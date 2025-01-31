Baltimore Ravens 7-round mock draft: Ravens address offensive, defensive lines early

The rising Mike Green joins the Ravens in Round 1: The Marshall product showed off at Senior Bowl practices and is quickly rising up draft boards.

Ravens address their potential tackle void: Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo would slide in immediately at right tackle for the Ravens, with Roger Rosengarten moving over to the left side.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ two biggest offseason needs appear to be offensive tackle (with the likely free-agent departure of current left tackle Ronnie Stanley) and edge defender. The 2025 NFL Draft looks to be a great place to address both, as there should be depth and value at each position in the early rounds.

Beyond those two critical needs, look for Baltimore to add another outside cornerback this offseason via the draft or free agency, as well as bring in a viable third receiver. We address all of those areas of concern in this mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 27: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Green was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 college season, as he led the nation with 17 sacks and ranked eighth in the country with in pass-rush win rate (20.1%). He flashed his blend of power and speed while stepping up to play with the big boys at Senior Bowl practices, solidifying his first-round status.

Round 2, Pick 60: T Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Trapilo would slide in immediately at right tackle for the Ravens, with Roger Rosengarten moving over to the left side. Over his final two seasons at Boston College, Trapilo surrendered just two sacks and six quarterback hits.

Round 3, Pick 91: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

In three seasons at Kansas State, Parrish allowed a catch on just 50% of balls thrown into his coverage, and opposing quarterbacks never recorded a passer rating above 64.0 against him in a season.

Round 4, Pick 127: WR Pat Bryant, Illinois

At 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Bryant has an ideal frame for the NFL and knows how to use it to win at the catch point. Over the past two seasons at Illinois, he caught an impressive 17 of 30 contested targets, also displaying impressive after-the-catch ability with 25 forced missed tackles.

Round 4, Pick 135: G Tyler Cooper, Minnesota

Cooper made huge strides as a run blocker in 2024, a skill the Ravens could look to upgrade this offseason. He earned an 81.6 PFF run-blocking grade on outside-zone runs, Baltimore's primary run concept.

Round 5, Pick 176: S Dean Clark, Fresno State

Clark allowed just a 50% catch rate in 2024 while posting a strong 19.4% forced incompletion rate.

Round 6, Pick 183: WR Theo Wease, Missouri

Wease forced 23 missed tackles after the catch and produced 228 of his 884 receiving yards after first contact in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 203: CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Longerbeam has a ton of good tape from the past two seasons at Rutgers. He was tested in coverage a whopping 145 times over that span, and he surrendered just 74 catches while picking off five passes and forcing 23 incompletions along the way.

Round 6, Pick 209: EDGE Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri

Walker attacks the edge like he’s seeing red, as he posted a whopping 86 combined quarterback pressures over the past two seasons at Missouri.

Smith’s specialty is stopping the run. He posted an excellent 86.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 with 26 stops, seven of them going for a loss or no gain.

Round 7, Pick 245: DI Eric Gregory, Arkansas

Another run game specialist, Gregory totaled 28 stops —including 14 for a loss or no gain — over the past two seasons for the Razorbacks.