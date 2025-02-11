New York Giants 7-round mock draft: Giants select WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 3, pick up QB Riley Leonard in Round 4

Travis Hunter lands in New York: Hunter’s dynamism on offense is part of what makes him worth this pick, but it’s his coverage ability that has NFL teams most excited. In 2024, he allowed just 25 receptions on 47 targets while recording five interceptions and a forced incompletion rate of 21.3%.





A developmental quarterback in Riley Leonard: Leonard played a key role in Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship Game, excelling both as a passer and a runner. He was highly efficient in the short game, posting an 83.9% adjusted completion rate on throws from 0-9 yards, while his physical rushing ability led to 571 yards after contact.





Leonard played a key role in Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship Game, excelling both as a passer and a runner. He was highly efficient in the short game, posting an 83.9% adjusted completion rate on throws from 0-9 yards, while his physical rushing ability led to 571 yards after contact. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With the New York Giants‘ regime given another year to turn things around, the most likely scenario is that they target a veteran quarterback in free agency, someone they believe can provide an immediate impact.

Beyond quarterback, the Giants still have pressing needs, particularly on the offensive line and in the secondary. In this mock draft, they address both areas multiple times, aiming to keep pace with the explosive divisional offenses of the Washington Commanders and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Hunter’s dynamism on offense is part of what makes him worth this pick, but it’s his coverage ability that has NFL teams most excited. In 2024, he allowed just 25 receptions on 47 targets while recording five interceptions and a forced incompletion rate of 21.3%.

Watts is the quarterback of the secondary and posted back-to-back seven-interception seasons at Notre Dame in 2023 and 2024. His instincts and ball skills helped him earn an 89.3 coverage grade in 2024, the second-highest among all safeties in this year’s draft class.

Savaiinaea enters the NFL with three years of starting experience and a strong track record in pass protection. Over 1,544 career pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just eight total sacks and five quarterback hits.

Round 4, Pick 103: CB Nohl Williams, California

Williams delivered a standout senior season, allowing just a 48.7% completion rate on throws into his coverage. He was a true playmaker in the secondary, recording eight interceptions and forcing 11 additional incompletions.

Leonard played a key role in Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship Game, excelling as a passer and a runner. He was highly efficient in the short game, posting an 83.9% adjusted completion rate on throws from 0 to 9 yards, and his physical rushing ability led to 571 yards after contact.

When healthy, Sanders has showcased impressive elusiveness, forcing 147 missed tackles on 591 carries over his four-year college career at Arkansas and South Carolina.

Wease suffered an upper-body injury during Missouri’s bowl game, so it’s tough to project where he will go. When healthy, he is a dangerous open-field weapon, as he registered 402 yards after the catch and forced 24 missed tackles in 2024.

Round 7, Pick 248: OL Trey Wedig, Indiana

Wedig transferred to Indiana from Wisconsin in 2024 and delivered the best season of his college career. His run blocking stood out, and he earned positive grades across inside-zone, outside-zone and power concepts.