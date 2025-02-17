Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Eagles invest in the defensive line and secondary

Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 1: Ezeiruaku ended his college career on an incredible tear, tallying eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 29 total pressures over his final four games at Boston College.

Fresh off their Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles boast one of the most complete rosters in the league. However, there are still opportunities in the draft to add both instant contributors and long-term building blocks.

Finding a successor for likely Hall of Famer Lane Johnson will be a priority for general manager Howie Roseman, as will injecting youth into an aging secondary. As always, expect the Eagles to be active on the trade front, but here’s a look at some of the prospects they could target in April’s draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The Eagles aren’t hesitant to invest in smaller edge rushers — Ezeiruaku measured in at 6-foot, 248 pounds at the Senior Bowl — and his pass-rush production in 2024 was worthy of a top-10 pick. He ended his college career on an incredible tear, tallying eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 29 total pressures over his final four games at Boston College.

Round 2, Pick 64: T Marcus Mbow, Purdue

After early-season struggles against Notre Dame in Week 3, Mbow found his rhythm, allowing just one sack and two quarterback hits over his final 10 games.

Round 3, Pick 96: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas

Bryant was a playmaker in coverage last season, recording four interceptions and nine forced incompletions. He also excelled against the run, earning a 91.3 run-defense grade—the second-highest among all cornerbacks in this year’s draft class.

Round 4, Pick 128: RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

The Eagles will likely be in the market for a third-down back this offseason, and Etienne fits the mold as one of the most reliable pass-catchers in college football. Since 2022, he has hauled in 64 of 65 targets, with just one drop over that span.

Round 5, Pick 162: WR Chimere Dike, Florida

In 2024, Dike averaged 18.6 yards per reception while recording a career-high 24 explosive plays.

Round 5, Pick 166: S Akili Arnold, USC

Arnold’s struggles at USC in 2024 will likely push him into Day 3 of the draft, but his 2023 performance at Oregon State suggests he has more upside than he showed with the Trojans. In his final season with the Beavers, he allowed just a 51.5% completion rate on throws into his coverage, recording two interceptions and four forced incompletions.

Round 5, Pick 169: TE Caden Prieskorn, Mississippi

Prieskorn thrives in contested-catch situations, securing 11 of his 14 contested targets over his two seasons at Ole Miss.

Mondon was a reliable defender in 2024, missing just two tackles on 187 run-defense snaps while forcing incompletions on 12.5% of targets into his coverage.

Round 7, Pick 238: iOL Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Over the past two seasons, Mays has been rock-solid in pass protection, allowing just one sack and one quarterback hit combined.