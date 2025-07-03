2025 fantasy football running back rankings

Bijan Robinson dominated late last season: Robinson’s role increased substantially over the second half of last season, leading to an elite 22.4 PPR points per game over the previous nine games.

Ashton Jeanty ranks among the best RB prospects of the decade: Only Robinson and Saquon Barkley have ranked as highly as Jeanty on both the PFF big board and consensus boards.

With the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to lock in your fantasy football strategy with the most accurate single-quarterback, PPR redraft running back rankings available.

These rankings take into account current depth charts, projected roles, and coaching tendencies to highlight the backs most likely to deliver consistent fantasy value throughout the season. Curated by Nathan Jahnke — one of the industry’s most accurate fantasy rankers and a multiple top-five finisher in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition — this list gives you a trusted edge on draft day. Plus, every ranked player with a write-up links to a full fantasy profile packed with stats, context, and insights to help you make smarter picks.

Last updated: Thursday, July 3

Bijan Robinson was a rare top-10 NFL draft pick at running back, leading to hefty expectations. He began meeting those expectations over the second half of 2024, consistently playing over 70% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and running at least 17 times in all but one game. This led to 22.4 fantasy points per game over the last nine weeks. He didn’t see as many 15-plus-yard carries as other great running backs, even though he’s got the talent and speed to have those runs. It’s possible some positive regression could greatly help his fantasy production this season. He lost Drew Dalman at center and still has an elite backup in Tyler Allgeier, so there is also some room to lose fantasy value.

Gibbs was the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and is one of just three running backs selected with a top-20 pick in the last seven drafts. His playing time has been limited the past two seasons as he splits time with David Montgomery. He’s managed to be an elite fantasy option with the most fantasy points per carry over the last two seasons of any running back. When Montgomery was injured late last season, he showed he could be the best running back in fantasy football if given enough opportunity. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator and new running back coach, which could lead to an increase in chances for Gibbs, pushing him closer to the top of the fantasy draft board.

Barkley was the second pick in the 2018 draft, finished as the overall RB1 as a rookie and then faced five mixed seasons with the New York Giants before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. He led the league in carries in Philadelphia despite not playing in Week 17. While he didn’t score touchdowns from the one-yard line thanks to the tush push, he more than made up for it with a ridiculous number of long touchdown runs. His long touchdown rate is bound to regress, which will make it harder for him to repeat as the RB1.

Jeanty finished his time at Boise State with a 99.9 career rushing grade while averaging over 200 yards per game in his rookie season. He is one of the top three running back prospects of the past decade. He landed with the Las Vegas Raiders with the 6th overall pick in the draft, on the team that most needed a running back. Jeanty will be one of the few running backs in the NFL in a feature role. He proved in 2023 that he could be an elite receiving back with 3.2 yards per route run. The Raiders have limited receiving options, and Chip Kelly’s offenses have often featured running backs in the passing game. The only thing holding him back from the top few fantasy running backs is the offensive line. The top three projected running backs all play behind top-five run-blocking lines, while the Raiders' line is merely average.

Christian McCaffrey has been the most dominant fantasy running back of the past decade, given his success in both the pass game and the run. However, he’s missed over 50% of the season during three of the last five years due to a wide variety of injuries. It’s hard to know exactly how predictive those injuries are of future injury, but there is also a risk of the 49ers limiting his snaps, or his play simply declining from all of the injuries and age. This makes McCaffrey one of the riskiest early draft picks.

Irving was a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, in his first year, finished fourth among running backs in PFF offensive grade, finishing with an elite grade as both a rusher and receiver. He started the season playing just over 30% of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps and ended playing around 70% of their snaps. He was among the top running backs at the end of the season. Most of his situation is the same this season, except for a change in offensive coordinator. There is a chance the backfield could go back towards a committee approach, but there is also a chance Irving becomes even more of an every-down back.

Achane took the league by storm as a rookie, averaging 17.3 PPR points per game despite being a backup. In 2024, he was a top-12 fantasy running back in over half of his games last season in a larger role. He played much better when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, as his target rate was much higher and the offense was generally playing better. The offensive line was among the bottom in the league, and it could be worse after left tackle Terron Armstead’s retirement. Achane may lose snaps in short-yardage and goal-line situations, as the Dolphins added much bigger backs to be backups.

Henry signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens before 2024, and he looked better than ever as a runner. The threat of Lamar Jackson also being able to run out of the backfield was a matchup nightmare for defenses, allowing both Jackson and Henry to thrive. Over the last five years, he led all running backs per game in rushing yards (102.5), yards after contact (74.9), rushing touchdowns (0.92), avoided tackles (4.4) and fantasy points from rushing (15.6). However, Henry is very old for a running back, and Keaton Mitchell is now a year and a half removed from his complete ACL tear. It wouldn’t be surprising for Henry to lose a few touches per game to Mitchell, particularly in games where the Ravens are winning.

Josh Jacobs was a top-three fantasy running back in 2022, had his worst season of his career in 2023 and then returned to a top-10 back with the Green Bay Packers in 2024. Ideally, the Packers will give him some stability, enabling him to earn another top-10 season is in his immediate future. They made some changes to the offensive line, which should ideally help, but they also added some wide receivers, which could lead them to pass the ball more frequently. Former third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd only played one game as a rookie. Still, he could provide anywhere from light competition to significant competition for snaps and touches out of the backfield.

Kenneth Walker III has graded among the best running backs in the league, including a 91.3 rushing grade last season. His 0.42 avoided tackles per attempt last season were the most in PFF’s 19 years of statistics for all running backs with at least 50 carries. The next-most with any player with at least 150 carries in a season was 0.31, which is a tie that includes 2014 Marshawn Lynch and 2020 Nick Chubb. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have an offense that plays to Walker’s strengths with his zone scheme and will prioritize getting him the football more than last season. However, he’s missed 10 games over the previous three seasons due to injury, and his play was negatively affected in several more while playing through injury. If he can stay healthy, he will have his best fantasy season yet, but staying healthy is a big if.

Williams was among the league leaders in carries each of the last two seasons, finishing with 19-20 carries per game that made him one of the most dependable fantasy running backs. His efficiency declined in 2024, producing 4.3 fewer fantasy points per game. Sean McVay has a unique history of sticking with a clear lead runner, regardless of who that lead runner is. That worked to William’s advantage last season because it meant Blake Corum barely played on offense. However, there is no guarantee Williams remains the starter for all of 2025, with both Corum and Jarquez Hunter waiting in the wings.

Taylor has mixed high volume with inefficient play. His rate of receiving a +-0.5 rushing grade is among the lowest in the league, while his rate of a +1 or higher is among the best in the league. Usually, this is the recipe for a big decline in fantasy production. However, Taylor has a high rate of big plays, the trust of the coaching staff, and an excellent 2021 season, so there is always a chance he returns to that form. He also has an extensive injury history, including an ankle injury in the middle of four of his last five seasons. Taylor is a fine top-15 fantasy option, with a decent chance to finish in the top 10, and an outside chance to return to the league’s elite.

Brown emerged as the Bengals’ starting running back early in the 2024 season, and once Zack Moss landed on injured reserve, Brown was a top-three fantasy running back. His rise corresponded with the Bengals' playoff push, where the offense was scoring at least 24 points per game. Brown followed Joe Mixon as the clear early down running back who rarely played on passing downs. He was in a pass-first offense but was able to score and receive plenty of opportunities because the offense was doing well. There should be a little regression in the offense this season, but the bigger concern is if Moss or sixth-round rookie Tahj Brooks can simply outplay Brooks, leading to a change in the starting lineup.

Hampton should be viewed as one of the top rookie running backs from the last few seasons and a lead running back on a run-heavy team. He averaged at least eight carries of 5 or more yards per game in the previous two seasons. However, the presence of Najee Harris and the lack of receiving potential will likely prevent Hampton from being an immediate top-10 fantasy running back. He will likely be a fantasy starter early on in his rookie season. The more the Chargers change their offense to fit Hampton in terms of more zone runs and more running back targets, the better his fantasy value will be.

James Cook has been a worthy starter for the Bills' offense, benefiting from a strong supporting cast in Buffalo, but is limited due to the Bills' committee approach at running back. He only scored two rushing touchdowns in 2023, which hurt his fantasy production, and then scored 16 in 2024. This season will very likely be somewhere in between, making him a fine RB2 option, or even RB1 for someone waiting for a running back. The only concern is that Cook is in a contract year and wants a new contract after so many of his teammates secured long-term deals this offseason. While that could lead Cook to play even better than what we’ve seen, we could also see a holdout, or the Bills wanting a better look from Ray Davis before next offseason.

Alvin Kamara was among the league’s top running backs during the first four seasons of his career. His efficiency has dropped in the last four years, but he’s remained a consistent fantasy option thanks to his volume in both the run and pass games. That volume was even higher last season due to injuries to Derek Carr, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. This year, he has a little more competition for touches from a healthy Kendre Miller and rookie Devin Neal. The most concerning thing is that new head coach Kellen Moore has a history of not prioritizing running backs in the game, even when he’s had Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Ezekiel Elliott during his peak. This should lead Kamara to fall outside the top-10 fantasy running backs, but his job as the lead rusher is generally safer than most other running backs in the league.

Harvey was arguably the biggest winner in the draft at running back because he landed on a team where his skill set could lead to fantasy stardom. Denver Broncos running backs have caught 214 passes over the past two years, which is more than any other team, and Harvey is projected to be the Broncos' primary receiving back. A top-ten season is within the realm of possibility if he dominates the passing down role and also averages at least eight carries per game. However, the Broncos' backfield could remain volatile despite the addition of Harvey.

James Conner has a long history of being a fantasy starter despite never being a top-five fantasy running back. He’s consistently ranked among the low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 in recent seasons when looking at points per game, but he’s often missed a few games each season, making his overall rank a little lower. The Trey Benson addition in the 2024 draft makes it difficult to fully trust Conner, but he’s also put together his best two seasons of his career in terms of his quality of play. Over the last two seasons, he ranks second among running backs in rushing avoided tackles per game (4.5), rushing avoided tackles per attempt (0.297) and yards after contact per attempt (3.6). We should expect another season where he averages 15-16 PPR points per game, unless his quality of play starts to decline, in which case Benson might see a larger role.

Chuba Hubbard has overcome the Carolina Panthers‘ bringing in new running backs to replace him each season. Each year, he finds a way to maintain his spot on the depth chart and eventually earns his big pay raise. He finished the 2024 season 13th in fantasy points per game, finishing with high volume and quality running but limited receiving production. Carolina brought in new backs to be Hubbard’s backups, which might cut into his work a little bit, but he should remain the clear starter throughout the season. This makes him a safe RB2 option who has a relatively high floor and low ceiling.

Breece Hall scored the second-most fantasy points in 2023 but instead of taking a step forward in 2024, he took a step back with similar rushing numbers and declined receiving numbers with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Hall has the talent to be a top-five fantasy running back again, but a lot is working against him with the new Jets offense. Hall plays notably better on gap-scheme runs, while his teammates play better on zone runs. His latest offensive coordinator comes from an offense that was among the most zone-heavy last season. His new offensive coordinator is used to a two-man committee, which could make Hall more of a receiving back and less of a rusher. The Jets have Justin Fields, who doesn’t have a strong history of throwing to running backs, which is typical for most quarterbacks who can run.

Mixon has been among the most consistent running backs in recent memory. From 2018-2024, he consistently had an RB7-RB11 finish in only one season. He’s been the early-down back, running 15-20 times per game, playing behind a below-average offensive line and not playing much on third downs. That will no longer be the case with the addition of Nick Chubb. The fact that Mixon ranks second in career rushing attempts for active players could lead to the Texans resting him more. The increase in passing options could lead to fewer rushing attempts as well. This will likely make him fall outside of the top 10 fantasy running backs. He should be viewed as a low-end RB2, with the upside of remaining a low-end RB1, but also the risk of getting benched in favor of Chubb.

The Browns spent a lot of draft capital on Judkins, making it likely he will be one of the 32 running backs to lead their team in carries. His 95.2 rushing grade over the last three seasons was among the best in the class after averaging 18 carries per game in that time. His value will be better than some other running backs in committees because he should see at least 50% of carries. He could be a top-15 running back, depending on his role, but his offensive line and lack of receiving production will likely hold him back from being an elite back in the short term.

D’Andre Swift has spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for three different teams and more offensive coordinators. His role has fluctuated from an early down back to a passing down back, and everywhere in between. Last season, he was an early-down back and low-end fantasy starter who earned a lot of playing time but low efficiency. Ben Johnson is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, and Swift worked with Johnson in 2022 with the Detroit Lions, when he set a career-low in carries per game but a career-high in yards per attempt as their third-down back. It’s unclear what his role will be this season as Chicago hasn’t changed the backfield much, but there is still a chance Chicago will add another running back.

Aaron Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 after a successful seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers. Jones set career-highs in snap rate and carries per game with the Vikings, but he was only a mid-to-low RB2 in fantasy points per game with a relatively low touchdown total and less efficiency than in past seasons. Minnesota traded for Jordan Mason, which should give Jones significant competition for carries and could lead to a 50-50 split. Jones will still see the receiving work, and a re-worked offensive line should help Jones get some of his efficiency back. If Jones can see more carries than Mason, he should remain a low-end RB2.

Tony Pollard was one of the most efficient running backs in the league when healthy. He landed with the Tennessee Titans, where the offensive line wasn’t nearly as helpful and the offense wasn’t scoring as many points. This left Pollard not putting up the same numbers he did in Dallas. He was still a fantasy starter more often than not. The offensive line will ideally take a step forward after the team added Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, and potentially, the offense will play better with Cameron Ward. However, there is a chance Tyjae Spears could get more involved in the offense after a strong end to the season.

Jaylen Warren has been a borderline fantasy starter when healthy for the past two seasons and is projected to continue in that role for the 2025 season. His fantasy upside is increased by the possibility of maintaining a significant role over new competition, Kaleb Johnson, primarily in the passing game and potentially in the run game. However, there's also the risk that he could lose playing time if Johnson outperforms the previous competition, Najee Harris. This leaves Warren's fantasy value somewhat volatile and dependent on how the competition plays out.

David Montgomery has spent the last two years sharing the Detroit Lions‘ backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions have been a high-scoring offense behind an elite offensive line, allowing the two to co-exist. Montgomery has received most of the goal-line work, leading him to score a touchdown in all but seven games over the last two seasons. This has helped Montgomery finish as a top-24 running back in 82% of his games. However, the Lions lost Ben Johnson and replaced him with John Morton. The team will probably move away from Johnson’s unique rotation, which could leave Montgomery performing more like a usual backup. He still deserves a decent draft pick because, at a minimum, he will be an elite handcuff.

Jordan Mason quickly went from undrafted rookie to the top backup running back for the 49ers, despite the team consistently spending mid-to-late round draft picks on running backs. An injury to Christian McCaffrey allowed Mason to be a starter to begin the 2024 season, and he was sixth in fantasy points per game over five weeks before he started dealing with injuries. Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where Aaron Jones Sr. is the main running back. The two will likely be in a committee that includes Mason receiving significant work in rushing situations while Jones gets more in passing situations. Jones is over 30 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two seasons. While Mason might not score enough weekly to start in fantasy in normal situations, if Jones is dealing with an injury or is showing more signs of age, we could see Jones as a weekly player to start.

Isiah Pacheco scored the 15th-most fantasy points in 2023 but couldn’t build on that momentum after an injury took away half of his season, and he wasn’t nearly as effective upon his return. The Kansas City Chiefs retained Kareem Hunt and brought in Elijah Mitchell, which gives Pacheco some competition on early downs, but they also didn’t re-sign Samaje Perine, opening the door for someone to step up in passing situations. The general appeal of a Chiefs running back is that they are typically a high-scoring offense, so even though they pass the ball a lot, their running back should score a lot of touchdowns. The offense hasn’t scored as many points in the last two seasons, but that could change this year with a healthy wide receiver room. There’s a chance he gets back to his 2023 form, scoring potentially more touchdowns, but there is also a chance he is in an ugly three-man backfield that changes from one week to the next, making it impossible to know if or when you can start him. There are plenty of scenarios in between, making him a fine gamble outside of the top-24 running backs.

Brian Robinson Jr. has spent the last three seasons in a two-man committee with the Washington Commanders, first with Antonio Gibson and then Austin Ekeler. That means he largely plays on early downs and in short-yardage situations but not often on third downs or during two-minute drills. His lack of receiving work puts a ceiling on his fantasy value, but he’s helped by playing for one of the best offenses in the league. In an ideal world, he’s receiving 15 or more carries each week, but it’s possible one of Washington’s several backups who have played well on a small sample size can earn more playing time this season, which would diminish Robinson’s fantasy value.

Rhamondre Stevenson has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots and has been an every-down lead back with a capable veteran backup most of the time. His quality of play is very dependent on the offensive line, and the line had the worst team run-blocking grade last season. He reunites with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator in his first season. In 17 of McDaniels' 18 seasons, the running back who leads his team in rushing attempts is not the same one who leads his backfield in third-down snaps. The Patriots spent the 38th overall pick on TreVeyon Henderson, who was arguably the best receiving back in this draft class. That means Stevenson will likely lose most of his passing-down work. He should still receive double-digit carries most weeks, and the Patriots made multiple changes to the offensive line, which should help his production.

Henderson was typically a rotational running back throughout his time at Ohio State, where his volume wasn’t as great as that of other running backs, but his rate stats were robust. He joins a New England Patriots team with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, where they could form a three-back committee. His biggest obstacle could be offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has consistently utilized the committee approach at running back. Henderson is more likely to take the third-down role in McDaniels’ offense rather than the early-down role, which wouldn’t be great for his fantasy value.

Johnson was very impressive as a runner in his one season as a starter, averaging over 125 rushing yards per game. His rate of hitting big runs was among the best in the league. He ranks among the top 25 fastest running backs in the FBS from the last eight seasons, according to PFF’s tracking data, despite a below-average 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Jaylen Warren will take all of the receiving work, and Warren and Johnson will compete for the rushing snaps. Chances are that the two will see a split of around 50-50. The good news for Johnson is that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is the most run-heavy coordinator in the league. Smith’s run rate over expected the last three seasons has been 13.0%, 7.9% and 6.2%.

Skattebo was the slowest among the top 11 projected rookie running backs, averaging a max speed of 0.7 miles per hour less than the next closest running back. However, his large size relative to his height makes him great at converting first downs. His 33.6% first downs per attempt was the highest among the same top 11 backs in the class. He landed with the New York Giants, where there is a chance he could win both the early-down and receiving back roles, despite being drafted in the fourth round. His great play on non-perfectly blocked runs, given the Giants' offensive line, should give him an edge over the other New York running backs.

Tracy was a fifth-round rookie in 2024. It only took Tracy a little over a month to crack the Giants' starting lineup, and for the middle part of the season, he was a top-10 fantasy running back. He slowed down over the final third of the season to the disappointment of fantasy managers who picked him up off waivers. The Giants selected Cameron Skattebo in the fourth round of the NFL draft this year, which will give Tracy some serious competition for playing time. Tracy won’t have any fantasy value if he loses the starting job, and a 50/50 split could lead to both running backs being unstartable. If Tracy can maintain his playing time, there is a chance he could have more value this season thanks to Russell Wilson being the likely starter at quarterback, and his recent history of checking down to his running back.

J.K. Dobbins has seen a rollercoaster of a career, battling injuries and changing roles while also showcasing flashes of brilliance. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted his best fantasy season with 14.8 points per game, good for 18th. His future with the Denver Broncos is uncertain, as he joins a crowded backfield with varied usage possibilities under Sean Payton's system, which historically has utilized multiple backs in different roles. Dobbins' fantasy relevance will largely hinge on how Denver structures its rushing attack and whether he can secure a consistent role, likely on early downs, although he could be lost in a rotation given the team's running back depth. While his range of outcomes is vast and projecting his weekly production will be challenging, there's a possibility he finishes as a top-24 fantasy running back in points per game if he can carve out a substantial role.

Tuten was excellent at avoiding tackles in college, with 0.339 avoided tackles per attempt, ranking fourth-best among the rookie running backs. He joins a wide-open Jacksonville Jaguars backfield, where he, Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby will compete for snaps on both early downs and passing downs. Tuten should be viewed more favorably than most handcuff running backs. Like all handcuffs, there is a chance he won’t hold any fantasy value this upcoming season, but there is also a path for significant playing time if he can simply outperform the other running backs on the roster.

Najee Harris, after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he consistently accumulated high-volume stats but struggled with efficiency, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Initially, his fantasy outlook improved due to the Chargers clearing their running back room of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. However, the team's first-round draft pick, Omarion Hampton, significantly diminishes Harris’ potential role. Hampton is projected to be the lead back, leaving Harris likely as a backup who should still receive some carries each week. He is a handcuff option in most fantasy leagues, although he might hold deep-league value in Greg Roman’s run-heavy offense.

Tyjae Spears started his NFL career as the receiving down back, complementing Derrick Henry, and then was the backup to Tony Pollard. He’s shown a great ability to avoid tackles in the passing game, but that hasn’t been enough to be a fantasy starter. However, during the fantasy playoffs last season, Pollard was injured, and Spears scored the fifth-most fantasy points over the three-game stretch. Ideally, that strong play late in the season will be enough for Spears to earn more playing time, and potentially earn the starting role over Pollard.

Javonte Williams spent the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. He seemed off to a great start as a rookie, but an ACL and LCL tear derailed his career. While he’s generally been the Broncos' starter the last two seasons, he hasn’t been someone with consistent fantasy value. Williams has a fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys, where he is competing with Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders for the starting job. If Williams wins the job, he will also need to improve his quality of play in order to be comfortably put in fantasy starting lineups.

Braelon Allen, the Jets' fourth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, aims to emulate David Montgomery‘s role in the 2025 season under new head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Allen's strength lies in short-yardage situations, converting 14 of 16 attempts when the Jets needed two yards or less for a first down, earning him a league-best 90.0 rushing grade on those plays. Montgomery was a consistent fantasy starter under these coaches thanks to a role that wore down defenses and his ability to score touchdowns. Allen needs to be used in the same way, the Jets need to score often enough for Allen to score a lot of touchdowns, and Justin Fields can’t be used for tush pushes in order for this to happen.

Roschon Johnson enters the 2025 season with the potential for a significantly expanded role in the Chicago Bears‘ offense, particularly if the team doesn't add another running back this offseason. While he's primarily been utilized as a passing-down and short-yardage back in his NFL career, Johnson profiles as a strong fit in the new Ben Johnson-led scheme, which favors zone runs (where he averages 4.0 yards per carry). His proven ability near the goal line (eight career rushing touchdowns from the 1- or 2-yard line) suggests a more prominent role could be on the horizon. As a late-round fantasy option, he is a high-upside player but also one who can be quickly dropped if his role remains limited.

Travis Etienne Jr. showed a lot of sparks early in his NFL career, earning the seventh-most fantasy points per game in 2023. He dealt with multiple injuries impacting his efficiency last season and now, he has a new head coach in Liam Coen and new competition in Bhayshul Tuten. There is a chance the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ backfield is already Tuten’s to lose. Still, Etienne could have fantasy success if the Jaguars allow him to be the lead back, which is possible if he stays healthy. There is also a possibility he gets traded, as this is the last year in Etienne’s contract and the Jaguars have multiple young running backs trying to make the roster.

Tank Bigsby was involved in too many turnovers as a rookie for him to get many opportunities. In his second season, he had stretches of the season where he was a borderline fantasy starter when Travis Etienne Jr. was either injured or inefficient. The Jaguars spent a fourth-round pick on Bhayshul Tuten, which further complicates the Jaguars' backfield. Bigsby’s lack of impact in the passing game is a major detriment to his fantasy value. Ideally, he will continue to be the Jaguars' goal-line back, and Jacksonville will play better under Liam Coen at head coach, leading to more touchdowns. He will need to see double-digit carries, and ideally average at least one reception per game in order to have fantasy value.

Blue was a backup running back for Texas throughout his college career, often playing behind high draft picks like Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks. He put up strong numbers as a receiver in his limited opportunities, averaging 1.58 yards per route run during his college career. He joins the Dallas Cowboys, who completely reworked their running back room, moving on from Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook, and adding Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Blue and Phil Mafah. The backfield competition should be wide open. Blue will likely compete with Williams for passing down snaps, but could potentially also earn snaps on early downs.

Zach Charbonnet is a former second-round pick who has spent the last two seasons as a backup to Kenneth Walker III. When Walker’s been healthy, Charbonnet has been a receiving back with minimal fantasy value. However, Walker has missed eight games over the last two seasons with four different injuries. Last season, Charbonnet averaged 19.2 PPR points per game in his six starts when Walker was out. The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator this season, which will put even more focus on the Seahawks' running backs. While it’s unlikely Charbonnet will win the starting job or that he will have fantasy value while Walker is healthy, Charbonnet could be a league winner if Walker misses significant time.

Trey Benson finds himself in a familiar spot for the 2025 fantasy football season, remaining the backup to James Conner in the Arizona Cardinals’ backfield. Despite Conner signing a two-year extension, solidifying his role, Benson's handcuff value is notable given Conner's injury history. Benson would likely be the two-down back for Arizona if Conner were unavailable, which would make Conner the fantasy starter. As long as Conner is healthy, Benson won’t have any fantasy value. This makes Benson undraftable in smaller leagues and a strong option for a patient fantasy manager in a normal-sized or larger league.

Tyler Allgeier entered the league as a 151st overall pick and has demonstrated exceptional rushing talent with a 91.2 rushing grade over the last three seasons, tied for seventh-best among running backs, and 3.4 yards after contact per attempt, third-best. Bijan Robinson’s arrival in 2023 has prevented Allgeier from being a fantasy starter the last two seasons. Allgeier remains a critical backup and a top-tier handcuff option, particularly within the Falcons' zone-heavy run scheme, where he averages 4.6 yards per carry, positioning him as a must-start fantasy asset if Robinson is sidelined. This is further boosted by an elite run-blocking line. However, he only has standalone value in very deep leagues.

Keaton Mitchell, an undrafted rookie in 2023, showed flashes of brilliance despite battling injuries, averaging an impressive 8.4 yards per carry as a rookie. He notably had a breakout game in Week 9 against the Seahawks, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown. While an ACL tear hampered his 2024, he still ranked fourth best among all running backs with 0.64 carries of 20 or more yards per game over the last two seasons. Looking ahead to 2025, Mitchell is likely to be the third option behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, but his big-play potential makes him an intriguing handcuff in fantasy leagues if Henry were to miss time, as Mitchell would likely lead the team in carries while Hill remains the receiving back.

Isaac Guerendo enters the 2025 season as a solid handcuff option in fantasy football, positioned behind Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers depth chart. He showed promise in 2024 when given opportunities due to injuries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, seventh among running backs with at least 75 carries, though his 3.0 yards after contact per carry was only 24th. While he likely won't play many snaps unless McCaffrey is sidelined, Guerendo's role as an early-down back could make him a valuable fantasy starter for several weeks if an injury occurs, especially with the 49ers utilizing a run-first approach under Kyle Shanahan. Given McCaffrey’s injury history, Guerendo could have his number called.

Rachaad White earned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ starting job as a rookie in 2022, and he ended up leading all running backs in snaps in 2023. He was a top-five fantasy running back in total points and top 10 in points per game, entirely from volume. White’s quality of play improved in 2024, but the Buccaneers added Bucky Irving, who was a better runner and receiver. By the end of the 2024 season, White was strictly a passing-down back, and that’s likely how White will be used this season. This means White is simply a solid handcuff option, but he should score more fantasy points than most backups, giving him more value in larger leagues.

Nick Chubb, who boasts a career 3.9 rushing yards after contact per attempt — the most among running backs with at least 250 carries — finds himself in a vastly different fantasy landscape for 2025. He’s transitioning from a reliable RB1 with the Cleveland Browns to a potential handcuff with the Houston Texans despite a career 93.9 rushing grade that was third-best among all running backs. Chubb's role is uncertain after a severe knee injury in 2023 and a subsequent slow return. His primary competition comes from Joe Mixon, who has also been a reliable two-man back throughout his career. Chubb has the chance to earn the starting job if he can get back to his old form, giving him a better chance at fantasy value than most other handcuffs, but his upside is also limited due to a lack of receiving production and the Texans' offensive line.

MarShawn Lloyd‘s 2024 season was unfortunately marred by injuries, limiting him to just 14 offensive snaps after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round. Despite this, he's reportedly healthy and ready for training camp in 2025. Lloyd joins a Packers running back room led by Josh Jacobs, who earned a 91.6 offensive grade last season (90.6 in the run game), which makes it unlikely Lloyd can win the starting job. Lloyd will need to compete with Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks for backup snaps, and while the Packers' offense, which saw Zach Tom jump to an 87.8 run-blocking grade in 2024, offers opportunities, it tends to favor a committee approach and could lean more toward the passing game in the upcoming season. Ultimately, Lloyd remains a late-round fantasy football option who is a handcuff for Jacobs, requiring patience from fantasy managers who hope for an opportunity should Jacobs miss time.

Limited opportunities behind a crowded backfield marked Jaylen Wright‘s rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, but he did show flashes, averaging 5.3 yards per carry on his 36 attempts early in the season. However, Wright’s quality of play decreased significantly as the season progressed. Looking ahead to 2025, Wright is likely to be the primary backup, although the team adding Alexander Mattison and Ollie Gordon II could complicate his role, particularly in short-yardage and passing situations. While the potential is there for Wright to see more action if De'Von Achane is injured, his value is tempered by concerns about the offensive line, which had the league's highest stuff rate at 27.2% last season, and his own lack of involvement in the passing game.

Austin Ekeler’s role with the Commanders is primarily as a receiving back, but with the addition of versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel, his fantasy value is taking a hit. The Commanders used a lot of two running back sets with Brian Robinson Jr. and Ekeler. The Commanders will have more versatility using Samuel instead of Ekeler in that role. This will likely prevent Ekeler from finishing as a top-36 fantasy running back as frequently as last season. He remains Robinson’s handcuff, but his upside in the case of a Robinson injury is limited relative to other handcuffs. Last season, Ekeler’s efficiency suffered due to the Commanders' poor run blocking, as he averaged 7.6 yards per carry on perfectly blocked runs over the last three seasons but only 2.6 yards per carry on non-perfectly blocked runs. Injuries and age (30 years old) are also a concern, as Ekeler has suffered four concussions in his career, and two of them occurred last season.

Rico Dowdle finds himself in a different situation for the 2025 fantasy season, landing with the Carolina Panthers as a backup to Chuba Hubbard. This is a stark contrast to his stint as a starter with the Dallas Cowboys. He gained positive yards on 87.7% of his runs last season, the best rate among running backs with at least 170 carries. His role in Carolina as a handcuff reduces his fantasy relevance unless Hubbard suffers an injury, especially with competition from rookie Trevor Etienne looming for the primary backup spot. On the bright side, Dowdle will run behind a Panthers offensive line that powered the team's 73.1 PFF run-blocking grade last season, which should aid his efficiency when he gets carries.

Blake Corum enters the 2025 fantasy football season in a precarious position, much like last year. His value hinges entirely on becoming the Los Angeles Rams‘ starting running back, a role currently held by Kyren Williams. Last season, Corum averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and primarily played only one drive per game until Week 18, when a forearm fracture prematurely ended his only start. Rams head coach Sean McVay has a uniquely clear history of utilizing one clear runner over his backups. Rookie Jarquez Hunter‘s presence makes it a little less likely that Corum will become the starter if he falls below Hunter on the depth chart. However, Williams hasn’t necessarily played well enough to remain the starter, and his contract year and situation could complicate matters for Williams. Corum remains a high-end handcuff who needs to overtake Williams to have any fantasy value.

Sampson was well-rounded, regardless of the situation against SEC opponents. Our draft guide notes several positive aspects, including his balance, footwork, vision and explosiveness. The big downside of Sampson is his size. At the combine, he measured 5-foot-8 and weighed 200 pounds. Dion Lewis is the only running back with over 2,000 snaps at that size in the past decade. His cleanest path to playing time with the Cleveland Browns could be as a receiver. He had the highest receiving grade of the Browns running backs and highest yards per route run, albeit both were in college compared to numbers in the pros. The biggest concern for all of the Browns' running backs is the offensive line.

Hunter was a big playmaker at Auburn, gaining at least 10 yards on nearly 20% of his carries over the last three seasons. Hunter measured 5-foot-9, 204 pounds at the combine. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams, joining the 5-foot-9, 194-pound Kyren Williams and 5-foot-8, 205-pound Blake Corum. Head coach Sean McVay has consistently used a single primary runner rather than employing a committee approach. This means Hunter is unlikely to receive many touches unless he finds himself first on the depth chart, in which case he becomes a fantasy starter.

Elijah Mitchell, a former sixth-round pick who initially impressed with the San Francisco 49ers, now faces an uncertain future with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite flashes of brilliance, including averaging 79 rushing yards per start over the last five years, eighth-best among all running backs, Mitchell’s career has been plagued by injuries. After missing the entire 2024 season due to a hamstring injury, he joins a crowded Chiefs backfield where his role will hinge on his recovery and performance against competition like Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Mitchell's high-risk, high-reward situation could see him become the Chiefs’ starting running back, fail to make the roster altogether, or anything in between. Luckily, we should have a good sense after Week 1 if Mitchell should remain on fantasy rosters or not.

Giddens was a solid runner during his three years at Kansas State, grading between 85.0-90.0 each season. He also showed some promise as a receiver with 1.24 yards per route run. He was selected in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts, where he has an opportunity to become both the third-down back and the primary backup if he can beat out free-agent addition Khalil Herbert. Given Taylor’s recent injury history and declining quality of play, there is a chance there will be games this season with Giddens as the feature back, making him a fine late-round dart throw.

Kendre Miller presents a high-risk, high-reward late-round option at running back.. While he boasts impressive per-play numbers, including ranking in the top six in both avoided tackles per run and yards per route run over the last two seasons, his extensive injury history and the Devin Neal addition cast uncertainty over his role. There is at least a chance he can outplay Alvin Kamara in the run game, potentially allowing him to lead the team in carries. The two have identical yards per carry, while Miller has earned more yards after contact per attempt and twice as many avoided tackles per run. Miller has a slightly higher first-down rate. There is a seven-year age gap between Kamara and Miller, so Miller is more likely to improve while Kamara is more likely to decline. However, there is also a chance Neal or Clyde Edwards-Helaire can overtake Miller for the backup job.