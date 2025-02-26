Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: Falcons shore up the pass rush, draft James Pearce Jr. in Round 1

Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. in Round 1: Pearce generated 59 total pressures — six more than his 2023 total — despite rushing the passer only eight more times. He also took a significant step forward in run defense, improving his grade by 17 points and not missing a single tackle in run support.



Help at safety in Round 2: Nick Emmanwori delivered the best coverage performance of his college career in 2024, earning an 86.8 coverage grade at South Carolina . He recorded four interceptions (while dropping two other potential picks) and forced four additional incompletions.



With only four draft picks as of now, the Falcons must prioritize adding dynamic talent to their defensive front. Linebacker Kaden Ellis was the lone bright spot as a pass rusher in 2024, generating 42 total pressures with a 20.5% win rate. Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie contributed nine sacks and 44 total pressures but managed just a 13.1% win rate, while none of Atlanta’s other regulars exceeded a 9% win rate.

Fortunately, this draft class is deep at edge rusher, giving the Falcons plenty of quality options with either (or both) of their top-50 picks. They could also look to address safety, especially if they cannot re-sign Justin Simmons, with Day 2 offering several intriguing options at the position.

Reports of Pearce’s disappointing 2024 season have been greatly exaggerated. He generated 59 total pressures — six more than his 2023 total — despite rushing the passer only eight more times. He also took a significant step forward in run defense, improving his grade by 17 points and not missing a single tackle in run support.

Round 2, Pick 46: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Emmanwori delivered the best coverage performance of his college career in 2024, earning an 86.8 coverage grade at South Carolina. He recorded four interceptions (while dropping two other potential picks) and forced four additional incompletions.

Round 4, Pick 117: Edge David Walker, Central Arkansas

Walker has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in FCS over the past three seasons, racking up 38 sacks and 161 total pressures during that span.

Muhammad’s production and role diminished as his time at Texas A&M progressed, but his pedigree—being the son of former Panthers and Bears standout Muhsin Muhammad—makes him an intriguing late-round prospect. His best season came in 2022 when he recorded 38 catches for 609 yards, with 20 of those classified as explosive plays of 15-plus yards.