Seattle Seahawks 7-round mock draft: Seattle plans for life without Geno Smith

Seahawks plan for life without Geno Smith: This would be an ideal landing spot for Jaxson Dart, as he wouldn’t be rushed into action with Geno Smith still the starter for 2025.

This would be an ideal landing spot for Jaxson Dart, as he wouldn’t be rushed into action with Geno Smith still the starter for 2025. Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch in Round 2: Burch is a classic power edge at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and he took major strides as a pass rusher in 2024. He recorded 10 sacks while posting a 16.3% pass-rush win rate.

Burch is a classic power edge at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and he took major strides as a pass rusher in 2024. He recorded 10 sacks while posting a 16.3% pass-rush win rate. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves stuck in the NFL’s middle tier—good enough to compete for a playoff spot but not yet built to contend for a championship.

Geno Smith enters the final year of his contract, and while his presence eases the immediate need for a quarterback, his age and performance suggest Seattle could start planning for the future this offseason.

Beyond quarterback, the Seahawks must address two major concerns: generating a consistent pass rush and improving offensive line play. With eight draft picks as of now, Seattle will have plenty of opportunities to upgrade key positions and take a step toward contention.

Round 1, Pick 18: QB Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

This would be an ideal landing spot for Jaxson Dart, as he wouldn’t be rushed into action with Geno Smith still the starter for 2025.

Dart excelled on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield), earning the nation’s highest passing grade (94.2) and the second-best NFL passer rating (133.8) in 2024. His ability to attack the middle of the field would make him a strong long-term option for this offense.

Round 2, Pick 50: Edge Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch is a classic power edge at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, and he took major strides as a pass rusher in 2024. He recorded 10 sacks while posting a 16.3% pass-rush win rate.

Round 3, Pick 82: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

Carter was a dominant force against the run in 2024, recording 30 stops and 11 tackles for loss or no gain while missing just four tackles all season.

Round 4, Pick 136: G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Kandra capped off his college career on a high note, allowing no sacks and just one quarterback hit in pass protection.

Round 5, Pick 173: S Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

Stout more than lives up to his name in the run game, earning a 90.9 run-defense grade, the fourth-best mark in the country.

Round 6, Pick 185: Edge Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

Diggs made the most of his transfer to Syracuse from Texas A&M in 2023, delivering his best season as a pass rusher. He racked up 40 total pressures and posted a 16.3% pass-rush win rate.

Round 6, Pick 212: LB Jailin Walker, Indiana

Walker followed head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana in 2024 and became a do-it-all defender for the Hoosiers.

In coverage, he recorded two interceptions and six forced incompletions. Against the run, he earned an 85.4 run-defense grade. As a pass rusher, he posted a 17.5% win rate, proving his versatility and impact at all levels of the defense.

Round 7, Pick 236: C Drew Kendall, Boston College

Kendall surrendered just one sack and two quarterback hits in each of the past two seasons at Boston College.