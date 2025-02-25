Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft: Bryce Young gets some help, defense gets reinforcements

A playmaking receiver in Round 1: Adding a true dominant X receiver like Tetairoa McMillan would help the Panthers unlock the full potential of 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Despite frequently facing rolled coverage, McMillan still put up elite production in 2024, hauling in 86 catches for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.



Georgia's Malaki Starks in Round 2: Starks' production dipped in 2024, but his coverage performance in 2023 showcased his impact. That season, he allowed just 18 completions on 37 targets while recording three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

While the Carolina Panthers’ roster still needs reinforcement, the team has to feel encouraged by their trajectory — particularly with the growth of their young quarterback.

Despite a rough start to the 2024 season, Bryce Young made notable strides down the stretch, showing the game is beginning to slow down for him. Yes, he needs his team to continue adding weapons for him, and it could certainly do so with the eighth overall pick, but his development is a promising sign for the franchise.

However, the Panthers need reinforcements at every level of the defense. Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn provide a solid foundation, but the team must build around them this offseason.

Adding a true dominant X receiver like McMillan would help the Panthers unlock the full potential of 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Despite frequently facing rolled coverage, McMillan still put up elite production in 2024, hauling in 86 catches for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. He thrived in contested situations, securing 18 of 32 such targets—often against multiple defenders—while also forcing an impressive 29 missed tackles.

Starks' production dipped in 2024, but his coverage performance in 2023 showcased his impact. That season, he allowed just 18 completions on 37 targets while recording three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Peebles pairs his agility and quickness with excellent hand usage, making him a highly effective interior pass rusher. He led all defensive interior players in college football with a 27.3% win rate on true pass sets.

Crenshaw-Dickson transferred to Florida from San Diego State for the 2024 season and delivered the best performance of his career, allowing just one sack and no quarterback hits.

Round 4, Pick 112: DI Jordan Phillips, Maryland

Phillips is a force against the run, recording 20 stops and seven tackles for loss or no gain in 2024.

King's 89.2 run-defense grade in 2024 ranked fifth among all linebackers in this year's draft class.

Bowman has a natural instinct for making plays in coverage, tallying 11 interceptions and 10 forced incompletions over the past three seasons at Oklahoma.

Wells was a big-play machine in 2024, averaging 19.4 yards per reception. He converted 20 of his 29 catches into first downs, including six touchdowns.

Round 7, Pick 228: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF

McWilliams transferred to UCF from UAB last year and allowed just 23 receptions for 137 yards on 41 throws into his coverage.