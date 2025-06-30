Fantasy Football: Perfect 10-team 2025 draft strategy, round by round

Bijan Robinson is the ideal first-round pick: It’s possible to land an elite wide receiver in the second round and harder to find an elite running back option in that round, making Robinson the best option in the first round for 10-team leagues.



Add a quarterback and tight end early: By finding multiple elite players at both positions, it's easier to stand out while also stockpiling running backs and wide receivers in the later rounds.



Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

This Perfect Draft strategy for 10-team, single quarterback, redraft, PPR fantasy football leagues uses a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! to deliver a general round-by-round guide for managers. To find more information about any player mentioned in this article, click on the player's name to find their fantasy football player profile.

Last updated: Monday, June 30

Round 1, Picks 1-10: Draft a running back or wide receiver

The first round is too early for the top quarterbacks or wide receivers. One of the best case scenarios is to add Bijan Robinson of Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. There are eight to 10 elite wide receivers this fantasy season, and most likely, you’ll be able to add one in the second round. It’s harder to end up with an elite running back in the second round or later. However, if Robinson and Gibbs are off the table, it’s perfectly reasonable to add the best available wide receiver.

Top Target: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson was a rare top-10 NFL draft pick at running back, leading to hefty expectations. He began meeting those expectations over the second half of 2024, consistently playing over 70% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and running at least 17 times in all but one game. This led to 22.4 fantasy points per game over the last nine weeks. He didn’t see as many 15-plus-yard carries as other great running backs, even though he’s got the talent and speed to have those runs. It’s possible some positive regression could greatly help his fantasy production this season. He lost Drew Dalman at center and still has an elite backup in Tyler Allgeier, so there is also some room to lose fantasy value.

Possible Targets: Ja'Marr Chase, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Thomas Jr., Puka Nacua, Nico Collins

Round 2, Picks 11-20: Draft a wide receiver or Christian McCaffrey

As mentioned above, the second round is full of great wide receiver options, including several players who could finish first overall in fantasy points for wide receivers. The main reason to potentially deviate from this plan is if you picked a wide receiver in Round 1, and Christian McCaffrey is available. Otherwise, adding a great wide receiver is a straightforward plan.

Top Target: Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. had a strong start to his rookie season and ended it among the league’s best fantasy receivers. In his final seven games, he gained at least 13 PPR points each week and averaged 21.5 points, third behind only Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. He played at least 84% of his team’s offensive snaps in all but one of those games. The team added Travis Hunter in the draft, and he will see a decent target rate, but typically, two great wide receivers can co-exist as long as there isn’t much more competition for targets. Thomas led all wide receivers in yards per route run out of the slot with 3.12, and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen has found a lot of success with his slot receivers in the past. An increased role in the slot could lead Thomas to remain among the top wide receivers in fantasy football.

Possible Targets: Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Christian McCaffrey, Drake London, A.J. Brown

Round 3, Picks 21-30: Draft a quarterback, running back or tight end

The main area where strategy for 10-team leagues compared to 12-team leagues deviates is the third and fourth rounds. It is much easier to find two running backs you’re comfortable starting on a weekly basis in 10-team leagues compared to 12. It is similarly easier to find depth at wide receiver. However, at quarterback and tight end, there is a clear difference between the top few players at the position and the bottom of the top 10. The top quarterbacks are typically the best at running the ball, and that is unlikely to change in a significant way. Similarly, the top tight ends are highly correlated with the most talented receiving tight ends. Because of that, it makes sense to prioritize a top-tier quarterback and tight end early on. The top four quarterbacks will likely be gone by the end of this round, so it makes sense to prioritize the quarterback position first.

Top Target: Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels averaged 23.7 fantasy points per game last season in games he both started and finished, which ranked third-best among all quarterbacks. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were the two quarterbacks ahead of him, but they both set career lows in rushing attempts per game. Those rates typically decline with age. The Commanders gave Daniels significant upgrades with Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver and Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. Those moves could be enough to move Daniels to the top of the quarterback ranks by the end of the season.

Possible Targets: Trey McBride, Bucky Irving, George Kittle, Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Hurts

Round 4, Picks 31-40: Draft a wide receiver, running back or George Kittle

As mentioned above, it’s important to prioritize a tight end, and George Kittle is the only top option who will likely make it to Round 4. If Kittle is taken, then don’t panic and wait several rounds for a tight end. There are multiple tight ends outside the top 10 in ADP who are just as good, if not better, options than others in the top 10 of ADP. Instead, simply draft the best wide receiver or running back available to continue building a strong starting lineup.

Top Target: George Kittle

George Kittle has been arguably the best tight end in the NFL during his career. His run blocking has been the best, and his numbers are better than Travis Kelce on a per-play basis. However, the 49ers' run-first philosophy mixed with Kittle’s injury history has left Kittle running fewer routes than other elite tight ends. He’s made up for it in recent seasons with Brock Purdy, whose ability to find Kittle down the field led to more big plays from Kittle than any other tight end in recent seasons. This makes him a clear top-three fantasy tight end, but his age, mixed with a chance his average depth of target decreasing, makes him the clear third option between him, Brock Bowers and Trey McBride.

Possible Targets: Garrett Wilson, Kenneth Walker III, Rashee Rice, Omarion Hampton, Alvin Kamara

Round 5, Picks 41-50: Draft a wide receiver or Omarion Hampton

Typically in 12-player drafts, the best value in Round 4 is at wide receiver, as players like Garrett Wilson, Rashee Rice and Marvin Harrison Jr. all have top-five potential at the position. Those players generally fall to the fifth round in 10-team leagues. The fact that you can select such talented players in this round is one of the reasons it’s OK to add both a quarterback and a tight end in the first four rounds. If those players are unavailable, or this team has too many wide receivers from the first few rounds, then it’s OK to pivot to a high-upside running back like Omarion Hampton.

Top Target: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson had the best statistical season of his career with Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes. He gains Justin Fields, who will run and get sacked more than Rodgers did, but he also has less competition for targets without Davante Adams or Tyler Conklin. He could play more in the slot, as his new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, worked for several years with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Wilson has 1.97 yards per route run from the slot compared to 1.54 out wide during his career. This should lead Wilson to his first season as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in points per game.

Possible Targets: Rashee Rice, Omarion Hampton, Marvin Harrison Jr., D.J. Moore, Jameson Williams

Round 6, Picks 51-60: Draft a running back or wide receiver

This is the perfect time to draft a rookie. Even if this team hasn’t picked a quarterback or tight end yet, it’s best to wait at those positions. This means it’s either time to pick another running back or a wide receiver. If this team only has one running back so far, it’s best to add another one before all of the clear top-22 running backs are off the board. If this team already has two running backs, it’s also OK to consider a running back because the value in the next few rounds is at wide receiver. A lot of the best wide receivers who are on the board now should also be available in the seventh round.

Top Target: RJ Harvey

Harvey was arguably the biggest winner in the draft at running back because he landed on a team where his skill set could lead to fantasy stardom. Denver Broncos running backs have caught 214 passes over the past two years, which is more than any other team, and Harvey is projected to be the Broncos' primary receiving back. A top-ten season is within the realm of possibility if he dominates the passing down role and also averages at least eight carries per game. However, the Broncos' backfield could remain volatile despite the addition of Harvey.

Possible Targets: Jameson Williams, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter, Quinshon Judkins, D'Andre Swift

Round 7, Picks 61-70: Draft a wide receiver

After drafting two running backs and two wide receivers, it’s time to add a third wide receiver. There are a few wide receivers with top-15 potential available, while it’s harder to find value at other positions. This includes running back, where there is a clear gap in tiers at running back after those selected in Round 6. This makes wide receiver the clear option for this round.

Top Target: Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams was a highly talented college player, but an ACL injury and suspension led to a quiet first two seasons in the NFL. Detroit started using Williams more on short and intermediate passes in 2024, allowing him to take advantage of his speed after the catch. By mid-season, he consistently gained at least 8 PPR points per game, making him a reliable fantasy starter. He accomplished this despite Detroit having several other offensive weapons. The Lions have a new offensive coordinator who has always given a lot of praise to Williams, which could further increase his fantasy value this season.

Possible Targets: Tetairoa McMillan, Chris Olave, Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel

Round 8, Picks 71-80: Draft a wide receiver

This is a similar range where wide receivers are the strength of the draft. Running backs like Tony Pollard and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are drafted in this range, but it’s clear they will be sharing their respective backfields with Tyjae Spears and Cameron Skatteo, both of whom are available a few rounds later. Because there are so many running backs fighting for a starting job or in a committee, you can find some options in later rounds, while building on wide receivers who have proven NFL success but are more risky due to past injury history.

Top Target: Chris Olave

Olave has the talent to be a top-15 fantasy wide receiver. He scored the 16th-most fantasy points in 2023, and his PFF receiving grade has been at least 82.0 each season. The New Orleans Saints added Kellen Moore as their head coach, and his slot receivers have been a consistent value in fantasy football. Olave is the wide receiver best suited to line up in the slot. However, Olave has five documented concussions. This makes him both more likely than the typical player to suffer another concussion and more likely to miss significant time if he suffers another one. After Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints are stuck between three young and unproven quarterback options, which is also working against Olave.

Possible Targets: Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison, Deebo Samuel, Chris Godwin, Jakobi Meyers

Round 9, Picks 81-90: Draft a running back or wide receiver

After focusing on wide receivers in back-to-back rounds, it’s time to turn back to the running back position. You can ideally draft three backs who are in committees with high upside, with the first coming at this pick.

Top Target: Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren has been a borderline fantasy starter when healthy for the past two seasons and is projected to continue in that role for the 2025 season. His fantasy upside is increased by the possibility of maintaining a significant role over new competition, Kaleb Johnson, primarily in the passing game and potentially in the run game. However, there's also the risk that he could lose playing time if Johnson outperforms the previous competition, Najee Harris. This leaves Warren's fantasy value somewhat volatile and dependent on how the competition plays out.

Possible Targets: Deebo Samuel, Jakobi Meyers, Jauan Jennings, Jordan Mason, Rhamondre Stevenson

Round 10, Picks 91-100: Draft a wide receiver

Round 10 is truly a toss-up. Every draft is different, and various runs on running backs or wide receivers could likely lead to one position being a strength over the other. For this draft, we’ll lean toward wide receiver, as there are still a few players who are expected to be the top wide receiver on their team available, which speaks to the strength of the wide receiver position.

Top Target: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers went from an undrafted rookie to becoming the top wide receiver for the New England Patriots and then the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s been able to propel himself to a low-end WR2 these last two seasons, despite his situation not always being perfect. The Raiders made several changes to their offense this offseason. The biggest positive for Meyers is the Geno Smith addition, giving Meyers a better quarterback than he’s seen throughout his time as a starter in the NFL. This should lead to a higher touchdown total than last season. However, the team added Ashton Jeanty, which almost certainly will lead the Raiders to run more than last season, leading to Meyers running fewer routes. The Raiders also spent several draft picks on wide receivers who will contribute this season. If they have normal rookie seasons, Meyers is fine, but if someone exceeds expectations, then Meyers could fall down the target pecking order.

Possible Targets: Jauan Jennings, Matthew Golden, Brandon Aiyuk, Stefon Diggs, Darnell Mooney

Round 11, Picks 101-110: Draft a running back, wide receiver or Tucker Kraft

As mentioned two rounds ago, it would be good to pick a second high-upside running back in a committee. Another difference between 10- and 12-team leagues is that it’s easier to find depth at the running back position. This team has drafted five wide receivers, and it’s hard to find a scenario where you would need more, or be able to find one that you would start over the players you’ve already selected. On the other hand, this team has taken more risks at running back, so it can make sense to stockpile running backs at this point in the draft.

Top Target: Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson has spent the last four seasons with the New England Patriots and has been an every-down lead back with a capable veteran backup most of the time. His quality of play is very dependent on the offensive line, and the line had the worst team run-blocking grade last season. He reunites with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator in his first season. In 17 of McDaniels' 18 seasons, the running back who leads his team in rushing attempts is not the same one who leads his backfield in third-down snaps. The Patriots spent the 38th overall pick on TreVeyon Henderson, who was arguably the best receiving back in this draft class. That means Stevenson will likely lose most of his passing-down work. He should still receive double-digit carries most weeks, and the Patriots made multiple changes to the offensive line, which should help his production.

Possible Targets: Jordan Mason, Matthew Golden, Brandon Aiyuk, Tucker Kraft, Darnell Mooney

Round 12, Picks 111-120: Draft a tight end, running back or Darnell Mooney

As mentioned above, this is the time to add as many running backs as you can who could turn into a high-end starter if everything is going right.

Top Target: Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason quickly went from undrafted rookie to the top backup running back for the San Francisco 49ers, despite the team consistently spending mid-to-late round draft picks on running backs. An injury to Christian McCaffrey allowed Mason to be a starter to begin the 2024 season, and he was sixth in fantasy points per game over five weeks before he started dealing with injuries. Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where Aaron Jones Sr. is the main running back. The two will likely be in a committee that includes Mason receiving significant work in rushing situations while Jones gets more in passing situations. Jones is over 30 years old and has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two seasons. While Mason might not score enough weekly to start in fantasy in normal situations, if Jones is dealing with an injury or is showing more signs of age, we could see Jones as a weekly player to start.

Possible Targets: Darnell Mooney, Dalton Kincaid, Colston Loveland, J.K. Dobbins, Bhayshul Tuten

Round 13, Picks 121-130: Draft a running back

Even after drafting running backs in back-to-back rounds, the strength of this point of the draft is at running back. If, for whatever reason, you don’t want to select three running backs in a row, it’s better to pivot in Rounds 11 and 12 than in Round 13 because the depth at wide receiver and tight end is noticeably better in those rounds than in this one.

Top Target: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has seen a rollercoaster of a career, battling injuries and changing roles while also showcasing flashes of brilliance. Last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted his best fantasy season with 14.8 points per game, good for 18th. His future with the Denver Broncos is uncertain, as he joins a crowded backfield with varied usage possibilities under Sean Payton's system, which historically has utilized multiple backs in different roles. Dobbins' fantasy relevance will largely hinge on how Denver structures its rushing attack and whether he can secure a consistent role, likely on early downs, although he could be lost in a rotation given the team's running back depth. While his range of outcomes is vast and projecting his weekly production will be challenging, there's a possibility he finishes as a top-24 fantasy running back in points per game if he can carve out a substantial role.

Possible Targets: Bhayshul Tuten, Tyjae Spears, Braelon Allen, Roschon Johnson, Tank Bigsby

Round 14–18: Fill Depth

Use any additional picks to draft a kicker and team defense if required; otherwise, stock up on running backs and wide receivers.