San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft: Niners strengthen the offensive line early

Grey Zabel was one of the standout performers at Senior Bowl week, showcasing the versatility and physicality needed to excel at multiple positions. He dominated at his level of competition in 2024, allowing just seven total pressures while grading positively on 23.3% of outside zone runs for the Bison.

An injury-riddled and disappointing 2024 season gives way to the eternal optimism of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. However, with at least three defensive starters likely to hit free agency and an aging, underperforming offensive line, plenty of work must be done.

The star power remains on offense, but expect San Francisco to aggressively target both sides of the trenches in this year’s draft as they look to reclaim their spot atop the NFC West.

Banks elevated his game in 2024, allowing just one sack and 10 total pressures across 538 pass-blocking snaps for the Longhorns.

Zabel was one of the standout performers at Senior Bowl week, showcasing the versatility and physicality needed to excel at multiple positions. He dominated at his level of competition in 2024, allowing just seven total pressures while grading positively on 23.3% of outside zone runs for the Bison.

Round 3, Pick 75: Edge Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Extreme depth at the position and questions about Jackson’s fluidity could push him down the draft board, but his outstanding college production against the run is undeniable. His 88.7 run-defense grade ranked second in the draft class, trailing only Marshall’s Mike Green.

Round 3, Pick 99: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, opposing quarterbacks completed just 41.4% of passes when targeting Riley’s coverage.

Round 4, Pick 111: DI Cam Horsley, Boston College

Horsley’s 14.4% run-stop rate ranks first among all defensive interior prospects in this draft class. He showcases excellent power and hand usage, allowing him to effectively shed blocks at the line of scrimmage.

Round 4, Pick 137: LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Lindenberg closed his college career in peak form, grading positively on 18.4% of run plays over his final six games. During that stretch, he recorded 14 stops and six tackles for loss or no gain.

Round 4, Pick 138: C Jonah Monheim, USC

Monheim was a rock in pass protection at USC in 2024, allowing no sacks and just two quarterback hits all season. While outside zone wasn’t a major part of the Trojans’ run game, he still graded positively on 31.8% of runs using the concept.

Round 5, Pick 149: RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Monangai thrived in outside zone schemes at Rutgers, averaging 5.8 yards per carry on those runs in 2024. Over the course of the season, he showcased his elusiveness by forcing 66 missed tackles on all rushing attempts.

Round 6, Pick 187: QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

The 49ers currently don’t have a backup quarterback under contract for 2025, making Rourke an intriguing developmental option. In 2024, Rourke excelled on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield) — a key indicator of future success. His 133.7 NFL passer rating on those passes ranked second among all draft-eligible quarterbacks, trailing only Jaxson Dart of Mississippi.

Round 7, Pick 256: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Lane maximized his opportunities in 2024, gaining 331 of his 494 receiving yards after the catch while forcing 15 missed tackles on just 39 receptions.

He began his college career at Middle Tennessee State, playing his first two seasons there before transferring. Over his four-year career, he also contributed extensively on special teams, logging 399 snaps in that phase of the game.