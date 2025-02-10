Super Bowl 59 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 40, Kansas City Chiefs 22

Had someone told Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game that his defense would hold Saquon Barkley to just 2.3 yards per carry in Super Bowl 59, he might have spent the entire day deciding where to display his newest Super Bowl ring.

But as it turned out, the Eagles' offense didn’t need to lean on Barkley.

Jalen Hurts took full command, delivering a stellar performance on the sport’s biggest stage, leading Philadelphia to a dominant and decisive Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As good as the Eagles' offense was, their defense was even better. Philadelphia held Patrick Mahomes to one of his lowest passing grades of the season, allowing just -0.297 expected points added (EPA) per play in a dominant effort.

The Chiefs' offense struggled from the start. Mahomes averaged just 6.7 yards per pass attempt, while the rushing attack managed only 3.4 yards per carry outside of garbage time. The Kansas City quarterback held just a 28.2 PFF passing grade at the halfway mark, and his offense didn’t even cross midfield until the final two minutes of the third quarter.

Mahomes finished 21-of-32 for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, with three big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays. His worst mistakes proved costly — a pick-six midway through the second quarter and a late-second-quarter interception deep in his own territory, which immediately set up the Eagles in scoring range.

At the heart of Mahomes' struggles was the Eagles' relentless pass rush, which sacked him six times — the most he has ever taken in a single game as an NFL quarterback.

According to PFF’s initial analysis, Mahomes was pressured on 53.3% of his dropbacks outside of garbage time. He has faced a higher pressure rate only once in his career under those conditions — in his Super Bowl 55 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes: Highest single-game pressure rates since 2017 (garbage time excluded)

Season Week Opp. Pressure % 2020 Super Bowl 55 @ Buccaneers 59.5% 2024 Super Bowl 59 @ Eagles 53.3% 2018 14 vs. Ravens 52.6% 2018 30 vs. Patriots 50.0% 2023 4 @ Jets 48.6%

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Heading into Super Bowl 59, a lot was made of the performance of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie cornerbacks and their impact on the secondary — and once again, the duo rose to the occasion.

Cooper DeJean was arguably the standout player on a defense that played out of its skin Sunday night. Targeted five times, he allowed just catches for 68 yards, gave up only one first down and recorded a defensive stop. But his biggest moment came when he hauled in a pick-six that started the demolition of the Chiefs’ three-peat hopes.

DeJean also secured all three of his tackle attempts, and passes thrown into his coverage resulted in just a 79.2 passer rating — the same mark Mac Jones posted over 262 attempts this season.

While the Eagles’ defense stole the spotlight, Jalen Hurts' playmaking ability — both through the air and on the ground — was the driving force behind Philadelphia’s offensive success.

Hurts delivered a near-flawless performance, completing 17 of his 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and a score. He thrived as a downfield passer, finishing 5-of-7 for 137 yards and a touchdown on throws of 10 or more yards, and he finished the game with four big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.

On the game’s biggest stage, Hurts was at his best—a performance worthy of Super Bowl MVP honors.

