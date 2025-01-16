Ranking all 32 NFL teams by offseason assets: Patriots and Raiders lead the way

• No team has more draft capital than the Browns: Thanks to accumulating a wealth of later-round selections, the Browns enter the offseason with the most draft capital, even with the Titans holding the coveted first overall pick.

• The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders lead the way in total assets: The Pats and Raiders teams rank near the top in cap space and draft capital. One significant advantage for New England is the stability at quarterback, as rookie Drake Maye showed plenty of promise in his first season.

The NFL offseason brings a sense of renewal, as almost every team will look to address their shortcomings and eliminate the weaknesses that kept them from reaching the Super Bowl.

With the right mix of draft capital and cap space, franchises can reshape their rosters to eliminate weaknesses and enhance overall performance. In this piece, we evaluate teams based on their offseason assets, focusing on those two key factors.