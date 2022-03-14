Fantasy Football Free Agency Tracker

Free agency is alive and cooking. The PFF Fantasy crew will be analyzing each and every fantasy-relevant move all week long, noting:

The transaction

Notes on impacted players



The biggest overall takeaway for the team(s) impacted

Please note that the blurbs are organized by position and then from newest to oldest. All transactions go back to the day after the Super Bowl (Feb. 14)

Click here for more PFF tools:

Draft Guide & Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator

Dynasty Rankings & Projections | Free Agent Rankings | 2022 QB Annual

Player Grades

Quarterback

Tom Brady unretires from football (3/13)

Impacted players:

Tom Brady : The G.O.A.T. is BACK. Brady’s decision to un-retire immediately swings the balance of the NFC South firmly back to the Bucs, and he’s once again firmly on the high-end QB1 map. Fantasy’s reigning QB2 both overall and on a per-game basis, nothing about Brady’s performance in 2021 indicated a decline in performance. The Buccaneers’ willingness to throw the hell out of the ball and loaded receiver room makes him (again) a more than solid top-six fantasy option at the position despite his obvious limitations as a rusher.

The entire Buccaneers organization: Every single running back, wide receiver and tight end is better off with TB12 back in action. Leonard Fournette will have legit first-round fantasy consideration if he re-signs with Tampa Bay, both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are back to being locked in as top-15 receivers, and Rob Gronkowski is also more than worthy of top-10 treatment in fantasy leagues of all shapes and sizes.

Biggest takeaway for the Buccaneers offense: The squad is back to elite status.

Tampa Bay still has some offensive line issues to address, but being able to go to war with Brady, Evans, Godwin and Gronk should give them a chance against just about anybody over the course of a 60-minute game. The NFL’s reigning No. 2 ranked scoring offense averaged a robust 30.1 points per game last season and should vie for the top spot in 2022 if Brady can hold off Father Time for at least another year. Note that Antonio Brown only played seven games all of last season, but adding one more highish-end receiver to the equation could have this group bordering on unstoppable. Keep an eye on how the running back and tight end situations shake out; there’s little doubt that the ever-efficient TB12 attack will keep on enabling multiple high-end fantasy options.

Colts receive: No. 73 pick in the 2022 draft that can become a second in 2023 if Wentz plays 70%-plus snaps, 2022 second-round pick.

Commanders receive: Carson Wentz , 2022 second-round pick, 2022 seventh-round pick

Impacted players:

Carson Wentz : It appears the ex- Eagles quarterback will get yet another chance to find a new long-term home. Wentz's struggles have been much publicized; just realize he was significantly better than Taylor Heinicke last season in PFF passing grade (71.9 vs. 62.5), turnover-worthy play rate (2.6% vs. 4.3%) and QB rating (94.6 vs. 85.9).

Terry McLaurin : Heinicke and McLaurin unofficially led the NFL in hospital balls last season. While Wentz was PFF's 10th-highest-graded quarterback on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield (93.3), Heinicke ranked 40th (53.4) among 42 qualified signal-callers. Wentz shouldn’t be confused with Russell Wilson , but this is an upgrade.

Sam Ehlinger : The starter in Indianapolis if the season started tomorrow, but let’s not kid ourselves. Either way: there is (again) a massive hole under center in Indianapolis.

Michael Pittman : A darkhorse year-three breakout pick, Pittman will now have to adjust to his third different quarterback in as many years. Perhaps the absence of T.Y. Hilton and potentially Zach Pascal leads to ridiculous volume, but it’ll be tough to expect a massive efficiency bump unless the Colts manage to seriously improve under center in a hurry.

Jonathan Taylor : On the one hand, the Colts now have more reason than ever to feed Taylor all the touches he can handle. On the other, it seems unlikely the Colts post a season-long +86 point differential again (No. 7 in the NFL). Nyheim Hines is on the field more times than not when the Colts are trailing. JT remains a worthy contender for the 1.01 fantasy selection, but 2022 sure looks like the first time in his career that the Colts won’t field a top-10 scoring offense.

Biggest takeaway for the Colts offense: There will be yet another different Week 1 starter in 2022

Andrew Luck was the Colts' Week 1 starter in 2018. Then Jacoby Brissett in 2019. Philip Rivers in 2020. Finally Carson Wentz in 2021. The offense hasn’t exactly boasted the world’s best group of wide receivers and tight ends, but the offensive line and rushing attack have certainly helped matters. Ultimately, the Colts’ decision to attack the mid-level QB market in the post-Luck era has been a failure; it remains to be seen if they’ll finally make a serious splash in order to obtain a truly “elite” starter.

Biggest takeaway for the Commanders offense: McLaurin (sadly) has the best quarterback of his career

During his short career McLaurin has caught passes from: Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy, Case Keenum, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert. Pain. The closest thing his generation has seen to Allen Robinson and Andre Johnson in terms of a great wide receiver forced to play with one mediocre signal-caller after another, McLaurin at least finally has a quarterback with the sort of arm strength to help him cash in more often downfield. Credit to McLaurin for leading the league with 25 contested catches last season, but this was far more an indictment on Heinicke than a signal that McLaurin struggles to create separation. Here’s to hoping Wentz can do a better job getting the ball to one of the game’s more-talented young receivers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Impacted players:

Biggest takeaway for the Seahawks offense: There is suddenly a massive question mark under center for the first time in a decade

Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith is one of the worst questions asked since Muhammad or McLovin. There’s always a chance the Seahawks swiftly fill their vacancy under center via trade, otherwise literally everyone involved is going to struggle to provide the sort of fantasy production that managers have grown used to seeing out of this offense. The ideal situation for Metcalf and Lockett is probably for one of them to be traded in order to condense the already-slim available targets; either way the future is suddenly far less bright for both talented pass-catchers.

Biggest takeaway for the Broncos offense: It’s *finally* time for this passing game to reach its full potential

Broncos wide receivers ranked 23rd in combined receiving yards and 31st in touchdowns last season. Sutton put up a few big performances, but more times than not wasn’t getting much of a chance to cash in on his copious air yards. Jeudy should be closer to 100% in 2022 and already has flashed the sort of tantalizing route-running ability to think a third-year breakout could be on the way. Patrick deserves the nod ahead of Hamler after cashing in on a long-term contract, but the latter field-stretcher’s elite speed will assuredly still be a part of this offense. Wilson has played with a lot of great receivers, but there’s a chance that the Broncos collectively give him the best weapons of his career. Perhaps volume will be a bit too split up to yield any truly remarkable seasons; either way expect all parties involved to see a nice efficiency bump.

Running Back

Chicago Bears claim Darrynton Evans off waivers (3/11)

Impacted players:

Darrynton Evans : The ex- Titans back will look to stay healthy for the first time in his career. It seems more likely than not that Evans works as the distant RB3, but perhaps his pass-game abilities were sought out after the Bears waived Tarik Cohen .

David Montgomery : Arguably locked in with one of the league’s biggest projected workloads if this is the only way that the Bears plan on replacing Cohen.

Khalil Herbert : Like Montgomery, Herbert benefits from this move if it’s the Bears’ primary way of replacing Cohen. Herbert is a sneaky-awesome later round pick because of his ability to 1.) be an A-plus handcuff for Montgomery, and 2.) potentially obtain more of a consistent committee role under new offensive coordinator, former Packers quarterbacks coach, Luke Getsy.

Biggest takeaway for the Bears offense: Montgomery could be looking at a monster workload in 2022

Nobody will confuse Montgomery with Austin Ekeler or Christian McCaffrey when it comes to pure receiving goodness, but the absence of Cohen has resulted in the Bears' starting back racking up 96 receptions over the past two seasons – tied for the 10th-highest mark among all running backs. Full point-per-reception (PPR) scoring heavily rewards receiving running backs; Montgomery might have the workload of a high-end RB1 in 2022 while being priced as an RB2.

Impacted players:

JaMycal Hasty : Hasty only touched the ball 39 times in 2021, but Kyle Shanahan trusted him enough to regularly feature him ahead of Elijah Mitchell in clear pass-first situations.

Elijah Mitchell : Mitchell only had 20 targets in 2021; Hasty had 29.

Biggest takeaway for the 49ers offense: It’s far from a given that Mitchell gets a true three-down role in 2022

Mitchell made a living off efficient performances behind monstrous rushing workloads as a rookie. It’s unlikely Hasty eats much into that, but he won’t help increase the pass-down work, while the switch to Trey Lance is a net negative considering the history of dual-threat quarterbacks enabling fantasy-friendly running backs. Throw in more Deebo Samuel on the ground, and it’s possible Mitchell won’t be seeing quite as many opportunity per game as one might expect from a second-round fantasy selection.

Miami Dolphins re-sign Salvon Ahmed to a one-year, $895,000 deal (3/8)

Impacted players:

Salvon Ahmed : Ahmed has handled 152 touches over the past two seasons and now has his hat in the ring for the Dolphins’ open running back job.

Myles Gaskin : Has already beat out Ahmed on multiple occasions; there’s a chance that Gaskin is once again the front-runner for lead back duties in 2022 even though his fantasy value has cratered.

Biggest takeaway for the Dolphins offense: There remains all sorts of opportunity for a new running back to take the hell over

It’d be shocking if the Dolphins don’t make serious additions to their running back room throughout the rest of free agency and the draft, but don’t discount the possibility of Gaskin finding a way to the top of the depth chart if the additions wind up being on the cheaper side of things. Either way: this backfield has more available opportunity than most based on loss of projected touches from unrestricted free agents.

Available % of RB carries and targets based on 2022 unrestricted free agents (PFF, Over The Cap). This doesn't included RFAs like D'Ernest Johnson/Boston Scott/etc, and obviously Giants situation could change in a hurry depending on what they do with Saquon. Cool? Cool. pic.twitter.com/f2rgoj8R1p — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 28, 2022

2022 NFL Draft position rankings:

Top 10 players at every position

QB | RB | WR | TE | iOL | OT | DI | EDGE | LB | CB | S

Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys re-sign Michael Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal (3/15)

Impacted players:

Michael Gallup : The biggest winner of the Amari Cooper trade, this ensuing extension signals that 1.) the Cowboys are comfortable with Gallup as their No. 2 pass-game option, and 2) Gallup’s recovery from a torn ACL must be going well. The $62.5 million valuation makes Gallup the league's 12th-highest paid wide receiver at the moment, although his per-year number drops him to 22nd.

CeeDee Lamb : Doesn’t figure to get all of Cooper’s vacated targets, but there also isn’t a better candidate to do so. Ultimately, Lamb is 22 years of age and has already flashed high-end ability; he’s a natural third-year breakout pick and my overall WR5 in dynasty land . Good news: the league’s reigning No. 1 scoring offense is explosive enough to enable *both* Gallup and Lamb to plenty of success.

Dak Prescott : Losing a receiver of Cooper’s caliber is obviously bad for Prescott, who was mightily struggling to throw the ball for the majority of 2017 and the first half of 2018 before the Cowboys traded for him in the first place. The 2022 version of the Cowboys offense figures to still have plenty of firepower at Prescott’s disposal, but they’re an injury or two away from being in a scary place should they refrain from adding more reinforcements at receiver. Here’s to hoping Gallup is ready to go by Week 1; he’s rumored to be 100% by August .

Biggest takeaway for the Cowboys offense: Gallup is the Cowboys’ WR2 of the present and future

Gallup posted a season-long 66-1,107-6 receiving line the last time he worked as the Cowboys' No. 2 wide receiver in 2019 and flashed enough during the previous two seasons to believe that even bigger things could be on the way with a proper workload.

Cowboys receive: Fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick

Browns receive: Amari Cooper , sixth-round pick

Impacted players:

Dak Prescott : Losing a receiver of Cooper’s caliber is obviously bad for Prescott, who was mightily struggling to throw the ball for the majority of 2017 and the first half of 2018 before the Cowboys traded for him in the first place. The 2022 version of the Cowboys offense figures to still have plenty of firepower at Prescott’s disposal, but they’re an injury or two away from being in a scary place should they refrain from adding more reinforcements at receiver.

CeeDee Lamb : Doesn’t figure to get all of Cooper’s vacated targets, but there also isn’t a better candidate to do so. Ultimately, Lamb is 22 years of age and has already flashed high-end ability; he’s a natural third-year breakout pick and my overall WR5 in dynasty land .

Michael Gallup : The biggest winner of the deal, this trade signals that 1.) the Cowboys are comfortable with Gallup as their No. 2 pass-game option, and 2) Gallup’s recovery from a torn ACL must be going well. Still officially an unrestricted free agent, it’d be shocking at this point if the Cowboys weren’t able to retain their 2018 third-round pick.

Baker Mayfield : Things didn’t work with Odell Beckham , but that doesn’t mean Mayfield shouldn’t be allowed to play with good receivers ever again. The Browns are reportedly planning on parting ways with Jarvis Landry ; adding Cooper (and hopefully a high draft pick or two) to the wide receiver room will help the organization decide once and for all if Mayfield is their quarterback of the future.

Amari Cooper : Mayfield only threw three touchdowns to wide receivers after the Browns cut OBJ, who scored on seven separate occasions during the Rams' Super Bowl run. Overall, the Browns were a bottom-five offense in targets (261), receptions (159), receiving yards (2,054) and touchdowns (9) by wide receivers. It’d make sense if improving the personnel leads to enhanced production, but Cooper is entering an objectively worse passing game and not guaranteed to see much more volume. Not great!

Donovan Peoples-Jones : DPJ had the look of a sneaky-solid late fantasy round pick as the potential No. 1 receiver in this offense, but now it seems unlikely he’s used as more than a one-trick field-stretching option. It’s not a guarantee Peoples-Jones starts in three-WR sets, but he could still be a boom-or-bust WR4 type of talent if the Browns refrain from making much more noise at the position.

Biggest takeaway for the Cowboys offense: Jerry Jones picked Gallup over Cooper

The Zeke contract seemed to force the Cowboys to pick between their long-time starting receivers. It’s tough to call Cooper’s time with the Cowboys a failure; he put up the sort of numbers since getting traded to Dallas that should land him in any conversation surrounding the league’s top-15 or so players at the position:

Receptions: 292 (No. 7 among all WRs)

Receiving yards: 3,893 (No. 9)

Receiving TDs: 27 (No. 9)

PFF receiving grade: 88.1 (No. 15 among 111 WRs with 100+ targets)

Yards per route run: 1.95 (No. 20)

QB rating when targeted: 113.5 (No. 18)

Biggest takeaway for the Browns offense: Good job by Cleveland to get Mayfield some additional weaponry

Cooper is well regarded as one of the position’s best overall route-runners and has multiple 1,000-plus yard seasons to his name with both Derek Carr and Prescott. Any remaining Mayfield truthers are going to find a hard time coming up with more excuses if he can’t find a way to engineer at least an average passing game with the help of Cooper and (likely) another high-end talent to be added later. Mayfield remains an intriguing dynasty addition only because the man is truly free at the moment.

Houston Texans re-sign Chris Conley to a one-year deal (3/12)

Impacted players:

Chris Conley : Conley low-key worked as the Texans’ No. 2 wide receiver from a snaps standpoint last season. He almost assuredly won’t offer much high-end fantasy value himself, but could be a progress-stopper for other receivers hoping to crack the starting lineup.

Nico Collins : Should be able to beat out Conley if he’s a true high-end talent, but it’s not a given and shouldn’t be considered as such throughout the offseason. Perhaps Brandin Cooks is traded; just realize Cooks (134 targets) was far more established as the No. 1 wide receiver than Collins (60) was as the No. 2 ahead of Conley (37).

Biggest takeaway for the Texans: This passing game remains completely wide open

It’s pretty easy to talk yourself into just about any rookie or free agent entering the Texans offense and finding a way to start. This signing doesn’t change that.

Impacted players:

Jalen Guyton : Guyton was best remembered for hauling in potentially the single-best pass of 2021 . He’s averaged a gaudy 16.3 yards per reception over the past two seasons, but he’s pigeon-holed in as a field-stretching specialist that isn’t expected to overtake Keenan Allen , Mike Williams or Austin Ekeler in Justin Herbert ’s pecking order anytime soon.

Josh Palmer : Guyton figures to again force Palmer to split reps as the offense’s No. 3 receiver. It'd make sense if the Chargers enhance Palmer's role in his second season; they drafted him with the 77th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for a reason. Still, he regularly struggled to play even half of the offense's snaps in 2021; more of this split will likely render each as nothing more than boom-or-bust WR5 types.

Biggest takeaway for the Chargers: It might be tough for Palmer to produce anything resembling a breakout in 2022

Palmer’s path to a big role in 2022 was mostly squashed when the Chargers re-signed Williams, and the decision to bring back Guyton as well essentially puts the nail in the coffin. The Chargers have enough cap room and draft capital to make further additions at the position; don’t expect Palmer to have enough volume to make much noise in 2022 without an injury to Allen or Williams.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign Antoine Wesley to a one-year deal (3/9)

Impacted players:

Antoine Wesley : It seems unlikely the Cardinals replace A.J. Green with Wesley; expect Wesley to work as the offense’s No. 4 or No. 5 receiver who slides into the starting lineup when one of its outside receivers goes down.

Rondale Moore : The Cardinals regularly played Wesley ahead of Moore when DeAndre Hopkins was injured last season. The expected departure of Christian Kirk means Moore *should* be safe as the starting slot receiver; just realize the return of Wesley again makes it unlikely that the Cardinals’ 2021 second-round pick gets a big-time role on the outside.

Biggest takeaway for the Cardinals offense: Moore remains the starting slot receiver

It’ll be concerning if the Cardinals re-sign Kirk or obtain a one-dimensional slot receiver, but for now there’s more reason than ever to believe Moore is set up to be this passing game’s No. 2 option. The Cardinals offer more available targets than anybody; here’s to hoping Kliff Kingsbury is content to feature his electric second-year talent on a more consistent basis in 2022.

Impacted players:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine : Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to again start in three-WR sets and receive a bigger role when one of Julio Jones or A.J. Brown is sidelined. Not exactly someone that needs to be drafted in re-draft fantasy land, but he’s the “handcuff” to keep an eye on in Tennessee.

Biggest takeaway for the Titans offense: Don’t expect their copious use of two-TE sets to go anywhere

Westbrook-Ikhine put forward 7-107-0, 4-78-1 and 4-53-1 performances in 2021. However, he played just 36% of the offense’s snaps during their Divisional Round loss to the Bengals. The Titans’ third-year receiver sure looks like their No. 3 wide receiver entering free agency; just realize this run-first offense keeps enough tight ends involved to make it tough for anyone other than AJB to supply consistent fantasy production.

Impacted players:

Chris Godwin : Back with the only franchise he’s ever known, Godwin fits Bruce Arians’ offense like a glove and figures to once again see all the targets he can handle from the friendly confines of the slot once healthy enough to suit up.

Mike Evans : Hasn’t had much of an issue putting up big-time numbers alongside Godwin over the years; don’t expect to change at least for 2022 with Tom Brady back for another round of action.

Tyler Johnson : Godwin’s backup, Johnson once again projects to work outside of three-WR sets barring an injury.

Biggest takeaway for the Buccaneers offense: This team isn’t ready to roll over

The 2022 version of the Buccaneers will once again compete for Super Bowl glory with TB12 back under center. Red Zone viewers should be happy that Godwin and Evans will keep on keeping on against NFC South secondaries in 2022 without fear of a drop in efficiency; both Godwin and Evans deserve to be ranked as top-15 fantasy options ahead of next season.

Impacted players:

Mike Williams : Williams finished 2021 as fantasy's overall PPR WR14. He fell to WR17 on a per-game basis and certainly had his fair share of duds; just realize it’s not fair to simply look at Williams’ season and conclude that “he sucked if you take away the good games.” The 27-year-old talent turned the first triple-digit target workload of his career into a rather awesome 76-1,146-9 receiving line despite dealing with nagging ankle and shoulder injuries throughout the year. At worst Williams is a boom-or-bust WR3 in fantasy land, at best he’s an every-week top-15 option at the position.

Justin Herbert : Investing in Herbert’s pass-game options during his rookie contract is of the utmost importance; good for the Chargers on not letting one of the game’s very best contested-catch artists take his talents elsewhere.

Keenan Allen : Allen still racked up 157 targets in 2021 (two away from his career-high set in 2017) despite Williams' ascension; there’s more than enough volume to go around for both wide receivers to keep on putting up big numbers as long as Herbert continues to play like one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Jalen Guyton and Josh Palmer : Neither figures to be more than the No. 4 pass-game option more weeks than not behind Allen, Williams and Austin Ekeler . Both are nothing more than boom-or-bust WR5 options if they continue to split reps like last season.

Biggest takeaway for the Chargers offense: Herbert’s treasure chest of weapons isn’t going anywhere

The Chargers have enough cap room to keep adding to wide receiver, but perhaps they’ll turn their attention to tight end after retaining Williams. $20 million per season is a lot, but it lines up with the extra cap space the Chargers will possess throughout Herbert’s rookie deal. The Chargers joined the Bills, Rams, Steelers, Buccaneers and Cowboys as the top-six teams in targets to wide receivers last season; fantasy teams of all shapes and sizes figure to be better with Allen and Williams than without for the foreseeable future.

Impacted players:

Aaron Rodgers : The two-time reigning MVP will continue to play with arguably the game’s single-best wide receiver. Seems like a good thing.

Davante Adams : Arguably the game’s best wide receiver will continue to play with the NFL’s two-time reigning MVP. Seems like a good thing.

Biggest takeaway for the Packers offense: The NFL’s best QB-WR connection will continue to reside in Green Bay for at least another year

Adams was fantasy’s overall WR1 in 2020, and WR2 in 2021 behind only Cooper Kupp. The Packers’ lack of overall resources/desire to make additional moves at wide receivers could lead to a season-long target total starting with a two if Adams can remain healthy. While Adams will be 30 come December, he sure looks like one of the exceptions to the rule that wide receivers tend to fall off around this time of their career. Kupp remains the only wide receiver that should be ranked ahead of Adams in fantasy formats of all shapes and sizes.

Detroit Lions re-sign Josh Reynolds to two-year, $6 million deal (3/8)

Impacted players:

Jared Goff : The Lions reportedly , “liked his (Reynolds) leadership and his relationship with Jared Goff,” It’s far from a given that Goff will be the Lions’ Week 1 starter, but the front office making an effort to re-sign his buddies sure doesn’t hurt.

Josh Reynolds : There aren’t many teams in the league where Reynolds would be considered a starter, but here we are. Reynolds does deserve some credit for posting PPR WR19, WR32 and WR12 finishes throughout his final six games of 2021, but the likelihood that the Lions aren’t done addressing the position makes him nothing more than a rather-meh late-round dart.

Amon-Ra St. Brown : Perfectly safe from the friendly confines of the slot. St. Brown doesn’t figure to lose much value even if/when the Lions put some serious resources towards the position, but more signings like Reynolds could wind up leading to another rather gaudy volume projection for the Sun God.

Biggest takeaway for the Lions offense: Apparently making Goff comfortable is a priority

Nobody is exactly expecting the Lions to contend in 2022; perhaps Goff will once again be the every-week starter. While this wouldn’t be great for the Lions’ chances of, you know, winning football games, the presence of a low-aDOT statue of a quarterback would be great news for the target shares of St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift alike. Much like Jimmy Garoppolo: Goff himself is a bad fantasy quarterback but good for some of his teammates, thanks to his tendency to check the ball down as opposed to scrambling.

Tight End

Impacted players:

Donald Parham : Parham has a chance to take over as the Chargers’ every-down tight end with Jared Cook and Stephen Anderson set to hit free agency. Still, this might be an over-reaction considering Parhams’ rather one-dimensional ability.

Biggest takeaway for the Chargers offense: Another tight end committee might be on the way in 2022

Parham was a lot of fun in the XFL and has flashed during his short NFL career. The problem: Los Angeles never played him for more than 53% of the offense's snaps in 2022, and The Athletic’s Daniel Popper told The PFF Fantasy Football Podcast last offseason that the organization doesn’t necessarily view him as an every-down tight end. It’s extremely difficult for NFL offenses that rotate multiple tight ends to produce any high-end fantasy options at the position; keep a close eye on the Chargers’ additional moves here.

Impacted players:

Mike Gesicki : It sure seems like Gesicki is more of a wide receiver based on the NFL’s own definition , but alas. Don’t count on Gesicki seamlessly turning into a George Kittle -esque talent just because Mike McDaniel is the Dolphins’ new head coach; just realize it’d make sense if they do heavily involve the man that just received an eight-figure contract.

Hunter Long : The Dolphins' third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had just three targets in seven games last season. Don’t expect that to increase with Gesicki in town.

Biggest takeaway for the Dolphins offense: There isn’t a whole lot of room for an incoming pass-catcher to work

Gesicki is worthy of TE1 treatment ahead of 2021; he peeled off three top-three finishes in a five-week span last season and figures to (again) finish towards the top of the position’s leaderboard in targets and routes thanks to his status as a big slot receiver. However, the Dolphins now figure to retain each of their top-three target getters from a season ago in Jaylen Waddle, Gesicki and DeVante Parker. The offense still needs to fill the No. 3 wide receiver gap left by Will Fuller and company; just realize that player might have a tough time ranking higher than fourth in Tua Tagovailoa’s pecking order.

Impacted players:

Biggest takeaway for the Cowboys: There’s once again a consistently productive TE1 in Dallas

Schultz finished 2021 as the overall PPR TE3 and TE5 on a per-game basis. He also finished as the TE10 in 2020; the Cowboys’ 2018 fourth-round pick has largely been balling for the majority of the last 18 months. One of just six tight ends with triple-digit targets last season, Schultz will be tough to keep out of the position’s top-eight options thanks to his proven production and status as a top-three pass-catcher inside of the NFL’s reigning No. 1 scoring offense.

David Njoku franchise tagged by the Cleveland Browns (3/7)

Impacted players:

David Njoku : The dream was for Njoku to take his talents to the Chargers, but at least the former first-round pick is getting paid. Unfortunately, Njoku has flashed some tantalizing receiving ability over the years, but has totalled just 82 targets in 29 games since the Browns hired Kevin Stefanski.

Austin Hooper : The Browns could save $9.5 million against the cap while eating $3.75 million in dead money with a post-June 1 release or trade of Hooper (via Over The Cap ). This would certainly help Njoku’s fantasy aspirations; otherwise expect another committee of sorts that renders all parties involved as low-ceiling fantasy options.

Harrison Bryant : Bryant joins Njoku and Hooper as a legit possible TE1 if he was the only tight end featured in this offense. Too bad the Browns seemingly have every intention of continuing to rotate multiple bodies at the position, making each better real-life players than fantasy assets.

Biggest takeaway for the Browns offense: This offense is going to keep heavily leaning on their (talented) tight end room

All three Browns tight ends played 16 games last season. Hooper played at least 75% of the offense's snaps in three games, Njoku once, and Bryant zero. Two-tight end committees are tough to figure out in fantasy land; three is nothing short of a nightmare. Throw in the presence of a potential newfound target hog in Amari Cooper, and it’s better to stay away from these Browns tight ends in fantasy land as long as they continue to split reps and targets alike.

Ian Thomas re-signed to three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers (2/19)

Impacted players:

Ian Thomas : Credit to Thomas for getting paid far more than most expected despite never topping his rookie-year 36-333-2 receiving line. He didn't score or reach 50 yards in a game in 2021; Thomas is a block-first player for the Panthers and doesn't figure to be a fantasy-relevant player in 2022.

Tommy Tremble : The hope for Tremble was that Thomas would take his talents elsewhere, but now it’s likely that the rising second-year talent once again splits reps and targets evenly.

Biggest takeaway for the Panthers offense: This tight end committee is going nowhere

Panthers tight ends ranked dead last in virtually every receiving metric last season; don’t expect that to change in 2022 due to both the offensive system as well as another evenly split committee at the position.