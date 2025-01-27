Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft: Chicago looks to strengthen the trenches

Immediate assistance for the offensive line: The Bears need help everywhere along the offensive line, and Ohio State's Josh Simmons may be the one true left tackle in this draft.

The Chicago Bears head into the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mission: address key roster gaps and build on the defensive promise they showcased in 2024.

While the offense struggled to find its rhythm, the Bears defense was a relative bright spot, ranking 11th in EPA allowed per play. Standout performances from free-agent safety Kevin Byard and second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. hint at a foundation worth building on.

With needs along the offensive line, defensive line and at running back, general manager Ryan Poles will have ample opportunity to reshape the roster. Armed with the seventh-most cap space in the league and a history of aggressive spending, the Bears could pair their draft capital with free agency moves to retool for a brighter 2025 campaign.

Here’s how they can make the most of their selections in this mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 10: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The Bears need help everywhere along the offensive line, and Simmons may be the one true left tackle in this draft. Over 601 pass-blocking reps over the past two seasons, Simmons surrendered just one sack and five quarterback hits.

Round 2, Pick 39: Edge Princely Umanmielen, Mississippi

Umanmielen had a standout 2024 season, delivering 12 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and an impressive 22.8% pass-rush win rate.

Round 2, Pick 41: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

The current regime in Detroit traded D’Andre Swift (to the Eagles) in 2023, so don’t be surprised if one of Ben Johnson’s first orders of business is to find a replacement for Swift again. Johnson was outstanding for the Hawkeyes in 2024, rushing for 1,538 yards and forcing 66 missed tackles.

Grant played left tackle at William & Mary but will likely slide inside at the next level. He surrendered just nine total pressures in 2024 and graded out equally well on run blocks.

Round 5, Pick 148: C Jared Wilson, Georgia

The offensive line revamping continues. In Wilson’s first full season as a starter for the Bulldogs, he surrendered no sacks and just one QB hit.

Round 6, Pick 197: WR Zakhari Franklin, Illinois

Franklin has the route-running and after-the-catch ability to be an effective slot receiver at the NFL level. He posted 672 yards on 57 catches for the Illini in 2024, forcing 11 missed tackles after the catch.

Round 7, Pick 235: S Dean Clark, Fresno State

Clark has good size and had excellent ball production in 2024, allowing just 18 receptions on 36 throws into his coverage while picking off one and forcing seven incompletions.