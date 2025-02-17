Washington Commanders 7-round mock draft: Commanders add to the offensive line, add pass-catchers for Jayden Daniels

Reinforcements for the secondary: Barron would be a major addition for the Commanders, bringing versatility and high-level ball production to the secondary. He was a standout in coverage last season, allowing just a 53.6% completion rate on throws into his coverage.





The Washington Commanders were one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season, fueled by Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. With their franchise quarterback in place — and still on a rookie contract — the future looks bright in Washington, but there’s still plenty of work to be done to strengthen the roster.

While upgrading the offensive skill positions will be a priority, the Commanders also need reinforcements along the offensive line and defense. With $68.8 million in effective cap space, they’ll be a team to watch in free agency, but they should also have ample opportunities to add talent through the draft.

Round 1, Pick 29: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Barron would be a major addition for the Commanders, bringing versatility and high-level ball production to the secondary. He was a standout in coverage last season, allowing just a 53.6% completion rate on throws into his coverage. He recorded five interceptions, broke up 10 more passes and didn’t surrender a single touchdown all season.

Round 2, Pick 61: T Cameron Williams, Texas

Injuries slowed Williams in the postseason, but he was outstanding throughout the 2024 regular season. In pass protection, he allowed just three sacks and two quarterback hits.

Round 3, Pick 79: TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Ferguson was a consistent chain-mover for the Ducks in 2024, with 31 of his 46 receptions resulting in first downs. He also proved to be a big-play threat, recording 18 explosive catches of 15 or more yards.

Round 5, Pick 147: WR Kobe Hudson, UCF

A true deep threat for UCF, Hudson showcased his big-play ability in 2024, averaging 16.8 yards per reception. He was also highly efficient, averaging an impressive 2.74 yards per route run.

Round 7, Pick 204: DI Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida

Jackson graded above 70.0 in each of the last three seasons and recorded 60 defensive stops over that span, a top-40 mark among all interior defenders in the nation over that span.

Round 7, Pick 237: S Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

A reliable starter on the nation’s top defense in 2024, Hancock proved tough to beat in coverage. He allowed just 31 receptions on 53 targets while forcing incompletions on 11.3% of passes thrown his way.

Round 7, Pick 249: RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

Sanders’ big-play ability was on full display in 2022 during his breakout sophomore season at Arkansas, when he racked up 41 runs of 10 or more yards and forced 65 missed tackles.