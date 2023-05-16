Projecting all 32 NFL starting lineups ahead of the 2023 season

With the opening stages of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, NFL rosters are finally starting to take shape. That gives us an opportunity to look forward and project the starting lineups for every NFL team heading into next season.
One important thing to point out before we get started: Base defenses are not “base” anymore. The average NFL team ran just 24% of its defensive plays in base personnel last season, with nickel and dime packages quickly becoming the prevalent look. With that in mind, nearly all of these teams include five defensive backs in the starting lineup with the fifth member of the secondary (nickel/slot defender) taking the place of an off-ball linebacker or defensive lineman in what would traditionally be viewed as their starting base defense.
Editor's note: These projected lineups come courtesy of PFF's early 2023 roster rankings, which include rookies to watch, X-factors, win projections, and more.
Key:
*2022 NCAA grade
**2021 NFL grade
***2021 NCAA grade
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Kyler Murray (67.1)
|DI Leki Fotu (32.4)
|RB James Conner (69.7)
|DI Jonathan Ledbetter (43.4)
|RB Keaontay Ingram (48.1)
|Edge Cameron Thomas (69.9)
|WR DeAndre Hopkins (72.9)
|Edge Myjai Sanders (53.5)
|WR Marquise Brown (69.2)
|Edge Victor Dimukeje (57.0)
|WR Rondale Moore (63.4)
|LB Zaven Collins (59.8)
|TE Zach Ertz (62.5)
|LB Kyzir White (67.2)
|LT D.J. Humphries (72.3)
|CB Antonio Hamilton (68.5)
|LG Paris Johnson Jr. (83.0*)
|CB Marco Wilson (55.3)
|C Hjalte Froholdt (61.4)
|CB Isaiah Simmons (67.9)
|RG Will Hernandez (65.4)
|S Budda Baker (73.7)
|RT Kelvin Beachum (70.6)
|S Jalen Thompson (65.0)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Kyler Murray
Murray’s Week 1 status is far from certain. It’s hard to think the Cardinals stand a chance if Colt McCoy or fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune starts a significant number of games for them. When will Murray be back on the field? Will he be able to use his trademark scrambling ability? Can he return to his pre-2022 form throwing the football? Arizona may have the most uncertain quarterback situation in the league right now.
Atlanta Falcons
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Desmond Ridder (55.9)
|DI Grady Jarrett (71.3)
|RB Bijan Robinson (95.3*)
|DI Calais Campbell (76.9)
|RB Tyler Allgeier (86.7)
|Edge Lorenzo Carter (60.5)
|WR Drake London (83.2)
|Edge Arnold Ebiketie(64.5)
|WR Mack Hollins (63.8)
|Edge Bud Dupree (58.2)
|WR Scotty Miller (55.6)
|LB Kaden Elliss (81.5)
|TE Kyle Pitts (72.7)
|LB Mykal Walker (58.7)
|LT Jake Matthews (77.2)
|CB A.J. Terrell (63.9)
|LG Matthew Bergeron (75.2*)
|CB Darren Hall (65.5)
|C Drew Dalman (65.9)
|CB Jeff Okudah (59.4)
|RG Chris Lindstrom (95.0)
|S Jessie Bates III (71.9)
|RT Kaleb McGary (86.6)
|S Richie Grant (64.9)
X-Factor for 2023: TE Kyle Pitts
Pitts’ production dropped off a cliff last season. He has the potential to be the best tight end in the league and needs to be a legitimate threat for the Falcons to succeed. Drake London is the only returning player on the team who posted more than 400 receiving yards last season. Pitts has to be at least the second-best option in order for the Falcons to overcome their shaky quarterback situation.
Baltimore Ravens
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Lamar Jackson (85.2)
|DI Michael Pierce (86.9)
|RB J.K. Dobbins (75.7)
|DI Justin Madubuike (63.8)
|RB Gus Edwards (82.7)
|DI Broderick Washington Jr (70.5)
|WR Odell Beckham Jr. (74.8**)
|Edge Odafe Oweh (60.1)
|WR Rashod Bateman (61.6)
|Edge Tyus Bowser (60.0)
|WR Zay Flowers (75.5*)
|LB Roquan Smith (72.1)
|TE Mark Andrews (80.7)
|LB Patrick Queen (69.7)
|LT Ronnie Stanley (69.4)
|CB Marlon Humphrey (76.8)
|LG Ben Cleveland (65.2)
|CB Rock Ya-Sin (65.7)
|C Tyler Linderbaum (74.6)
|CB Brandon Stephens (52.5)
|RG Kevin Zeitler (74.7)
|S Kyle Hamilton (87.6)
|RT Morgan Moses (78.6)
|S Marcus Williams (73.9)
X-Factor for 2023: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Having had a full season to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56, Beckham looks to become the first true No. 1 receiving threat for Lamar Jackson. That being said, the 30-year-old Beckham hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 6 of 2019, so it’s fair to wonder if his best years are behind him.
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Josh Allen (91.8)
|DI Ed Oliver (67.5)
|RB James Cook (73.2)
|DI DaQuan Jones (73.6)
|WR Stefon Diggs (89.1)
|Edge Von Miller (85.8)
|WR Gabriel Davis (66.4)
|Edge Gregory Rousseau (80.9)
|WR Deonte Harty (47.9)
|Edge Shaq Lawson (64.2)
|TE Dalton Kincaid (90.2*)
|LB Matt Milano (77.1)
|TE Dawson Knox (66.5)
|LB Tyrel Dodson (48.4)
|LT Dion Dawkins (73.8)
|CB Tre’Davious White (58.9)
|LG Connor McGovern (53.5)
|CB Dane Jackson (58.6)
|C Mitch Morse (61.0)
|CB Taron Johnson (67.8)
|RG Ryan Bates (61.4)
|S Jordan Poyer (65.7)
|RT Spencer Brown (53.4)
|S Micah Hyde (68.4)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Josh Allen
While Allen is as explosive as they come at quarterback, his play style can be a rollercoaster, as his 33 turnover-worthy plays were the most in the NFL. If Allen can bring that number down a bit, we’re looking at one of the most dangerous offenses in football.
Carolina Panthers
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Bryce Young (91.5*)
|DI Derrick Brown (84.4)
|RB Miles Sanders (71.1)
|DI Shy Tuttle (60.3)
|RB Chuba Hubbard (76.6)
|Edge Brian Burns (64.5)
|WR D.J. Chark Jr. (69.6)
|Edge Marquis Haynes (59.3)
|WR Adam Thielen (65.5)
|Edge Yetur Gross-Matos (51.2)
|WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (67.7)
|LB Frankie Luvu (74.8)
|TE Hayden Hurst (64.5)
|LB Shaq Thompson (72.3)
|LT Ikem Ekwonu (65.3)
|CB Jaycee Horn (71.4)
|LG Brady Christensen (57.3)
|CB Donte Jackson (55.0)
|C Bradley Bozeman (63.1)
|CB C.J. Henderson (52.9)
|RG Austin Corbett (69.1)
|S Vonn Bell (69.3)
|RT Taylor Moton (69.3)
|S Xavier Woods (63.5)
X-Factor for 2023: LT Ikem Ekwonu
Ekwonu had a solid rookie season, posting a 65.3 overall grade while leading the team in snaps played. His 13 penalties were tied for third-most among all offensive linemen, so he still has plenty of things to work on. Ekwonu has massive potential, though, and his emergence as a franchise left tackle will quell concerns about Bryce Young’s ability to maneuver the pocket with his small stature.
Chicago Bears
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Justin Fields (70.2)
|DI Andrew Billings (76.4)
|RB Khalil Herbert (72.5)
|DI Justin Jones (45.8)
|RB D’Onta Foreman (73.1)
|Edge DeMarcus Walker (72.8)
|WR D.J. Moore (73.9)
|Edge Trevis Gipson (48.9)
|WR Chase Claypool (61.8)
|Edge Rasheem Green (62.4)
|WR Darnell Mooney (69.2)
|LB Tremaine Edmunds (81.9)
|TE Cole Kmet (67.6)
|LB T.J. Edwards (81.6)
|LT Braxton Jones (75.4)
|CB Jaylon Johnson (62.9)
|LG Teven Jenkins (80.7)
|CB Kindle Vildor (59.4)
|C Cody Whitehair (65.9)
|CB Kyler Gordon (49.8)
|RG Nate Davis (70.6)
|S Jaquan Brisker (67.0)
|RT Darnell Wright (71.4*)
|S Eddie Jackson (76.2)
X-Factor for 2023: WR Chase Claypool
The Bears swiped D.J. Moore from the Panthers, and Darnell Mooney is very good when healthy. They sent a high second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Claypool midseason, and so far it has not paid dividends. Midseason arrivals are tough, but Claypool managed just 140 yards in seven games for Chicago. Justin Fields is a deep-ball specialist, and Claypool has the requisite size and speed to excel vertically.
Cincinnati Bengals
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Joe Burrow (92.0)
|DI D.J. Reader (85.2)
|RB Joe Mixon (80.8)
|DI B.J. Hill (68.7)
|WR Ja’Marr Chase (83.9)
|Edge Trey Hendrickson (82.9)
|WR Tee Higgins (78.4)
|Edge Sam Hubbard (69.9)
|WR Tyler Boyd (70.2)
|Edge Myles Murphy (79.0*)
|TE Irv Smith Jr (56.4)
|LB Germaine Pratt (78.4)
|TE Drew Sample (52.3)
|LB Logan Wilson (74.6)
|LT Orlando Brown Jr (75.4)
|CB Chidobe Awuzie (69.9)
|LG Cordell Volson (53.7)
|CB Mike Hilton (67.1)
|C Ted Karras (65.1)
|CB Cam Taylor-Britt (64.5)
|RG Alex Cappa (67.6)
|S Daxton Hill (56.0)
|RT Jonah Williams (61.0)
|S Nick Scott (54.2)
X-Factor for 2023: Offensive Line as a Unit
Despite spending a lot of money on the offensive line in the 2022 offseason, the Bengals hardly improved as a unit. This offseason, they added Super Bowl champion Orlando Brown Jr. to man the blind side. While Joe Burrow does thrive in the quick passing game, being able to give him more time to dissect opposing defenses could make an already dangerous passing attack unstoppable.
Cleveland Browns
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Deshaun Watson (55.3)
|DI Dalvin Tomlinson (77.0)
|RB Nick Chubb (90.3)
|DI Jordan Elliott (40.4)
|WR Amari Cooper (81.2)
|Edge Myles Garrett (92.5)
|WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (64.9)
|Edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (75.1)
|WR Elijah Moore (57.5)
|Edge Alex Wright (38.4)
|TE David Njoku (73.7)
|LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (65.5)
|TE Harrison Bryant (59.3)
|LB Anthony Walker (82.7)
|LT Jedrick Wills Jr (62.9)
|CB Denzel Ward (56.8)
|LG Joel Bitonio (87.5)
|CB Greg Newsome II (69.1)
|C Ethan Pocic (78.9)
|CB Martin Emerson (72.5)
|RG Wyatt Teller (70.3)
|S Rodney McLeod (80.1)
|RT Jack Conklin (66.7)
|S Juan Thornhill (72.7)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Deshaun Watson
Upon returning from suspension in Week 11, Deshaun Watson looked every bit like a guy who hadn’t played a football game in more than 700 days. If he can shake off the rust and return to the form that made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, the Browns could quickly become one of the most dangerous teams in the league.
Dallas Cowboys
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Dak Prescott (71.8)
|DI Osa Odighizuwa (68.2)
|RB Tony Pollard (90.2)
|DI Mazi Smith (79.9*)
|RB Malik Davis (80.6)
|Edge Micah Parsons (91.8)
|WR CeeDee Lamb (86.2)
|Edge Demarcus Lawrence (73.9)
|WR Brandin Cooks (72.3)
|Edge Dorance Armstrong (91.7)
|WR Michael Gallup (62.6)
|LB Leighton Vander Esch (73.1)
|TE Jake Ferguson (66.1)
|LB Damone Clark (65.5)
|LT Tyron Smith (60.9)
|CB Trevon Diggs (67.6)
|LG Tyler Smith (73.3)
|CB Stephon Gilmore (79.1)
|C Tyler Biadasz (60.5)
|CB DaRon Bland (66.0)
|RG Zack Martin (72.8)
|S Malik Hooker (76.2)
|RT Terence Steele (73.9)
|S Jayron Kearse (71.9)
X-Factor for 2023: WR Brandin Cooks
Part of Prescott’s struggles can be attributed to a lack of depth in the Cowboys’ receiving corps. CeeDee Lamb (87.0 receiving grade) is excellent, but no other wide receiver on the roster graded above 70.0. Cooks adds a ton of experience to the group and is a vertical threat. If he can stretch the field and allow Lamb to work his magic underneath, Dallas’ passing game gets a lot more dangerous.
Denver Broncos
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Russell Wilson (66.2)
|DI Zach Allen (72.7)
|RB Javonte Williams (64.5)
|DI D.J. Jones (63.6)
|RB Samaje Perine (72.9)
|Edge Randy Gregory (76.9)
|WR Courtland Sutton (69.3)
|Edge Baron Browning (55.3)
|WR Jerry Jeudy (78.4)
|Edge Jonathan Cooper (63.1)
|WR K.J. Hamler (57.5)
|LB Alex Singleton (79.1)
|TE Greg Dulcich (60.4)
|LB Josey Jewell (71.7)
|LT Garett Bolles (72.9)
|CB Patrick Surtain II (86.8)
|LG Ben Powers (62.3)
|CB Damarri Mathis (65.6)
|C Lloyd Cushenberry III (56.2)
|CB K’Waun Williams (67.2)
|RG Quinn Meinerz (77.7)
|S Justin Simmons (70.7)
|RT Mike McGlinchey (70.3)
|S Caden Sterns (76.7)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Russell Wilson
This might be the biggest X-factor in all of football heading into 2023. After a massive trade to secure his services, Russell Wilson couldn’t seem to make things work in Denver in 2022. However, with new head coach Sean Payton coming out of retirement, Wilson will get a fresh start and look to bounce back.
Detroit Lions
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Jared Goff (72.4)
|DI Alim McNeill (69.8)
|RB David Montgomery (67.9)
|DI Isaiah Buggs (53.9)
|RB Jahmyr Gibbs (82.6*)
|Edge Aidan Hutchinson (80.7)
|WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (90.7)
|Edge James Houston IV (80.2)
|WR Josh Reynolds (64.1)
|Edge John Cominsky (68.2)
|WR Jameson Williams (63.4)
|LB Jack Campbell (91.9*)
|TE Sam LaPorta (80.1*)
|LB Alex Anzalone (59.2)
|LT Taylor Decker (74.4)
|CB Cam Sutton (71.6)
|LG Jonah Jackson (66.1)
|CB Emmanuel Moseley (70.9)
|C Frank Ragnow (77.9)
|CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (65.0)
|RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (68.4**)
|S Brian Branch (89.5*)
|RT Penei Sewell (80.6)
|S Tracy Walker (74.3)
X-Factor for 2023: WR Jameson Williams
Having played only six games as a rookie due to injury, Williams was slated for a bigger role in 2023 before he was suspended six games for gambling. However, because of the lack of receiving depth on the roster, Williams will have every opportunity to become a major contributor upon his return.
Green Bay Packers
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Jordan Love (78.7)
|DI Kenny Clark (66.4)
|RB Aaron Jones (86.1)
|DI Devonte Wyatt (69.9)
|RB A.J. Dillon (81.4)
|Edge Rashan Gary (82.9)
|WR Christian Watson (77.1)
|Edge Preston Smith (66.4)
|WR Romeo Doubs (62.6)
|Edge Lukas Van Ness (80.2*)
|WR Samori Toure (49.3)
|LB De’Vondre Campbell (74.2)
|TE Luke Musgrave (72.5*)
|LB Quay Walker (51.9)
|LT David Bakhtiari (79.8)
|CB Jaire Alexander (80.3)
|LG Elgton Jenkins (72.3)
|CB Rasul Douglas (71.1)
|C Josh Myers (60.4)
|CB Keisean Nixon (63.9)
|RG Jon Runyan (62.6)
|S Darnell Savage (47.5)
|RT Zach Tom (68.3)
|S Rudy Ford (74.6)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Jordan Love
There’s really no way around the obvious. The Packers’ 2023 fate is tied to Jordan Love. He has just 83 career pass attempts and takes the starting job in eerily similar circumstances to Aaron Rodgers in 2008. Love looked decent in a short appearance this year against Philadelphia, but he played poorly in his only career start in Kansas City in 2021. If he can elevate the young talent around him, the Packers will be thrilled. If he falters, Green Bay could be picking toward the top of the draft in 2024.
Houston Texans
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB C.J. Stroud (88.9*)
|DI Sheldon Rankins (73.1)
|RB Dameon Pierce (78.9)
|DI Maliek Collins (65.4)
|RB Devin Singletary (78.6)
|Edge Will Anderson Jr (83.6*)
|WR Robert Woods (68.0)
|Edge Jerry Hughes (71.4)
|WR Nico Collins (72.4)
|Edge Jonathan Greenard (63.4)
|WR John Metchie III (78.2***)
|LB Denzel Perryman (74.2)
|TE Dalton Schultz (68.3)
|LB Christian Kirksey (56.1)
|LT Laremy Tunsil (80.0)
|CB Derek Stingley Jr (49.1)
|LG Kendrick Green (37.7)
|CB Steven Nelson (66.7)
|C Juice Scruggs (71.5*)
|CB Desmond King II (73.2)
|RG Shaq Mason (68.2)
|S Jimmie Ward (80.6)
|RT Austin Howard (67.9)
|S Jalen Pitre (54.7)
X-Factor for 2023: CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley had a tough rookie season, but cornerbacks typically take some time to adjust to the NFL. Under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, Stingley will have every opportunity to develop into the high-level cornerback we saw at LSU.
Indianapolis Colts
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Anthony Richardson (80.1)
|DI DeForest Buckner (82.3)
|RB Jonathan Taylor (67.6)
|DI Grover Stewart (69.0)
|RB Zack Moss (71.1)
|Edge Kwity Paye (69.6)
|WR Michael Pittman Jr (70.6)
|Edge Samson Ebukam (63.7)
|WR Alec Pierce (61.3)
|Edge Dayo Odeyingbo (62.6)
|WR Isaiah McKenzie (66.0)
|LB Shaquille Leonard (40.6)
|TE Mo Alie-Cox (48.2)
|LB Zaire Franklin (57.0)
|LT Bernhard Raimann (73.3)
|CB Isaiah Rodgers (82.1)
|LG Quenton Nelson (68.4)
|CB Kenny Moore II (55.7)
|C Ryan Kelly (64.3)
|CB Julius Brents (74.9*)
|RG Will Fries (58.4)
|S Julian Blackmon (62.3)
|RT Braden Smith (75.5)
|S Rodney Thomas II (54.3)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Anthony Richardson
Richardson is about as “boom or bust” of a prospect as we’ve seen since Patrick Mahomes. And considering the only other quarterbacks on the Colts' roster are Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger, Richardson will likely be starting sooner rather than later. If he defies rookie expectations and plays well, the Colts could be a dark-horse playoff candidate in a weak AFC South.
Jacksonville Jaguars
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Trevor Lawrence (78.6)
|DI Davon Hamilton (72.6)
|RB Travis Etienne (76.7)
|DI Roy Robertson-Harris (66.1)
|RB JaMycal Hasty (71.5)
|Edge Josh Allen (84.7)
|WR Calvin Ridley (64.2**)
|Edge K’Lavon Chaisson (62.2)
|WR Christian Kirk (72.9)
|Edge Travon Walker (58.0)
|WR Zay Jones (66.5)
|LB Foyesade Oluokun (70.5)
|TE Evan Engram (67.6)
|LB Devin Lloyd (48.1)
|LT Cam Robinson (67.2)
|CB Tyson Campbell (80.8)
|LG Ben Bartch (60.5)
|CB Darious Williams (63.9)
|C Luke Fortner (52.0)
|CB Tre Herndon (55.8)
|RG Brandon Scherff (60.6)
|S Rayshawn Jenkins (53.7)
|RT Anton Harrison (72.6*)
|S Andre Cisco (67.7)
X-Factor for 2023: EDGE Travon Walker
The 2022 first overall pick had a quiet rookie season despite Jacksonville’s success. With Josh Allen’s potential free agency looming, the Jaguars will need Walker to step up in Year 2.
Kansas City Chiefs
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Patrick Mahomes (92.0)
|DI Chris Jones (92.3)
|RB Isiah Pacheco (76.2)
|DI Derrick Nnadi (37.0)
|RB Jerick McKinnon (57.5)
|Edge George Karlaftis (50.2)
|WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (64.8)
|Edge Charles Omenihu (69.7)
|WR Kadarius Toney (78.0)
|Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah (74.6*)
|WR Skyy Moore (67.7)
|LB Nick Bolton (77.3)
|TE Travis Kelce (91.3)
|LB Willie Gay Jr (68.1)
|LT Donovan Smith (59.3)
|CB L’Jarius Sneed (77.7)
|LG Joe Thuney (78.4)
|CB Jaylen Watson (61.2)
|C Creed Humphrey (89.9)
|CB Trent McDuffie (74.9)
|RG Trey Smith (72.3)
|S Justin Reid (70.3)
|RT Jawaan Taylor (59.5)
|S Bryan Cook (59.5)
X-Factor for 2023: WR Kadarius Toney
Acquired in a midseason trade with the Giants, Toney showed flashes of the kind of playmaker he can be in the Chiefs' offense. A full season in Andy Reid’s system should do wonders for the speedster.
Las Vegas Raiders
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Jimmy Garoppolo (71.4)
|DI Bilal Nichols (55.5)
|RB Josh Jacobs (91.6)
|DI John Jenkins (58.5)
|WR Davante Adams (90.1)
|Edge Maxx Crosby (90.1)
|WR Jakobi Meyers (75.6)
|Edge Chandler Jones (63.8)
|WR Hunter Renfrow (65.6)
|Edge Tyree Wilson (75.1*)
|TE Austin Hooper (68.8)
|LB Robert Spillane (52.5)
|TE Michael Mayer (92.5*)
|LB Divine Deablo (58.4)
|LT Kolton Miller (84.1)
|CB Duke Shelley (82.9)
|LG Dylan Parham (61.9)
|CB David Long Jr (53.6)
|C Andre James (62.8)
|CB Nate Hobbs (60.9)
|RG Alex Bars (45.4)
|S Marcus Epps (57.6)
|RT Jermaine Eluemunor (75.3)
|S Trevon Moehrig (54.1)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Jimmy Garoppolo
With the group of pass catchers assembled in Las Vegas, the only thing stopping this offense from being a top-tier unit is the quarterback. Garoppolo has shown in the past he is capable of leading teams on deep playoff runs, but he’s typically had a stronger supporting cast than what he’s going to get with the Raiders. He’ll be reuniting with Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in New England, which should ease the transition.
Los Angeles Chargers
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Justin Herbert (77.9)
|DI Morgan Fox (63.6)
|RB Austin Ekeler (80.0)
|DI Sebastian Joseph-Day (51.0)
|RB Joshua Kelley (62.2)
|Edge Joey Bosa (76.0)
|WR Keenan Allen (84.4)
|Edge Khalil Mack (71.9)
|WR Mike Williams (78.9)
|Edge Tuli Tuipulotu (82.1*)
|WR Quentin Johnston (76.2*)
|LB Eric Kendricks (60.1)
|TE Gerald Everett (70.6)
|LB Kenneth Murray (47.1)
|LT Rashawn Slater (84.0)
|CB JC Jackson (28.7)
|LG Jamaree Salyer (69.8)
|CB Asante Samuel Jr (72.6)
|C Corey Linsley (74.0)
|CB Ja’Sir Taylor (58.4)
|RG Zion Johnson (62.2)
|S Derwin James (77.6)
|RT Trey Pipkins (59.8)
|S Alohi Gilman (58.5)
X-Factor for 2023: CB JC Jackson
It’s unlikely that Jackson puts up another 28.4 season-long grade like he did in 2022. The former Patriots standout is going to be relied upon heavily to regain the form that earned him an $82.5 million contract. And if he does, the Chargers will have an elite cornerback duo with him alongside Asante Samuel Jr.
Los Angeles Rams
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Matthew Stafford (67.0)
|DI Aaron Donald (90.5)
|RB Cam Akers (80.7)
|DI Marquise Copeland (67.3)
|RB Kyren Williams (67.2)
|Edge Michael Hoecht (65.4)
|WR Cooper Kupp (86.3)
|Edge Keir Thomas (56.3)
|WR Van Jefferson (68.4)
|Edge Byron Young (63.8*)
|WR Bennett Skowronek (57.2)
|LB Ernest Jones (63.6)
|TE Tyler Higbee (62.7)
|LB Christian Rozeboom (77.0)
|LT Joseph Noteboom (67.0)
|CB Derion Kendrick (43.7)
|LG Steve Avila (71.0*)
|CB Robert Rochell (49.5)
|C Brian Allen (63.8)
|CB Cobie Durant (73.3)
|RG Coleman Shelton (58.0)
|S Jordan Fuller (60.5)
|RT Rob Havenstein (73.2)
|S Russ Yeast (57.4)
X-Factor for 2023: RB Cam Akers
Akers seemingly worked his way out of the doghouse during the season and finished with three straight 100-yard performances. He earned an 80.4 rushing grade on the year and is in line for heavy work in 2023. Sean McVay likely goes back to basics with his outside-zone scheme. Akers could put up 1,200 yards with a starter’s workload.
Miami Dolphins
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Tua Tagovailoa (81.9)
|DI Christian Wilkins (82.2)
|RB Raheem Mostert (75.7)
|DI Zach Sieler (73.4)
|RB Myles Gaskin (65.0)
|Edge Jaelan Phillips (88.8)
|WR Tyreek Hill (92.1)
|Edge Bradley Chubb (65.5)
|WR Jaylen Waddle (82.6)
|Edge Andrew Van Ginkel (72.8)
|WR Cedrick Wilson (64.3)
|LB Jerome Baker (74.6)
|TE Durham Smythe (62.7)
|LB David Long (76.2)
|LT Terron Armstead (77.6)
|CB Jalen Ramsey (86.4)
|LG Liam Eichenberg (39.8)
|CB Xavien Howard (59.2)
|C Connor Williams (78.5)
|CB Kader Kohou (68.5)
|RG Robert Hunt (72.3)
|S Jevon Holland (67.2)
|RT Austin Jackson (57.9)
|S DeShon Elliott (66.5)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa took a massive leap forward in year three, seeing his passing grade go up from an uninspiring 67.3 to an impressive 81.4 between 2021 and 2022. The problem has been injuries, as he got knocked out of games on multiple occasions, and the Dolphins’ offense suffered mightily as a result.
Minnesota Vikings
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Kirk Cousins (79.3)
|DI Khyiris Tonga (77.8)
|RB Dalvin Cook (68.1)
|DI Harrison Phillips (72.0)
|RB Alexander Mattison (71.5)
|Edge Danielle Hunter (87.1)
|WR Justin Jefferson (90.2)
|Edge Marcus Davenport (76.8)
|WR Jordan Addison (81.5*)
|Edge Za’Darius Smith (83.3)
|WR K.J. Osborn (65.2)
|LB Jordan Hicks (66.7)
|TE T.J. Hockenson (70.9)
|LB Brian Asamoah (78.8)
|LT Christian Darrisaw (90.4)
|CB Byron Murphy Jr. (66.7)
|LG Ezra Cleveland (73.4)
|CB Andrew Booth Jr. (45.3)
|C Garrett Bradbury (67.5)
|CB Akayleb Evans (47.2)
|RG Ed Ingram (57.0)
|S Harrison Smith (68.4)
|RT Brian O’Neill (82.7)
|S Camryn Bynum (58.7)
X-Factor for 2023: CB Byron Murphy Jr.
The former Arizona Cardinal. looks to bring some stability to a Minnesota secondary that desperately needs it. Murphy posted a career-high 66.7 overall grade last season before missing the last nine weeks with a back injury. If healthy, he is a good fit for a zone-heavy defense that needs a leader on the back end.
New England Patriots
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Mac Jones (67.5)
|DI Christian Barmore (68.6)
|RB Rhamondre Stevenson (81.3)
|DI Davon Godchaux (53.1)
|WR DeVante Parker (74.1)
|Edge Matt Judon (73.6)
|WR Kendrick Bourne (63.6)
|Edge Josh Uche (83.1)
|WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (70.1)
|Edge Deatrich Wise Jr. (74.9)
|TE Hunter Henry (58.1)
|LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (80.4)
|TE Mike Gesicki (60.5)
|LB Jahlani Tavai (73.5)
|LT Trent Brown (67.4)
|CB Jonathan Jones (68.1)
|LG Cole Strange (54.6)
|CB Jack Jones (74.7)
|C David Andrews (74.5)
|CB Christian Gonzalez (83.3*)
|RG Michael Onwenu (79.3)
|S Kyle Dugger (78.4)
|RT Riley Reiff (64.3)
|S Adrian Phillips (72.7)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Mac Jones
Mac Jones struggled in 2022 to the point where some fans were clamoring for rookie fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe to fully take over. Jones will be learning his third offense in three years, so it’s unclear which version of the former Heisman runner-up we’re going to see.
New Orleans Saints
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Derek Carr (66.6)
|DI Bryan Bresee (73.5*)
|RB Alvin Kamara (72.7)
|DI Nathan Shepherd (68.9)
|RB Jamaal Williams (73.4)
|Edge Cameron Jordan (74.5)
|WR Chris Olave (82.5)
|Edge Carl Granderson (80.4)
|WR Rashid Shaheed (80.8)
|Edge Isaiah Foskey (72.3*)
|WR Michael Thomas (77.3)
|LB Demario Davis (82.7)
|TE Juwan Johnson (64.7)
|LB Pete Werner (64.7)
|LT James Hurst (63.2)
|CB Marshon Lattimore (64.7)
|LG Andrus Peat (50.6)
|CB Paulson Adebo (49.1)
|C Erik McCoy (61.2)
|CB Bradley Roby (45.4)
|RG Cesar Ruiz (56.6)
|S Tyrann Mathieu (81.2)
|RT Ryan Ramczyk (77.9)
|S Marcus Maye (71.8)
X-Factor for 2023: T Trevor Penning
The jury is still out on Penning after he played just 124 snaps in his rookie season. He showed flashes of his natural aggressiveness, posting an 80.2 run-blocking grade. His 38.7 pass-blocking grade is ugly, but it rises to 56.2 if you discard an ugly first appearance against San Francisco. Penning has talent and could change the look of this offensive line if he holds up well in pass protection. He’ll have to compete with James Hurst (63.2 overall), but the opportunity is there for the taking.
New York Giants
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Daniel Jones (75.8)
|DI Dexter Lawrence (91.6)
|RB Saquon Barkley (80.3)
|DI Leonard Williams (74.2)
|RB Matt Breida (69.5)
|Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (72.5)
|WR Darius Slayton (66.0)
|Edge Azeez Ojulari (59.6)
|WR Isaiah Hodgins (76.1)
|Edge Oshane Ximines (56.6)
|WR Wan’Dale Robinson (72.0)
|LB Bobby Okereke (73.3)
|TE Darren Waller (72.4)
|LB Jarrad Davis (57.5)
|LT Andrew Thomas (90.3)
|CB Adoree' Jackson (70.8)
|LG Ben Bredeson (57.5)
|CB Deonte Banks (72.0*)
|C John Michael Schmitz (92.3*)
|CB Darnay Holmes (44.3)
|RG Mark Glowinski (65.6)
|S Xavier McKinney (61.1)
|RT Evan Neal (41.8)
|S Jason Pinnock (61.8)
X-Factor for 2023: TE Darren Waller
The Giants sent a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Waller. He brings needed athleticism and versatility to their tight end room. Giants tight ends ranked in the bottom 10 in receiving grade, receptions and receiving yards during the 2022 regular season. Waller should be an excellent scheme fit working across the field in Daboll’s system. Health is the key for Waller, as he’s missed 14 games over the past two years after terrific seasons in 2019 and 2020. A healthy Waller would be huge for an offense searching for big plays through the air.
New York Jets
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Aaron Rodgers (77.5)
|DI Quinnen Williams (90.1)
|RB Breece Hall (69.8)
|DI Al Woods (69.9)
|RB Zonovan Knight (71.8)
|Edge John Franklin-Myers (82.6)
|WR Garrett Wilson (82.7)
|Edge Carl Lawson (66.8)
|WR Allen Lazard (69.0)
|Edge Micheal Clemons (78.7)
|WR Mecole Hardman (68.2)
|LB C.J. Mosley (69.8)
|TE Tyler Conklin (58.6)
|LB Quincy Williams (55.2)
|LT Duane Brown (57.8)
|CB Sauce Gardner (87.9)
|LG Laken Tomlinson (56.8)
|CB D.J. Reed Jr. (72.5)
|C Joe Tippmann (78.7*)
|CB Michael Carter II (74.3)
|RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (71.8)
|S Jordan Whitehead (66.1)
|RT Mekhi Becton (67.3 in 2021)
|S Chuck Clark (66.1)
X-Factor for 2023: T Mekhi Becton
General manager Joe Douglas’ first draft pick may be the most important player on the team this year. He has all the size and talent you could ask for in a left tackle and showed flashes of it during his rookie year in 2020 (74.4 overall grade). He just hasn’t been able to stay healthy over the past two years. Becton has one more chance to prove he’s a franchise tackle. If he does, he will greatly raise the ceiling of the Jets’ offense.
Philadelphia Eagles
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Jalen Hurts (88.2)
|DI Fletcher Cox (60.2)
|RB D’Andre Swift (78.1)
|DI Jalen Carter (92.3*)
|RB Kenneth Gainwell (63.5)
|Edge Haason Reddick (84.6)
|WR A.J. Brown (87.7)
|Edge Brandon Graham (89.8)
|WR DeVonta Smith (80.4)
|Edge Josh Sweat (83.8)
|WR Olamide Zaccheaus (64.6)
|LB Nakobe Dean (78.6)
|TE Dallas Goedert (78.2)
|LB Nicholas Morrow (54.0)
|LT Jordan Mailata (81.7)
|CB James Bradberry (71.7)
|LG Landon Dickerson (72.1)
|CB Darius Slay (73.1)
|C Jason Kelce (89.4)
|CB Avonte Maddox (72.2)
|RG Cam Jurgens (72.7)
|S Reed Blankenship (79.4)
|RT Lane Johnson (84.8)
|S Terrell Edmunds (69.1)
X-Factor for 2023: S Reed Blankenship
Following up on the aforementioned holes over the middle, Blankenship enters 2023 with a great opportunity to start after a surprising rookie year in which he finished with a 79.4 overall grade. He earned an 89.4 run-defense grade, fourth best among qualified safeties, and made some plays in coverage — including an interception of Aaron Rodgers. The Eagles will still have an elite pass rush and excellent outside cornerback play. They need Blankenship to be the glue in the middle.
Pittsburgh Steelers
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Kenny Pickett (75.5)
|DI Cam Heyward (89.8)
|RB Najee Harris (73.5)
|DI Larry Ogunjobi (61.7)
|RB Jaylen Warren (73.8)
|DI Montravius Adams (48.9)
|WR Diontae Johnson (69.6)
|Edge T.J. Watt (82.1)
|WR George Pickens (68.8)
|Edge Alex Highsmith (78.0)
|WR Allen Robinson II (65.8)
|LB Cole Holcomb (66.6)
|TE Pat Freiermuth (75.5)
|LB Elandon Roberts (55.0)
|LT Broderick Jones (78.2*)
|CB Patrick Peterson (77.8
|LG Isaac Seumalo (72.7)
|CB Ahkello Witherspoon (45.4)
|C Mason Cole (67.1)
|CB Joey Porter Jr. (73.2*)
|RG James Daniels (66.9)
|S Minkah Fitzpatrick (82.4)
|RT Chukwuma Okorafor (61.2)
|S Damontae Kazee (81.0)
X-Factor for 2023: WR George Pickens
Pickens showed flashes as a second-round rookie in 2022, catching 52 passes for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns to go along with a 69.3 receiving grade. The 22-year-old will have every opportunity to take over as the team’s No. 1 receiving threat and make second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett’s life easier in 2023.
San Francisco 49ers
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Brock Purdy (77.7)
|DI Javon Hargrave (80.1)
|RB Christian McCaffrey (84.4)
|DI Arik Armstead (63.4)
|RB Elijah Mitchell (81.7)
|Edge Nick Bosa (90.6)
|WR Deebo Samuel (74.1)
|Edge Drake Jackson (64.1)
|WR Brandon Aiyuk (78.7)
|Edge Clelin Ferrell (63.8)
|WR Jauan Jennings (68.1)
|LB Fred Warner (85.7)
|TE George Kittle (84.7)
|LB Dre Greenlaw (79.6)
|LT Trent Williams (91.7)
|CB Charvarius Ward (81.0)
|LG Aaron Banks (59.5)
|CB Deommodore Lenoir (61.0)
|C Jake Brendel (62.9)
|CB Isaiah Oliver (77.9)
|RG Spencer Burford (51.8)
|S Talanoa Hufanga (72.1)
|RT Colton McKivitz (69.4)
|S Tashaun Gipson Sr. (69.7)
X-Factor for 2023: T Colton McKivitz
The 49ers ranked 10th in the league in run blocking last season. It was their lowest ranking since Kyle Shanahan has been head coach. Longtime right tackle Mike McGlinchey departed for Denver in free agency, leaving the lightly experienced McKivitz an opportunity to take the job. He carries a career 56.4 overall grade on just 446 career snaps. He’s been in the system for three years, so there shouldn’t be any learning curve. The offensive line is still the engine of this team, but there are some major uncertainties outside of Trent Williams.
Seattle Seahawks
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Geno Smith (79.3)
|DI Jarran Reed (61.9)
|RB Kenneth Walker III (76.9)
|DI Dre’Mont Jones (51.8)
|RB Zach Charbonnet (91.5*)
|Edge Uchenna Nwosu (72.6)
|WR D.K. Metcalf (77.7)
|Edge Darrell Taylor (57.4)
|WR Tyler Lockett (77.9)
|Edge Boye Mafe (64.6)
|WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (55.1*)
|LB Bobby Wagner (90.7)
|TE Noah Fant (64.5)
|LB Jordyn Brooks (52.8)
|LT Charles Cross (63.1)
|CB Tariq Woolen (69.1)
|LG Damien Lewis (72.5)
|CB Devon Witherspoon (92.0*)
|C Evan Brown (64.8)
|CB Coby Bryant (55.8)
|RG Phil Haynes (57.1)
|S Quandre Diggs (71.8)
|RT Abraham Lucas (68.4)
|S Julian Love (66.7)
X-Factor for 2023: QB Geno Smith
The Comeback Player of the Year had an excellent 2022, but there are signs that regression could be coming. It’s challenging to repeat outlier-level deep ball performance year over year. The Seahawks should lean more on the run game and easier throws if they want to improve on last season’s success. Smith will also have to be more consistent. His passing grade in Weeks 1-8 last season was 84.4, third-best in the NFL, but that number dropped to 64.0 in his last 10 games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Baker Mayfield (50.6)
|DI Vita Vea (65.6)
|RB Rachaad White (68.2)
|DI Calijah Kancey (91.8*)
|RB Chase Edmonds (50.8)
|Edge Shaquil Barrett (68.3)
|WR Mike Evans (74.2)
|Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (67.2)
|WR Chris Godwin (75.7)
|Edge Anthony Nelson (63.2)
|WR Russell Gage (65.3)
|LB Devin White (43.7)
|TE Cade Otton (58.2)
|LB Lavonte David (85.1)
|LT Tristan Wirfs (83.1)
|CB Jamel Dean (77.9)
|LG Nick Leverett (64.0)
|CB Carlton Davis (65.1)
|C Ryan Jensen (28.9)
|CB Dee Delaney (64.2)
|RG Cody Mauch (91.8*)
|S Antoine Winfield Jr. (78.7)
|RT Luke Goedeke (46.7)
|S Ryan Neal (82.0)
X-Factor for 2023: EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Tryon-Shoyinka has been in the rotation during his first two years, but the Bucs need their 2021 first-rounder to be a stud. He has just nine sacks thus far in his NFL career to go with a 60.7 pass-rush grade. A big improvement from Tryon-Shoyinka and the pass rush would be an important step forward for the team.
Tennessee Titans
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Ryan Tannehill (74.9)
|DI Justin Simmons (81.1)
|RB Derrick Henry (85.9)
|DI Teair Tart (73.1)
|RB Hassan Haskins (59.2)
|DI Denico Autry (82.8)
|WR Treylon Burks (74.1)
|Edge Harold Landry III (63.3**)
|WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (59.8)
|Edge Arden Key (75.7)
|WR Kyle Philips (63.7)
|LB Azeez Al-Shaair (74.4)
|TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (75.4)
|LB Monty Rice (63.3)
|LT Andre Dillard (58.3)
|CB Roger McCreary (62.6)
|LG Dillon Radunz (40.3)
|CB Kristian Fulton (63.8)
|C Aaron Brewer (59.9)
|CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (71.8)
|RG Daniel Brunskill (67.3)
|S Kevin Byard (79.5)
|RT Peter Skoronski (89.5*)
|S Amani Hooker (63.3)
X-Factor for 2023: WR Treylon Burks
The receiver the Titans effectively acquired when they traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles during last year’s draft, Burks showed some flashes of what made him the 18th overall pick in 2022. He is expected to be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Tennessee in 2023 and should be in line for a big boost to his 33 catches for 444 yards and two touchdowns from a year ago.
Washington Commanders
|OFFENSE
|DEFENSE
|QB Sam Howell (68.5)
|DI Jonathan Allen (80.1)
|RB Brian Robinson Jr. (82.5)
|DI Daron Payne (62.2)
|RB Antonio Gibson (76.3)
|Edge Montez Sweat (86.4)
|WR Terry McLaurin (79.9)
|Edge Chase Young (78.4)
|WR Jahan Dotson (70.5)
|Edge James Smith-Williams (59.8)
|WR Curtis Samuel (70.5)
|LB Jamin Davis (62.9)
|TE Logan Thomas (52.0)
|LB Cody Barton (56.6)
|LT Charles Leno Jr. (71.6)
|CB Kendall Fuller (76.6)
|LG Andrew Norwell (59.8)
|CB Emmanuel Forbes (87.2*)
|C Nick Gates (60.0)
|CB Danny Johnson (81.0)
|RG Samuel Cosmi (71.6)
|S Kamren Curl (82.9)
|RT Andrew Wylie (61.6)
|S Darrick Forrest (67.0)
X-Factor for 2023: Edge Chase Young
Coming into the NFL with huge expectations, Young mostly fulfilled them during his 2020 rookie season with a terrific 87.1 overall grade. He tore his ACL in Week 10 of 2021, though, returning to play the final three games of this past season. Washington curiously declined his fifth-year option, so Young is entering a contract year. He has elite talent, and the Commanders’ success will be carried by their defense. A double-digit sack performance could make them an elite unit — and could line up Young for a big payday.