 total receiving yards.

Round 5, Pick 170: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

A true run-game specialist for the Sooners, Stutsman was a force against the ground attack in 2024. He racked up 49 run stops, recorded 14 tackles for loss or no gain, and earned positive grades on nearly 20% of his snaps.

Round 5, Pick 172: OL Emery Jones, LSU

Over the past two seasons at LSU, Jones proved to be a reliable pass protector, allowing just four sacks and five quarterback hits across 1,037 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 5, Pick 175: DI Junior Tafuna, Utah

Tafuna is exactly the kind of run-stopper the Cowboys need in this year’s draft. He posted a career-best 23 stops and recorded nine tackles for loss or no gain in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 188: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

Lambert-Smith showcased his big-play ability at Auburn in 2024, making the most of his opportunities despite a slight drop in receptions. Though he caught two fewer passes (52) than he did at Penn State in 2023, he totaled 997 receiving yards—321 more than the previous year—and boosted his yards per reception from 12.5 to 19.2.

Round 6, Pick 211: QB Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brosmer was the best in his class at protecting the ball under pressure, committing just one turnover-worthy play when affected by the pass rush in 2024.