Kansas City Chiefs 7-round mock draft: Chiefs fortify the offensive line

After spending most of his college career at left guard, Donovan Jackson took over at tackle in Week 9 of 2024 and thrived. In Ohio State's four playoff games, he didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit. Investing at tight end in Round 3: Mason Taylor totaled 599 receiving yards in 2024, with 100 yards coming after the catch. He also proved reliable in tight coverage, securing nine of 17 contested targets.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive line will be under the microscope this offseason after their 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under relentless pressure. The unit required patchwork solutions in 2024, and those shortcomings were fully exposed on the game’s biggest stage.

With 32-year-old Joe Thuney having to shift to left tackle down the stretch and Jawaan Taylor struggling at right tackle, major questions remain. Former second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia is waiting in the wings, but it’s unclear whether his best fit is at tackle or guard.

The Chiefs also have work to do in the trenches on defense, with seven defensive linemen set to hit free agency. Given their limited cap space and just six draft picks, Kansas City must maximize its resources to remain in Super Bowl contention.

Round 1, Pick 31: T Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

The Chiefs have several needs along the offensive line, and Jackson’s late-season play at left tackle suggests he could be a long-term solution at multiple positions. After spending most of his college career at left guard, he took over at tackle in Week 9 of 2024 and thrived. In Ohio State’s four playoff games, he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit.

Round 2, Pick 64: DI Deone Walker, Kentucky

Walker arrived at Senior Bowl week as a towering 6-foot-7, 340-pound force and immediately showcased his natural power. While he’s built to dominate against the run, he also proved to be an effective pass rusher at Kentucky, generating 23 total pressures with a 10.9% pass-rush win rate.

Round 3, Pick 66: TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Taylor totaled 599 receiving yards in 2024, with 100 yards coming after the catch. He also proved reliable in tight coverage, securing nine of 17 contested targets.

Rivers battled injuries throughout his college career but ended 2024 in lockdown mode. Over his final six games for the Hurricanes, he allowed just one sack and four total pressures.

Donovan Jackson's 2025 NFL Draft scouting profile.

Rucker endured a tough 2024 season, missing a month with a knee injury before a cracked fibula against North Carolina State ended his college career early. However, he has the tools to be an excellent situational pass rusher at the next level. In 2023, he racked up 64 total pressures with an impressive 19.4% pass-rush win rate.

Round 7, Pick 227: LB Karene Reid, Utah

Over 415 run-defense snaps in the past two seasons, Reid missed just four total tackles — with only one coming in 2024 — highlighting his reliability as a sure tackler.