Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Buccaneers target wide receiver in the first round

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again sit atop the NFC South, but with less than $10 million in cap space and several key players set to hit free agency, they face a pivotal offseason.

At the top of the list is wide receiver Chris Godwin, whose contract is set to void at the start of the new league year. Additionally, the Bucs must consider long-term solutions at linebacker and edge rusher—both of which should be addressable in the early rounds of the draft.

Tampa Bay will be chasing its fifth straight NFC South title in 2025, and with a few key draft hits, they’ll be well-positioned to extend their division dominance.

Egbuka was a reliable chain-mover in 2024, with 48 of his 83 receptions resulting in first downs. He also proved his toughness in contested situations, securing 13 of 22 such targets while recording 26 explosive plays.

Round 2, Pick 53: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

The dependable Campbell was a force in run support for Alabama in 2024, recording 37 run stops and 62 solo tackles while missing just four tackles all season.

Round 3, Pick 84: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

Dotson has been a true playmaker at Kansas, tallying nine interceptions and 20 forced incompletions over the past two seasons.

Round 4, Pick 120: Edge Barryn Sorrell, Texas

Sorrell was a consistent pass-rushing presence for Texas in 2024, recording at least one sack or quarterback hit in 11 of his final 13 games. He finished the season with nine sacks, 12 QB hits and 51 total pressures.

Round 5, Pick 158: DI CJ West, Indiana

West was a dominant force against the run for Indiana in 2024, earning positive grades on 30.3% of his run-defense snaps—the third-highest mark in the nation behind only Mason Graham and Walter Nolen.

Round 7, Pick 237: CB Cam Miller, Penn State

Miller brings extensive special teams experience, logging 455 total snaps over three seasons, and offers versatility as a slot defender. Over the past two seasons, he forced 11 incompletions while earning a strong 78.8 run-defense grade in 2024.