Most experienced 2025 NFL draft classes, ranked by snaps played

Seahawks lead in experience: Seattle's 2025 draft class is among the NFL's most seasoned, as their incoming rookies combined to total 22,970 career snaps at the college level.

Not many snaps, but plenty of upside: The Broncos’ draft class logged the fewest college snaps of any team, but high-upside prospects like Jahdae Barron and Pat Bryant give it strong long-term potential.

The NFL draft is as much about guessing the future as it is evaluating the past.

The goal is to strike a balance between proven production and long-term potential. Experience matters — especially for early-round picks — but so does upside. And teams are often just as drawn to raw traits and flashes of ability as they are to polished resumes.

Players with more college snaps generally bring more on-field experience, but quantity doesn’t always mean quality. Circumstances vary. For example, a linebacker on a poor defense might simply have more opportunities to rack up snaps. That doesn’t automatically make him more pro-ready than a peer from a stronger unit.

To get a sense of which teams will be gaining the most experience, we ranked each team’s draft class by total offensive and defensive snaps played in college (special teams snaps were not included).

The Seattle Seahawks top the list, and we begin there.



1. Seattle Seahawks: 22,970 snaps

The Seahawks top the list thanks to a deep, 11-player draft class and a consistently high volume of college snaps across the board. First-round pick Grey Zabel, who earned a 90.2 grade in 2024, logged 2,776 snaps over five seasons at North Dakota State.

The biggest snap totals came from sixth- and seventh-round tackles Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman, who combined for a staggering 6,110 college snaps. Cabeldue, who earned an 80.0 grade after switching to left tackle in 2024, played 2,305 snaps at right tackle before the transition. Richman put up a 78.3 grade and should provide even more experienced depth to Seattle’s offensive line.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: 22,874 snaps

Like Seattle, the Raiders were active in the 2025 NFL Draft, making 11 selections across seven rounds. Headlining the group was No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, who earned a 95.3 grade in 2024 and finished second in Heisman voting. Jeanty and second-round wide receiver Jack Bech combined for 3,177 snaps in college, but the Raiders’ draft haul included four players who surpassed 2,000 career snaps.

Third-round tackles Caleb Rogers (Texas Tech) and Charles Grant (William & Mary) bring plenty of experience to the offensive line. Rogers played five seasons at Texas Tech, logging 2,326 snaps at right tackle and 1,383 at left tackle. Grant, a career left tackle, posted a 91.2 grade in 2024.

Sixth-round quarterback Cam Miller was a four-year starter at North Dakota State who logged 3,293 snaps and led the Bison to two FCS national titles while excelling at the FCS level.

3. Baltimore Ravens: 22,561 snaps

The Ravens assembled a well-rounded draft class, led by one of the top defenders in the country in safety Malaki Starks. The Georgia product earned a 78.3 grade in 2024 and showed rare versatility across the secondary. He played 1,191 snaps at free safety, 644 in the slot and 544 in the box — a flexible skill set that aligns well with Baltimore’s defensive philosophy.

Seven of the Ravens’ draft picks played more than 2,000 snaps in college. Fifth-round tackle Carson Vinson led the group with 3,428 snaps at left tackle for Alabama A&M and posted a 75.2 grade in his final season. In contrast, second-round edge rusher Mike Green broke out late. He recorded just 1,098 career snaps at Marshall but led the FBS in sacks and earned a 92.4 grade in 2024.

4. San Francisco 49ers: 21,753 snaps

The 49ers made 11 selections in the draft, with much of their haul coming on Day 2 and Day 3. They held three picks in the seventh round and added multiple players in both the fourth and fifth rounds, and that’s where most of their snap volume came from.

San Francisco’s top three picks — edge rusher Mykel Williams, interior defender Alfred Collins, and linebacker Nickolas Martin — each logged fewer than 2,000 college snaps. Williams, the No. 11 overall pick, earned a 78.4 grade in 2024 but never played more than 407 snaps in a season. He lined up either over the tackle (408 snaps) or outside the tackle (638 snaps), and his size and length could make him a candidate to see occasional work as a 3-4 defensive end.

Deeper into the draft, the experience level rose. Seventh-rounders Kurtis Rourke and Connor Colby brought a combined 5,563 college snaps to the roster. Colby, a guard from Iowa, logged 2,803 career snaps — primarily at right guard, though he also saw time at left guard and right tackle in 2022. He finished his college career with a 77.1 grade in 2024.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 20,596 snaps

Of the Jaguars’ nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, No. 2 overall selection Travis Hunter led in total snaps with 3,163 — no surprise for one of college football’s most unique two-way players.

Hunter split his time between wide receiver and cornerback over three seasons, earning the 2024 Heisman Trophy and grading above 80.0 on both sides of the ball. He logged 1,292 snaps on offense and 1,871 on defense.

Jacksonville also took steps to bolster its offensive line depth, selecting tackle Wyatt Milum and center Jonah Monheim. Milum, who earned a 91.0 grade in 2024, spent the last three seasons at left tackle, where he totaled 2,288 snaps after beginning his college career on the right side. Monheim brings rare positional flexibility, having played 807 snaps at center as a senior, along with prior experience at left tackle (762 snaps), right guard (387) and right tackle (1,157).