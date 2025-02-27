Jacksonville Jaguars 7-round mock draft: Jags draft Michigan's Mason Graham in Round 1

Mason Graham in Round 1: Graham was the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the country in 2024, earning the top run-defense grade, as well. But don’t overlook his pass-rush ability — he ranked eighth in that category, totaling 34 pressures and five sacks.



Graham was the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the country in 2024, earning the top run-defense grade, as well. But don’t overlook his pass-rush ability — he ranked eighth in that category, totaling 34 pressures and five sacks. RB Omarion Hampton in Round 2: If Jacksonville is fortunate enough to have Hampton still on the board at this spot, it’s likely due to the exceptional depth at the position, as he certainly looks like a first-round talent. He forced 75 missed tackles on the ground and another 21 after the catch in 2024.



If Jacksonville is fortunate enough to have Hampton still on the board at this spot, it’s likely due to the exceptional depth at the position, as he certainly looks like a first-round talent. He forced 75 missed tackles on the ground and another 21 after the catch in 2024. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With Liam Coen taking over as head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars are focused on surrounding quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the pieces he needs to reach his full potential.

Last year, Jacksonville found a superstar in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round, and they could add another offensive skill player early in this year’s draft. They’re also likely to target the interior on both sides of the ball and address the cornerback position.

With 10 picks—including five in the top 105—the Jaguars have plenty of opportunities to improve their roster’s talent and depth.

Graham was the highest-graded interior defensive lineman in the country in 2024, earning the top run-defense grade, as well. But don’t overlook his pass-rush ability — he ranked eighth in that category, totaling 34 pressures and five sacks.

If Jacksonville is fortunate enough to have Hampton still on the board at this spot, it’s likely due to the exceptional depth at the position, as he certainly looks like a first-round talent. He forced 75 missed tackles on the ground and another 21 after the catch in 2024.

A shoulder injury sidelined Hairston for parts or all of seven games in 2024, but his ball production in 2023 still makes him worthy of a top-100 selection. That season, he recorded five interceptions, forced eight incompletions, and tallied 15 coverage stops.

Ratledge sprained his left ankle and MCL against Kentucky in Week 3, causing him to miss four games. However, he returned in Week 10 and played up to the standard he set in his previous two seasons as a starter for Georgia. Over 1,180 career pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just two sacks and six quarterback hits.

Caldwell, a run defense specialist, transferred to Oregon from Houston for the 2024 season. He recorded 19 run stops at Oregon, with seven resulting in a loss or no gain.

Hudson transferred to UCF from Auburn in 2022 and racked up an impressive 65 explosive receptions of 15-plus yards over his three seasons in Orlando.

A four-year starter at Texas, Majors allowed just one sack across 1,985 career pass-blocking snaps.

Round 6, Pick 184: RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Smith totaled 113 career catches in college, including 44 in 2024 for SMU after transferring from Miami, where he spent his first three seasons. While his 2024 route tree primarily featured swings and screens, he showcased a more diverse skill set at Miami and could bring a dynamic element currently missing from Jacksonville’s backfield.

Yet another transfer, Yurosek arrived in Athens in 2024 after starting his career at Stanford. His most productive seasons came in Palo Alto, where he totaled 96 catches for 1,174 yards over two years — 644 of those yards coming after the catch.

Teams value special teams experience in late-round picks, and Dumas-Johnson has plenty of it. Over his four-year college career at Kentucky and Georgia, he logged 308 special teams snaps, contributing to every unit except field goals and extra points.