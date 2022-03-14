The 100 best available NFL free agents remaining in 2022

NFL free agency is officially here.
Monday, March 14 marks the start of the legal tampering period, when teams can begin negotiations with respective free agents in preparation for the official opening of free agency: Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
Here are the best remaining players available on the open market. This list will be updated as free agency progresses. Signed players will be removed from the list and replaced with the next highest-ranked free agent on PFF's free agency rankings.
- T Terron Armstead
There aren't many weaknesses to Armstead's game. He's one of the position's best pass protectors and rarely loses in the run game across both gap and zone run concepts. There are plenty of teams with cap space next offseason, such as Jacksonville and Miami, that could make use of Armstead's services if the Saints opt not to bring him back. Slotting in next to Quenton Nelson in Indianapolis would be the most intriguing potential landing spot for the 30-year-old.
- Edge Von Miller
Miller has played four snaps with his hand in the dirt since 2018, likely limiting the list of prospective teams to defenses that would allow him to rush out wide from a two-point stance. The Los Angeles Rams are the leaders in the clubhouse to extend him after the trade, but a cross-city move to the Chargers to join forces with Brandon Staley and Joey Bosa stands out as an intriguing potential landing spot.
- Edge Chandler Jones
Jones has been an effective 3-down player since entering the league in 2012 as he can hold up against the run and rush the passer at a high level. He has dabbled inside playing over the guard at times throughout his career, but Jones is at his best as a true edge in either a 4-3 or a 3-4 base system.
- CB J.C. Jackson
Jackson has been second fiddle to Stephon Gilmore in New England for much of his career, but he's still handled his fair share of tough, man-coverage assignments in Bill Belichick's defense. He's been one of the position's best playmakers in that role, rarely squandering an interception opportunity. Dallas and New Orleans stand out as potential non-Patriots landing spots if they're able to make things work financially.
- S Marcus Williams
Williams has been a consistently impressive player for the Saints in his NFL career. He has been the team's free safety and is excellent in zones at all levels of the coverage. He would be a good starting safety in any scheme but fits best in a defense that plays with two high safeties such as Atlanta or Houston.
- WR Allen Robinson II
Allen Robinson has a history of balling out despite awful quarterbacks throwing him the football dating back to high school. He isn't the fastest receiver in the game, but he is good at everything else and can defeat press coverage and beat elite cover corners. He won't be coming off his best year, but is still a No. 1 option. Teams like Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Cleveland could all use him for that spot.
- LB Bobby Wagner
Wagner has been one of the league's best players since he came into the NFL. Since he was drafted, he has been the most valuable linebacker in football, according to PFF WAR. At his best, he was a tackling machine who once missed just five tackles in two years, but he has shown some signs that he isn't the player he once was. Wagner still has elite potential, but now gauging where he is in his decline becomes a tricky balance.
- Edge Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney is one of the better run defenders in the league and he has the speed and power to move around the defensive line to create mismatches in pass-rushing situations. He's a No.2 pass-rusher and should not be relied upon as a No. 1 option.
- Edge Randy Gregory
While Gregory has shown improvement in the run game, he's at his best on passing downs where he can use his burst and array of pass-rush moves to affect the quarterback.
- CB Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore made the Patriots' offense tick from 2017 to 2019 as he played lockdown man coverage better than any corner in the league. He's at his best playing press man where he can cover the league's best receivers, but he comes back down to Earth when asked to play more zone concepts.
- CB Carlton Davis
Carlton Davis has the size and physical profile of a cornerback that excels at man coverage, but he actually has pretty stark splits between man and zone in the NFL, with significantly worse production when playing man coverage. Davis has great physicality and the ability to break on the ball, and teams with weaknesses at corner should all over him, putting the likes of the Cardinals, Seahawks, Jets and 49ers firmly in the mix.
- S Tyrann Mathieu
Mathieu frequently finds himself on “most versatile” lists and his snap distribution backs those claims up. Since joining Kansas City in 2019, Mathieu has played over 600 snaps in deep, box and slot alignments. The Ravens reportedly had interest in Mathieu back in 2019 and could use his playmaking ability at safety.
- G Brandon Scherff
Scherff is one of the best all-around guards in football when healthy. He has graded out better the last several seasons in zone rushing schemes, where his ability on the move shines. He would be a nice addition to the Jets' young, rebuilding offensive line opposite Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker.
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ has elite, No. 1 skills as a receiver, but it has been a long time since we have seen that player for any extended period of time. He has battled through a laundry list of injuries and doesn't seem quite the same explosive athlete he once was. He still has a rare blend of ball skills, athleticism and the ability to separate and will have suitors trying to uncover the player he once was.
- Edge Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah had never ranked higher than 40th among edge defenders, though he had a career year in 2021, finishing 20th. He's a low-end starter who can win on the edge or on the interior as a pass-rusher.
- DI Akiem Hicks
Hicks has been one of the better run defenders in the league over the last few years, especially when lined up over the guard or tackle. He has not been nearly as effective during his limited time playing nose tackle.
- Edge Melvin Ingram III
Ingram is still an effective all-around player, but he's likely best as part of a rotation at this point in his career. He can play the run on the edge or rush from any alignment.
- CB Casey Hayward Jr.
Hayward has operated in the heaviest Cover 3 defense in the league under Gus Bradley since 2017. It makes sense for Hayward to remain in a similar defensive environment in 2021.
- G Laken Tomlinson
Tomlinson has developed into one of the best guards in the league under Kyle Shanahan, so a zone-heavy system is best for him to ensure continued high production. However, Tomlinson has done it all throughout his career and he can play in any scheme.
- LB De'Vondre Campbell
Campbell has played at least 850 regular season defensive snaps in every season since his rookie year in 2016. He rarely comes off the field, and there's been no reason for Green Bay to take him off the field given his play in all phases in his first year with the Packers.
- WR Antonio Brown
Brown works in any scheme and in any position. He would be best suited to a scheme that taps into that versatility and already moves their receivers around and interchanges roles.
- DI Calais Campbell
Campbell broke out in 2011 and he hasn't looked back, ranking as one of the best defensive linemen in the league. He is at his best playing over the guard, but he's been effective playing the run and rushing the passer from all alignments along the defensive line. Campbell is a scheme-versatile player who upgrades multiple positions in any system.
- Edge Haason Reddick
Reddick is at his best on blitz-heavy defenses like Carolina's and Arizona's that can create unblocked opportunities and pass-rushing reps against tight ends and running backs. Reddick hasn't matched his 2020 pass-rushing production this year for the Panthers, but he has earned positive grades against the run at one of the highest rates at the position.
- T Duane Brown
While he's at his best in a zone-heavy scheme, Brown has done it all during his 14-year career. He's been one of the most dependable tackles in the leauge since his rookie season and he's likely entering tackle-for-hire one-year deal status for teams that expect to be in playoff contention.
- WR Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson a unique player. Not quite a running back and not quite a wide receiver, he can be a problem for defenses in either spot, and is good enough at both to move seamlessly between them and exploit mismatches in personnel that causes. He fits somewhere a team is willing to craft that role for him.
- TE Rob Gronkowski
Gronk has been the quintessential all-around tight end during his hall of fame career and he still has many of those same characteristics, albeit a step below where he once was. He's one of the few tight ends who can plan in-line against defensive ends in the run game, but also line up outside and create mismatches as a receiver.
- CB Darious Williams
Dating back to college, Williams really doesn't have any bad tape to speak of. With the Rams, the only question is that Jalen Ramsey has enabled him to lead a sheltered life as a No. 2 corner that hasn't had the tough assignments that can cause problems to smaller corners. He is not scheme-specific and fits as a No. 2 in any defense.
- Edge Justin Houston
Houston fits into the cluster of edge defenders in this free-agent class who can still provide value to a defense but are best utilized situationally at this stage of their career. He has shown in his time with Kansas City, Indianapolis and Baltimore that he can operate both as a 4-3 defensive end and 3-4 outside linebacker.
- G Connor Williams
While Williams has done most of his damage in a zone-heavy scheme, he's an effective puller and he's capable of executing any block required in a gap-heavy system as well. In pass protection, he could use help against longer players.
- Edge Jerry Hughes
Hughes has graded out in the 90th percentile or higher of edge defenders in pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons. Turning 34 years old in August means that ability is best used situationally at this point, but Hughes makes sense on a defense in need of another pass-rushing specialist off the edge.
- IOL James Daniels
Daniels has played predominantly in zone-heavy attacks between college at Iowa and his four years with the Bears and that's where he excels when it comes to the run game.
- QB Jameis Winston
Trying to turn Winston into a game manager is a losing battle. He's been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL at avoiding negatively-graded throws, including this season in New Orleans prior to his injury. But there should be a market out there for teams interested in his ability to pick up yardage in chunks downfield. Winston's style of play would be a refreshing change of pace for Pittsburgh after the low-ADOT approach of the last several seasons.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Smith-Schuster looked to be one of the NFL's best young receivers early in his career as a secondary option on an offense that featured Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. Brown's departure highlighted that JuJu isn't a viable No. 1 option in the passing game, but this version of the Steelers offense also hasn't done him any favors. He can provide quality play as a big slot with sure hands on a talented offense like Tennessee's.
- S Marcus Maye
Marcus Maye spent his first seasons as a deep-lying free safety but then was able to play in a more expanded role once Jamal Adams left for the Seahawks. He is good in deep zones but always fits the run well, despite some missed tackles. Would fit well in any scheme, but is best suited to a free safety role.
- CB Steven Nelson
Steven Nelson is a classic overachiever at the cornerback position. A little undersized, he has been a consistently good player in the NFL, making up for some limitations with feisty physicality. He is better in zone coverage, but can hold up in man coverage too and would fit within most NFL defenses. He would be a good option to a team that needs several cornerback additions like the Cardinals or Vikings.
- C Ben Jones
Battle-tested and reliable, Jones is one of the better starting centers in the league. He does his best work in the zone running game, but he's capable of playing in any system and he has experience playing guard if needed.
- CB Charvarius Ward
Ward has played a variety of coverages in Kansas City, but he's at his best when playing man coverage on the outside.
- CB D.J. Reed Jr.
Listed at 5-foot-9, Reed doesn't have the prototypical length that Seattle has coveted in their cornerbacks, but he's had success in Pete Carroll's defense over the past two seasons. Reed has played significantly more snaps in zone coverage than in man coverage and has graded out better in those zone snaps. He'll stand out as a plus run defender for the position wherever he ends up.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater
Bridgewater has shown he is capable of starting and playing well in the NFL, but also that there is a ceiling to his play and a conservative streak to his passing that limits his effectiveness. He isn't likely to take a team all the way to a Super Bowl, but he can back up the player who does or keep the seat warm for a young player and keep the team respectable in the meantime.
- WR Christian Kirk
Kirk has averaged nearly half a receiving yard more in the slot than he has out wide over the course of his career. His best fit is with a team looking for a slot receiver who can help stretch the field, but there are few better quarterbacks out there who will provide him with better downfield opportunities than Kyler Murray.
- WR D.J. Chark Jr.
Chark has speed to burn and an excellent frame to give defensive backs all kinds of problems at the catch point or if he can gain any separation in his route. He has the speed to run away from defenders after the catch but struggles to set up corners or win against physicality. His speed should always be valuable and a team like New Orleans could use that threat.
- S Quandre Diggs
Quandre Diggs' position change was the best thing to happen to his trajectory, and his skill set would be a core piece for any secondary. He's been a capable free safety for the Seattle Seahawks, but he could add even more value to a defense that prefers to play multiple coverage schemes.
- G Austin Corbett
Corbett has turned his career around in Sean McVay's wide zone offense, but he's graded above the 50th percentile among all guards in zone and gap rushing schemes since the start of last season. He's also graded in the top half of all qualifying guards in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. Corbett doesn't necessarily need to remain in a similar offense to be an effective starter.
- Edge Derek Barnett
Barnett does not stand out in any one area, but he can play the run and he's a mid-tier pass-rusher. Ideally, he'd be part of a 3-man rotation on the edge, but he can provide a quality 600-800 snaps as a starter.
- LB Alexander Johnson
Alexander Johnson has a complicated backstory and got his chance in the NFL late, but he has been consistently excellent in the time he has had. He hits free agency at 30 years old but with just a little over 2,000 career snaps to his name. Johnson should have at least one contract of high-end play in him as a middle linebacker that can do it all but especially bring the wood against the run. Though not his best areas, he can also be productive on the blitz and cover.
- G Andrew Norwell
Andrew Norwell is still a solid option as a starting guard in today's NFL. He is a better pass blocker than he is in the run game and would upgrade several offensive lines in the league. His play hasn't been trending in the right direction, but he has still never had a poor season overall.
- T Morgan Moses
Moses is a durable player who has been consistently solid since taking over as a starter in 2015.
- T Eric Fisher
Fisher fits in the mold of average starting tackles that fanbases think they can upgrade over, but the reality of replacing an average tackle isn't always pleasant. Fisher fits best in a zone-blocking scheme.
- QB Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota's time in Tennessee never really got going and he devolved rather than evolved as a starter before being replaced by Ryan Tannehill. As a backup with the Raiders, he has flashed the potential to be a starter again after time on the bench, but in a league with plenty of options, there won't be many chances for him to start again and his best role may be that of a high-end backup that can offer a chance of pace package of rushing plays in certain situations from the bench.
- LB Foyesade Oluokun
Foyesade Oluokun has impressive speed and more strength than you might expect for a player of his size and he can play multiple linebacker spots but is at his best when he can run freely to the ball. He would fit in a scheme like Indianapolis and could be an option for a defense improving either side of the linebacker group like the Raiders.
- TE Gerald Everett
There's no surprise that Shane Waldron put Gerald Everett right to work when the two of them traveled from Los Angeles to Seattle. Everett can move around, allowing an offense to use different formations in the same personnel grouping. He'd log a high number of snaps for most NFL teams, and would be on the field for every passing situation.
- LB Leighton Vander Esch
Vander Esch has played both weakside and middle linebacker in Dallas' defense over the course of the past four seasons and could start at either in 2022. The most important thing when it comes to a landing spot for Vander Esch will be finding a defensive line that can keep him clean and allow him to flow to the football given that shedding blocks hasn't been a clear strength early in his NFL career.
- G Alex Cappa
Cappa isn't a world-beater on the interior, but he adds legitimate value to teams that want to run the ball downhill. The Chargers, Dolphins, and Jaguars should all be looking to add a run-blocking guard like Cappa.
- LB Josey Jewell
Josey Jewell is just good at everything without being great at anything. A former fourth-round pick, he makes up for a relative lack of athleticism and speed with excellent read and react skills and the technique to defeat blocks and make plays in all areas. He fits as a starter in most defenses in the NFL and would be a useful upgrade for a lot of teams.
- CB Bryce Callahan
Callahan stepped up and played some outside cornerback for Denver in 2020 when he was called on, but that's not where he's at his best. Callahan has been one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL with a 96th percentile slot coverage grade since 2017. Brandon Staley's defense in Los Angeles stands out as a scheme fit for Callahan if the Chargers aren't planning on re-signing Chris Harris Jr. this offseason.
- C Brian Allen
Allen has been one of the better zone run-blocking centers in the NFL in his two years as a starter with Los Angeles, helping mask a below-average pass-blocking profile. His best fit is in an offense that utilizes play action frequently and moves the pocket to reduce the number of true pass sets.
- RB Leonard Fournette
Fournette has rejuvenated his career in Tampa Bay's duo-heavy rushing attack. He has been one of the best runners in gap schemes in the NFL this season, so it makes sense that he would look for a similar scheme if he doesn't stay with the Buccaneers. Ideally, Fournette would rotate with someone who is better suited to take on the passing-down work that he's picked up over the past few years.
- DI Folorunso Fatukasi
Fatukasi was one of the best run defenders in college football at UConn and he's developed into one of the NFL's best over the last three years. He has never provided much as a pass-rusher, but he's among the league's best at disrupting the run game when lined up over guards and centers.
- S Jordan Whitehead
With the evolution we're seeing in modern pro defenses, Whitehead's archetype as a safety is losing value the further down the field he goes. However, anytime he's near the line of scrimmage or in an underneath zone, his aggression and physicality provide immediate results. The more of him I watch, the more I feel he's tailor-made for New England, or a coach off of Pete Carroll's tree.
- RB James Conner
Conner has a unique skill set in that he's one of the best short-yardage and goal-line runners in the NFL while also providing value as an outlet in the passing game. There's no reason he can't be on the field all three downs, but it would be wise for teams to avoid relying on him in a true bell-cow role given his injury history.
- S Jayron Kearse
Kearse is at his best using his size and length to cover tight ends one on one as the answer to how that position has developed in recent years. He has the size to combat those bigger bodies, but real coverage skills man-to-man. Teams that play a lot of man coverage or matchup zone should consider him specifically for that assignment.
- TE Evan Engram
Engram's sales pitch coming into the NFL was a ball-winning, vertical option on the interior, but he's gone his entire rookie contract without a proper breakout season. He may be able to play in the kind of role that Mike Gesicki has in Miami as a big-bodied slot WR, but NYG's investment in slots last offseason suggests doubt that he can handle a greater share of targets.
- DI B.J. Hill
Hill began his career stuck in a crowded interior defensive line rotation in New York with the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, prompting the trade to Cincinnati. No matter where he's been, he has been a positive against the run while producing pressure at a middling rate.
- LB Dont'a Hightower
Typical of a Bill Belichick defender, it feels impossible to project productivity for Hightower outside of New England's system. Because the Patriots are intentional about how its players match up against offenses, Hightower is often in a position to succeed. If he were to leave New England, expect him to be a utility player, used most against run-heavy offenses.
- CB Donte Jackson
Jackson has speed to burn but is at his best in zone coverage, where he can keep his eye on the quarterback and use his athleticism to break on the ball. His best plays come using that speed to attack out-breaking routes. The Steelers or Seahawks run perfect schemes for Jackson.
- DI D.J. Jones
Jones is listed as San Francisco's nose tackle, but there aren't too many true nose tackles lining up exclusively in 0- or 1-techniques in the NFL anymore, Jones included. 70% of his defensive snaps over the past three seasons have come lined up from the A gap to the B gap rather than lined up over or shading the center. Given that Jones' 13 pressures in 2021 are the most of his career, his primary value is going to come against the run on early downs regardless of where he's lining up.
- RB Chase Edmonds
Edmonds is a little bit undersized to carry a bell-cow workload as a lead back, but he does offer value as a receiving back who can add some explosive plays on the ground. Arizona is one of the biggest inside zone rushing offenses in the NFL, and Edmonds has graded out higher in zone than gap schemes throughout his career.
- T Trent Brown
Brown has developed into one of the better starting tackles in the league and he's had success on both the left and right sides. He can move people in the run game, even though he'll have his share of losses as well, and he's been one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the league over the last few years. He's capable in both zone and gap schemes.
- RB Sony Michel
Michel has now posted 70.0-plus PFF rushing grades in three of his four NFL seasons across multiple schemes. He will get downhill and move the chains on the ground, but he's provided little reason to send him out on many routes through four seasons.
- DI Linval Joseph
Linval Joseph has been a dominant run-defender in his career but is coming off a surprisingly productive pass-rushing season for the Chargers. His biggest plus is the capacity to occupy space and dissuade interior running, making an impact whether or not he makes the play.
- S Kareem Jackson
Jackson was moved from corner to safety to hide his slipping coverage skills in the first place, and Fangio's Cover 1 heavy scheme doesn't do much to mask those deficiencies. Philadelphia plays the kind of soft two high coverages that play best with Jackson's skill set.
- CB Robert Alford
Alford is the kind of defensive back you can use to stabilize a defensive backfield in need. With the attrition and injuries suffered in Tampa Bay, he may be an option for a similarly blitz-heavy, majority-zone defense.
- DI Sebastian Joseph-Day
Joseph-Day is made for the bear front and 3-4 trend we've seen spreading back across the league. If the Rams can't afford to retain him, The Los Angeles Chargers are in desperate need of interior run stoppers.
- LB Anthony Barr
Barr has made the successful transition from collegiate edge rusher to off-ball linebacker in the NFL, but he's still best utilized in a role that lets him get after the quarterback as a blitzer. He has consistently met expectations against the run over the course of his eight-year career, producing both negative and positive grades at one of the lowest rates at the linebacker position.
- DI Maliek Collins
Collins will likely be most valuable staying exactly where he's at. Assuming the defensive scheme stays the same, Collins needs a defense like Houston's, heavy on twisting and stunting, to help him get into the backfield.
- RB Melvin Gordon III
It's not as if Gordon has had no receiving responsibilities in recent years, but he's been the least efficient receiving back in the NFL with those opportunities. Since 2018, Gordon ranks in the 80th percentile of all running backs in rushing grade compared to the 0th percentile in receiving grade.
- WR Will Fuller V
Fuller is the ultimate receiver tease in the NFL. An elite deep threat who immediately makes every offense he is on better, he can't stay on the field. Almost every offense in the NFL should be interested if the price is right, but they need to expect he will miss time, and that's a gamble many teams want no part of.
- S Justin Reid
Reid hasn't put up the film to suggest that deserves better than the situation he's presently in. Surely, the soft zone looks don't do much to help, but Reid is often unable to range to the ball, or the tracking skills to take good angles and make sound tackles.
- T Riley Reiff
Reiff was a longtime starter at left tackle before moving to the right side for the Bengals in 2020. He has been solid in both spots but loses enough that teams will always be looking to upgrade. He would be a high-end backup, but will also massively upgrade a problem spot for a team that has one.
- T Germain Ifedi
Ifedi started the 2020 season at right guard for Chicago before kicking back out to right tackle, where he also started the 2021 season. Ifedi has graded out better as a pass protector at tackle with the Bears, and he's been a better run blocker in gap schemes throughout his career.
- CB Patrick Peterson
Peterson was one of the best corners of his generation at his peak, but at 32 he is now seemingly well beyond that peak. He still has enough experience and savvy to hold up overall, but isn't as quick or rangy as he once was which hurts his production in both zone and man coverage.
- C Bradley Bozeman
Bozeman is a below-average athlete who isn't at his best in a zone scheme that asks him to get out in space. He's coming off a career-best 73.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2021, his lone season at center for the Ravens.
- TE Maxx Williams
While Williams has all the skills to be a No. 1 tight end, we've never seen him as a high-volume pass catcher and he's struggled to stay on the field. However, Williams is one of the league's best run-blockers and he's sure-handed and capable of working the middle of the field as a No. 2 option with No. 1 tight end skills.
- WR Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder isn't big and isn't fast, but he does everything else well and has been a consistently clutch slot receiver despite plying his trade for the Jets and Washington offense during his time in the NFL. Crowder has a defined role, but any team in need of a slot receiver would do well to add him to their team.
- TE C.J. Uzomah
Uzomah has been asked to make a variety of blocks in the run game, so he has experience in-line and on the move. He's a solid receiver with flashes of brilliance.
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Valdes-Scantling has excelled as a size/speed downfield mismatch in his four-year career, and that's his best bet to produce going forward. He's not polished in other parts of his game, but his career 17.5 yards per reception show that he's capable of flipping the field in a hurry.
- LB Kyzir White
White brings a strong all-around skill set to the table and he's continued to improve during his four-year career. He moves around well as an underneath zone defender, and he's at his best if he's kept clean in the run game. White is a mid-tier starter on the outside.
- CB Rasul Douglas
Douglas set career-highs with a 75.7 coverage grade and five interceptions in Green Bay's system in 2021 and he's at his best when playing off coverage and making plays on the ball.
- WR Russell Gage
Gage works the short and intermediate levels well and projects as a good possession receiver, ideally a No. 3 option.
- WR Emmanuel Sanders
Sanders still knows how to get open and he's capable of winning on the outside as a complementary option in a good passing offense.
- WR Cedrick Wilson
Wilson stepped up in 2021 with some injuries to the Dallas receiving corps and was productive from the slot. He has unusual size for an inside receiver and the shiftiness to gain yards after the catch as well as win on manufactured screen plays. He could potentially step up to a No. 2 role in a less stacked receiver room.
- DI Sheldon Richardson
Richardson has primarily played defensive tackle on four-man fronts of late, but he did kick out to defensive end this past season in Minnesota and has graded out best when lined up over tackles over the past three seasons. The 31-year old is durable and still brings a well-rounded game, even if he's no longer the dominant run defender he was early in his career for the Jets.
- WR Keelan Cole
The five quarterbacks to throw the football to Cole the most in his NFL career have been Blake Bortles, Gardner Minshew, Zach Wilson, Mike Glennon and Mike White. It hasn't exactly been the best of circumstances, but Cole has still managed to produce relatively consistent results under those circumstances. He stands out as a decent complementary option who can line up either in the slot or outside.
- S Xavier Woods
Woods has primarily operated from deep alignments, but he does have some experience in the slot and down in the box (where he has graded out best in coverage) across his time with Minnesota and Dallas. He could slide into most NFL defenses, whether they operate from primarily single-high or two-high looks.
- Edge Charles Harris
Even with a breakout 2021 season, Harris is best if relied upon as a third rusher as part of a rotation. He does his best working rushing off the edge from wide alignments.
- TE Mo Alie-Cox
Mo Alie-Cox has never had a huge role within an offense, but there's evidence to suggest he could be a successful No. 1 for many teams. He blocks well, has great hands and excellent run after the catch skills. His separation in man coverage isn't great, but he finds space easily in zone coverage to offset that weakness.
- Edge Jason Pierre-Paul
The last two edge defenders in their 13th season or higher to play a single defensive snap were Terrell Suggs and Lorenzo Alexander in 2019. The days of Pierre-Paul logging over 1,000 snaps like he did in 2020 should be over, but he can still contribute as part of a rotation that keeps him fresh.
- CB Joe Haden
As an older defensive back, playing much less press coverage, it's time to take a look at slot DB or play outside in a zone-heavy scheme. If playing inside is a dealbreaker, the Giants and Raiders may want to take a look at Haden. Patrick Graham and Gus Bradley run Cover 1 less than 15% of the time, and allow their corners to play with the depth Haden needs to keep the game in front of him.
- WR T.Y. Hilton
As Hilton ages, his value diminishes, but he's still capable of moving the chains as a complementary weapon on the outside.
- WR Sammy Watkins
Watkins' best value in the NFL has been going off when all the focus is on another player. He has enough skills to win, and win big, against No. 2 corners or players that can't match up with him physically, but struggles against elite cover guys and has been fragile.