Fantasy Football: Backfield battles that will make or break your drafts

Rookies are positioned to emerge as early lead options: TreVeyon Henderson and RJ Harvey should stand out for the Patriots and Broncos, respectively, sooner rather than later.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. will have to earn his RB1 role: The Giants have rookie Cam Skattebo waiting in the wings, and he could be the team's starting running back rather quickly after dominating the college ranks.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Stevenson delivered a disappointing fantasy season in 2024, finishing as the PPR RB28 overall and the RB28 in points per game (11.7). Part of that stemmed from fumbling issues. Stevenson led all NFL running backs with six fumbles, losing three of them, and it showed in his evaluation. He finished as the 33rd-ranked running back in PFF overall grade (70.3).