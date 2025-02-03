Arizona Cardinals 7-round mock draft: Cardinals bolster the trenches, add Georgia's Mykel Williams in Round 1

Georgia's Mykel Williams in Round 1: Williams is a twitchy, explosive athlete whose best football is still ahead of him. In 2024, he generated 30 total pressures while lining up in multiple spots along Georgia’s front, showcasing his versatility.

Williams is a twitchy, explosive athlete whose best football is still ahead of him. In 2024, he generated 30 total pressures while lining up in multiple spots along Georgia’s front, showcasing his versatility. Cardinals grab Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery in Round 2: At 6-foot-5, 339 pounds, with 34-inch arms, Ersery brings an imposing physical profile to the position. In 2024, he allowed just one sack and one QB hit — both coming against Michigan in Week 5 — and was otherwise flawless in pass protection.

At 6-foot-5, 339 pounds, with 34-inch arms, Ersery brings an imposing physical profile to the position. In 2024, he allowed just one sack and one QB hit — both coming against Michigan in Week 5 — and was otherwise flawless in pass protection. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Arizona Cardinals head into the 2025 NFL Draft with plenty of work to do, particularly on defense. While defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did an admirable job maximizing his personnel in 2024, the unit simply needs more playmakers.

Arizona’s pass rush struggled all season, generating pressure on just 201 plays — ranking 26th in the NFL. Even if 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson develops into a solid contributor, the Cardinals still lack a consistent edge rusher who can win one-on-one matchups.

Beyond the pass rush, the secondary also needs an upgrade. The Cardinals finished 28th in EPA allowed per play, 31st in success rate and 17th in team coverage grade in 2024.

With $82 million in cap space, the Cardinals have the flexibility to target a top-tier cornerback like D.J. Reed in free agency while using the draft to shore up their offensive and defensive fronts. With glaring needs at guard, offensive tackle, defensive interior and edge rusher, Arizona must make the most of its draft capital to build a more complete roster for 2025 and beyond.

Round 1, Pick 16: Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

Williams is a twitchy, explosive athlete whose best football is still ahead of him. In 2024, he generated 30 total pressures while lining up in multiple spots along Georgia’s front, showcasing his versatility. He was equally dominant against the run, earning positive grades on 19.6% of his reps, making him a well-rounded defensive force.

Round 2, Pick 47: T Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Ersery could be a reliable starter at right tackle for the next decade if he learns to attack with a more violent and consistent punch. At 6-foot-5, 339 pounds, with 34-inch arms, he brings an imposing physical profile to the position. In 2024, he allowed just one sack and one QB hit — both coming against Michigan in Week 5 — and was otherwise flawless in pass protection.

Round 3, Pick 78: DI JJ Pegues, Mississippi

Pegues is one of the premier run-stuffers in this draft class, consistently disrupting plays in the backfield. He recorded 16 run stops, with eight tackles for loss or no gain and an average tackle depth of -0.06 yards.

Round 4, Pick 113: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel was a highly productive slot receiver at Iowa State, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He was a consistent chain-mover, with 46 of his catches resulting in first downs, making him a reliable target in the passing game.

Round 5, Pick 153: CB Jaylin Smith, USC

Opposing quarterbacks struggled when targeting Smith in 2024, collectively posting just a 59.8 passer rating when doing so. The USC product was a lockdown presence, recording two interceptions, three pass breakups and allowing zero touchdowns in coverage.

Round 7, Pick 250: G Joshua Gray, Oregon State

Grey was a versatile lineman at Oregon State, starting his first three seasons at left tackle before transitioning to guard as a senior. Over his entire college career, he allowed just six sacks, including only one in 2024, and never surrendered more than two in a single season.