Projecting all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2023 season

With the opening stages of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, NFL rosters are finally starting to take shape. That gives us an opportunity to look forward and project the starting lineups for every NFL team heading into next season.

One important thing to point out before we get started: Base defenses are not “base” anymore. The average NFL team ran just 24% of its defensive plays in base personnel last season, with nickel and dime packages quickly becoming the prevalent look. With that in mind, nearly all of these teams include five defensive backs in the starting lineup with the fifth member of the secondary (nickel/slot defender) taking the place of an off-ball linebacker or defensive lineman in what would traditionally be viewed as their starting base defense.

Editor's note: These projected lineups come courtesy of PFF's early 2023 roster rankings, which include rookies to watch, X-factors, win projections, and more.

*2022 NCAA grade

**2021 NFL grade

***2021 NCAA grade

