Fantasy Football: Players to fade despite name recognition

Najee Harris doesn't hold long-term fantasy value in 2025: While Harris, the RB33 by ADP, may earn early-season touches in the Chargers’ offense, it’s only a matter of time before the backfield becomes the Omarion Hampton Show.

It's time to fade Travis Kelce: The star tight end is on the downswing and is coming off a career-low PFF overall grade.

Name value is important in fantasy football — it means a player is widely recognized for producing. It can also derail a fantasy football draft plan in an instant.

Hit the brakes on these three players in your 2025 fantasy drafts, whether due to new situations or declining play.

ADP: RB33

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh. The move offered Harris a fresh start and initially positioned him as the favorite to lead the Chargers’ backfield, until the team selected North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harris finished the 2024 season as the RB20 in PPR formats, which would technically beat his current ADP. However, his efficiency metrics tell a more concerning story: He earned just a 77.9 PFF overall grade, averaged 4.0 yards per carry (35th among running backs with 100-plus carries) and logged only 2.9 yards after contact per attempt (31st).

Meanwhile, Hampton was one of the most dominant backs in college football last season. He posted an 88.4 PFF overall grade, averaged 5.9 yards per carry and recorded a staggering 4.3 yards after contact per attempt. His 1,244 yards after contact ranked second in the nation, trailing only Ashton Jeanty.

Player PFF Overall Grade (2024) Yards per Carry Yards After Contact/Carry Najee Harris (Steelers) 77.9 4.0 2.9 Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) 88.4 5.9 4.3

While Harris may earn early-season touches in the Chargers’ offense, it’s only a matter of time before the backfield becomes the Omarion Hampton Show. With Harris currently going off the board as the RB33 (93.5 ADP), I would rather draft other options in that range, including Ricky Pearsall, Caleb Williams, and Mark Andrews, all of whom offer greater upside and clearer paths to consistent production.

ADP: TE6

Kelce finished the 2024 season as the TE6 in PPR formats, which aligns with his current ADP heading into 2025. However, a closer examination of his performance suggests a player in decline.

He earned just a 70.9 PFF overall grade last season, the lowest of his career and good for only TE27 among qualifiers.

The concerns go beyond just grading. Kelce also recorded career lows in several key metrics:

823 receiving yards

8.5 yards per reception

3 touchdowns

342 yards after the catch

While Kelce remains a valuable piece of the Chiefs' offense and could still return solid fantasy production, the trend is clear: He's no longer a dominant force. Given the decline across multiple areas, fantasy managers may want to think twice about investing top-100 draft capital in a 35-year-old tight end whose best days are likely behind him.

In the range where Kelce is currently being drafted, there are several players, including tight ends, I’d rather roster in 2025. That list includes RJ Harvey, Dak Prescott, Mark Andrews, Cam Skattebo, Evan Engram, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.

While none of these players carry the legacy or name recognition of Travis Kelce, fantasy football is about projecting forward, not honoring past production. The data points to a player in decline, and fantasy managers would be wise to pivot toward younger talent with breakout potential rather than invest in a veteran whose ceiling now likely sits in the TE6-TE10 range.

ADP: RB27

Pollard finished the 2024 season as the RB21 in PPR formats, outperforming his current 2025 ADP by six spots. But despite that on-paper value, multiple red flags point to a decline in 2025.

Like Travis Kelce, Pollard posted a career-low PFF overall grade in 2024 (69.2). But this fade isn’t about individual decline; it’s about the situation in Tennessee.

The Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, showing that they want to feature the downfield passing attack. With a quarterback they trust to deliver the ball to their wideouts, Tennessee’s offense is expected to pass more often, cutting into Pollard’s touch count.

There’s also a strong case that Tyjae Spears is simply the better receiving back. Pollard earned just a 51.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024, while Spears posted a much stronger 68.0 mark.

And the gap isn’t just in the grades; the numbers from Weeks 12–18 back it up:

Player Receptions Receiving Yards Yards per Reception Receiving TDs Drops Tony Pollard 11 70 6.4 0 5 Tyjae Spears 13 136 10.5 1 1

As the season progressed, the Titans trusted Spears more as a receiver, and I would expect that to continue in 2025. Perhaps others think differently, but I would much prefer to draft Spears as the RB41 (125.5) than Pollard as the RB27 (70.0).