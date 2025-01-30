Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft: Bengals bolster the defensive line, add receiver help

Michigan's Kenneth Grant at Pick 17: Grant is an elite run-stuffer, as he earned a positive grade on 25.8% of run plays in 2024. However, he also brings power and athleticism as a pass rusher and tallied 27 total pressures and five batted passes this past season.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Tre Harris has the big frame Cincinnati traditionally covets. After transferring to Ole Miss from Louisiana Tech in 2023, he recorded 55 explosive plays over two seasons with the Rebels.

Despite boasting one of the most explosive offenses in the league, the Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs again—largely due to deficiencies on defense.

While edge rusher Trey Hendrickson ranked second in the NFL with 83 total pressures, the Bengals ranked just 23rd overall in that category. Their struggles extended to coverage and run defense, as they ranked 27th in passing touchdown percentage allowed and 28th in rushing first downs allowed.

Offensive line play remains a concern, too. Not a single Bengals starter ranked in the top 30 at their positions in run blocking, and the unit as a whole finished 27th in pass-blocking efficiency.

Here’s a look at how Cincinnati could use the draft to address some of its most pressing weaknesses on both sides of the ball.

Round 1, Pick 17: DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant is an elite run-stuffer, as he earned a positive grade on 25.8% of run plays in 2024. However, he also brings power and athleticism as a pass rusher and tallied 27 total pressures and five batted passes this past season.

Round 2, Pick 49: Edge Jared Ivey, Mississippi

At 6-foot-5 and 283 pounds, Ivey brings a massive frame and versatility, having played both inside and on the edge at Ole Miss. Over the past two seasons, he racked up 74 total quarterback pressures, including 18 sacks.

Round 3, Pick 81: WR Tre Harris, Mississippi

With the Bengals potentially losing Tee Higgins in free agency, Harris could be a strong draft target. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he has the big frame Cincinnati traditionally covets. After transferring to Ole Miss from Louisiana Tech in 2023, Harris recorded 55 explosive plays over two seasons with the Rebels.

Round 4, Pick 117: G Connor Colby, Iowa

Colby allowed just three sacks and four quarterback hits across 643 pass-blocking snaps over his final two seasons at Iowa.

Round 5, Pick 154: Edge Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Swinson took a big step forward as a pass rusher in 2024, racking up 63 total pressures with an impressive 22% win rate.

Round 6, Pick 193: G Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

Webb was a dependable 3-year starter at Jacksonville State and has held his own at Senior Bowl practice. He allowed just 17 total pressures during his college career and earned positive grades on almost 17 percent of all run blocks.