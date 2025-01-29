Minnesota Vikings 7-round mock draft: Vikings address defensive line, pass-protection issues

Ohio State's Tyleik Williams in Round 1: Drafting Williams would go a long way toward improving a run defense that looked outmatched against Detroit in 2024, as Williams graded positively on 27.1% of run plays last season, a top-five rate in the nation.

The Minnesota Vikings had an outstanding regular season, but their weaknesses were exposed by division rival Detroit in Week 18 and again by the Rams in the wild-card round. Heading into the offseason, Minnesota must shore up the interior of the offensive line while also addressing several key needs on defense.

The Vikings currently hold just five draft picks, but with a healthy cap situation, they are expected to be active in free agency come March. This mock draft explores how they could address some of their biggest needs this offseason.

Round 1, Pick 24: DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Drafting Williams would go a long way toward improving a run defense that looked outmatched against Detroit in 2024, as Williams graded positively on 27.1% of run plays last season, a top-five rate in the nation.

Round 3, Pick 97: G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ratledge specializes in pass protection. He gave up just two sacks and six quarterback hits over three seasons as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Round 5, Pick 139: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Burke's stock has slid after an inconsistent 2024 season, but if he can regain his 2021-23 form, he could be a steal on Day 3. Over his first three seasons at Ohio State, he allowed just 48.8% of passes thrown into his coverage to be completed.

Round 5, Pick 161: C Jake Majors, Texas

Like Ratledge, Majors excelled in pass protection. The four-year Texas starter allowed just one sack and eight quarterback hits over his collegiate career.

Round 7, Pick 239: DI Thor Griffith, Louisville

Who better to represent the Minnesota Vikings than a 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle named Thor? Griffith dominated as a run defender during three seasons at Harvard and didn’t miss a step after transferring to Louisville in 2024, grading positively on more than 26% of run plays for the fourth straight year.