2023 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After a flurry of selections from Thursday to Saturday, 249 players were selected to join the NFL. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with analysis on each team's day and every notable selection made during the weekend.

R1 (6): T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

R2 (41): EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

R3 (72): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

R3 (94): WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

R4 (122): G Jon Gaines II, UCLA

R5 (139): QB Clayton Tune, Houston

R5 (168): LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

R6 (180): CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

R6 (213): DI Dante Stills, West Virginia

Day 1: After moving down from No. 3, the Cardinals move back up and select their left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. He ticks all the boxes physically, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he allowed just 14 total pressures from 449 pass-blocking snaps last season, the best of his career. The wheeling and dealing by Arizona just makes this that much better.

Day 2: Pass rush was a clear need for the Cardinals entering this draft, and Ojulari was one of the better remaining options. He doesn’t have elite traits, but he wins with a deep collection of pass-rush moves and a high motor off the edge.

If not for the injury he sustained in 2022, Williams would have come off the board much earlier. He boasts really good footwork as a smooth mover on the outside and was a three-year starter at Syracuse. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will love Williams’ ability in off-zone coverage, the bread and butter of his defense as a former secondary coach.

Wilson played only 14 games over the past three seasons, and even when he did play, he didn’t see many targets. But he has the frame to be a more-than-solid player in the NFL. He averaged 2.3 yards per route run and caught 50.0% of the contested targets he saw in his final season at Stanford.

Day 3: Gaines is a reliable asset in both the run and pass game, as he graded at 76.7 and 77.4 in those facets, respectively. He is one of only three guards in the class to grade at least a 76.7 in both the pass and run games. Gaines may not have any particular special skill, but his consistency and balance are much needed in Arizona.

Tune earned back-to-back grades above 90.0, and his 79.5% adjusted completion percentage ranked seventh in the country in 2022. Tune is a good athlete to boot, which adds some rushing upside and doesn’t require a complete change of the playbook from what Kyler Murray runs. With Murray on the mend from a torn ACL, the Cardinals were smart to add a young, developmental piece to the room. He just needs to learn the NFL game where not everything is schemed open like it was at Houston.

Pappoe lit up the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, putting up a 4.38-second time. He struggled against the run, producing a 59.5 PFF run defense grade in 2022 but had a 77.2 coverage grade and missed just 6.9% of the tackles he attempted.

Clark projects to the slot at the next level, fitting his playing style well as a downhill attacker who new head coach Jonathan Gannon should have some fun bringing on the occasional slot blitz. At 22 years old, Clark also has a ton of experience, with over 2,000 college snaps.

DRAFT GRADE: A+

R1 (8): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

R2 (38): T Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

R3 (75): EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

R4 (113): CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

R7 (224): S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

R7 (225): OG Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

Day 1: Teams wouldn’t usually receive an “average” grade for taking a running back in the top 10, but it’s hard to dislike this pick too much, given how good Bijan Robinson was in 2022. An impressive athlete at 220 pounds, he set a PFF college record with 104 missed tackles forced in 2022, producing a 95.3 PFF grade in the process.

Day 2: Bergeron is a nimble tackle with a very in-control play style. He played significant time at both tackle spots for Syracuse but could kick inside to guard for Atlanta. Bergeron needs to have more of a killer mentality and better hand usage, but this is a good fit for the 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman.

The Falcons addressed some of the holes along their defensive line in free agency, but it’s still a group that could use more young talent. At 6-foot-6 with 36-plus-inch arms, Harrison is now one of the longer edge defenders in the NFL. He’s just not likely to make an immediate impact as a pass-rusher, given the lack of bend and a clear pass-rush plan he showed at Ohio State.

Day 3: Phillips is undersized (5-foot-9 with arms just over 29 inches long) and a below-average athlete. That’s not a great combination and why he’s slid to this point in the draft. However, Clark is a physical, savvy coverage defender who can compete for a role in the slot with Atlanta. He tallied six interceptions and four pass breakups in his final season with the Utes, allowing a 68.4 passer rating into his coverage.

Hellams is a stout run defender, earning an 86.8 grade in 2022 and forcing seven incompletions, which ranked in the top 25 among safeties.

Gwyn is an undersized guard who put up 34 reps on the bench press and earned a very respectable 76.0 pass-blocking grade in 2022. He’s an interesting fit in the Falcons' offense with limited lateral movement ability.

DRAFT GRADE: B+

R1 (22): WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

R3 (86): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

R4 (124): EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

R5 (157): CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

R6 (199): OG Sala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

R7 (229): OG Andrew Vorhees, USC

Day 1: Flowers is shifty, knows how to separate and complements what the Ravens have at the position well. He can replace the production they lost from Hollywood Brown after trading him away last year, as Flowers racked up 500 receiving yards on throws 20-plus yards downfield.

Day 2: Baltimore gets good value here in Clemson off-ball linebacker Trenton Simpson, a former five-star recruit in the 2020 class. Simpson’s numbers did dip a bit from 2021 to 2022 as he moved from an overhang role to playing more in between the tackles, but the Ravens will surely take advantage of the physically gifted linebacker’s versatility.

Day 3: Robinson has all the tools at 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds. He is a project, though, and while he has the length and power to play in the NFL, he needs to widen his pass-rush arsenal. Baltimore won’t ask him to play a ton early, and they’ll have to decide if he is a 3-4 end or an outside linebacker in their defense.

Kelly has a ton of football experience as the son of a former NFL corner and a four-year starter at Stanford, which ran a man-heavy scheme in his time there. Nonetheless, Kelly may be a better fit in a zone scheme due to his length and vision.

Vorhees made news at the combine after putting up 38 bench press reps (98th percentile) after tearing his ACL in the drills. That speaks to the kind of power that he brings to the interior. Vorhees earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons as a starter for USC and is an intriguing “redshirt” selection here for Baltimore in the seventh round.

DRAFT GRADE: B

R1 (25): TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

R2 (59): G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

R3 (91): LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

R5 (150): WR Justin Shorter, Florida

R7 (230): OG Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

R7 (252): CB Alex Austin, Oregon State

Day 1: The Bills make a small jump but land the premier pass-catching tight end in the draft in Kincaid. The 10th overall player on the PFF big board, this is a huge value pick. Kincaid was the focal point of the Utah offense and led all players at the position with a 91.8 PFF receiving grade.

Day 2: Like the Giants just a few picks ago, this could have easily been the Bills’ first-round pick. A mountain of a man at the position, he can still move better than his size would suggest. After starting his career at Louisiana, he made the move to the SEC with ease, finishing 2022 with an 89.9 PFF run-blocking grade, which was the best in the Power Five last season.

The Bills trade up to secure Williams, a player with legitimate range and a huge wingspan. Those traits helped him morph into one of the most impactful players at the position against the pass throughout his college career. Williams produced a top-10 coverage grade among FBS off-ball linebackers in two of his last three seasons at Tulane.

Day 3: Shorter is one of the bigger wide receivers in this class, coming in at 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms. He was a big-play threat for the Gators and averaged 19.9 yards per reception in 2022 without a dropped pass. He’ll likely fill a similar role for Buffalo and compete to be on the receiving end of Josh Allen bombs.

Most of Broeker’s 3,323 offensive snaps at Ole Miss came at left tackle, but he kicked inside to left guard in 2022. He was a reliable pass protector for the Rebels with 70.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in each of the past two seasons.

Austin produced 70.0-plus PFF coverage and run defense grades in his final season in college. On the field for 476 coverage snaps, he allowed 42 receptions for 529 yards in 2022.

DRAFT GRADE: A

R1 (1): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

R2 (39): WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

R3 (80): EDGE DJ Johnson, Oregon

R4 (114): G Chandler Zavala, NC State

R5 (145): S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Day 1: Carolina moved up to No. 1 overall and secured their potential franchise quarterback. Despite concerns about his size, Young was the top QB on the PFF big board, and his 92.9 passing grade led all players at the position over the past two seasons.

Day 2: Mingo was one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process and finds himself in Carolina to team up with top pick Bryce Young. While his production in college was spotty, he has a good blend of size and athleticism to like his fit here with the Panthers. Not to mention, he flashed often on tape between unbelievable body adjustments and clean wins at the line of scrimmage.

This is one of the bigger reaches so far based on the PFF big board, with Johnson coming in at 237th overall. The Panthers are taking a swing on Johnson’s athleticism on the edge (4.49-second 40-yard dash at 261 pounds). He’s a 24-year-old prospect who recorded fewer than 50 career pressures on 786 defensive snaps in college.

Day 3: The Panthers have invested in improving their offensive line over the last several seasons and continue to do so with Zavala here. He played just over 1,000 snaps in the FBS but earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade last season and adds some explosiveness to the interior of their offensive line.

Carolina adds another defensive back for new defensive coordinator Eviro Ejero to deploy in a deep secondary unit. Robinson’s 16.0% forced incompletion rate illustrates his playmaking ability at the catch point when targeted. He plays fast, but that sometimes results in a missed tackle, with his 7.4% missed tackle rate on the high side.

DRAFT GRADE: B+

R1 (10): T Darnell Wright, Tennessee

R2 (53): DI Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

R2 (56): CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

R3 (64): DI Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

R4 (115): RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

R4 (133): WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

R5 (148): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

R5 (165): CB Terell Smith, Minnesota

R7 (218): DI Travis Bell, Kennesaw State

R7 (258): S Kendall Williamson, Stanford

Day 1: Wright fills a need for the Bears, but he is just the 22nd-ranked player on the PFF draft board. He produced a PFF grade of just 71.4 in 2022 but has some really good reps on tape where he just overpowers people. He allowed just eight total pressures in 2022.

Day 2: Dexter’s 4.88-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds ranked in the 83rd percentile among interior defenders in PFF’s database, but he needs to turn that athleticism into more production at the next level. Dexter is young at just over 21 years of age. He offered very little as a pass-rusher in 2022 with just a 55.2 grade, but his explosiveness is evident.

He’s not an elite athlete at the position, which is likely why he’s a mid-second-round player, but he does have the size and production to make this an intriguing pick. After starting his career at Georgia, Stevenson really came into his own at Miami. He still has a lot to learn and develop but produced a 79.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022.

After taking Florida interior defender Gervon Dexter Sr. late in the second round, the Bears add more beef to the interior of their defense with a player with more pass-rush juice. Pickens put up an 11.5% pass-rush win rate last season, with his 91st-percentile broad jump showing up on tape. The Bears’ defensive interior ranked 32nd in the league in PFF grade last season, so the team is investing a lot to change that.

Day 3: Johnson was overshadowed by Bijan Robinson in the Texas backfield but brings plenty to the table for a team that should run more than just about any team in the NFL next season. Johnson earned 80.0-plus PFF rushing grades in four consecutive seasons with the Longhorns.

This is great value for a player like Scott. He’s not the biggest player, and as a converted running back, he’s still learning the position. Still, he can fly, and he averaged 16.4 yards per catch with Cincinnati in 2022. He did drop 11.3% of the passes thrown his way, but the big-play ability he offers makes sense here.

Sewell is one of the more physical linebackers in this draft, but his lack of change-of-direction ability is going to be an area of concern in the NFL. Sewell recorded PFF grades between 70.0 and 72.0 in three consecutive seasons at Oregon and now joins a revamped Bears’ linebacking corps.

Everything came together for Smith in 2022 (80.9 overall grade) after generally poor grading the previous three years. Smith has the size and straight-line speed to play corner but lacks agility. His build and play strength could facilitate a move to safety, where he could learn the position behind Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker.

Bell is an undersized interior defensive lineman at just 6-feet but displayed upper-body strength with 30 reps on the bench press and good explosiveness with a 33-inch vertical. Bell earned an 88.9 run-defense grade in 2022, which is needed on a Bears defense looking to continue to bolster the interior of their defense against the run.

Williamson has plenty of experience, with 2,608 snaps over the past five seasons, but never produced a PFF grade above 70.0 in those seasons. He missed 20.0% of the tackles he attempted this past season.

DRAFT GRADE B+

R1 (28): EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

R2 (60): CB DJ Turner, Michigan

R3 (95): S Jordan Battle, Alabama

R4 (131): WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

R5 (163): RB Chase Brown, Illinois

R6 (206): WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

R6 (217): P Brad Robbins, Michigan

R7 (246): CB DJ Ivey, Miami (FL)

Day 1: Murphy looked like a future top-five pick after a freshman season that saw him produce an 85.2 PFF grade, but we never really saw him progress beyond that. However, he has produced a PFF grade of at least 79.0 in each of the past three seasons and racked up 76 pressures over the past two years.

Day 2: Turner can flat-out fly, clocking a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He did get picked on a little at Michigan, and there’s still a fair amount of development needed, but he allowed just 46.5% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in 2022 and forced 14 incompletions in the process.

The Bengals lost both starting safeties in free agency, so Battle could be a long-term replacement for Vonn Bell. He was one of the most consistent defensive backs in college football, earning 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons while playing more than 800 snaps in each.

Day 3: If the Bengals are looking to find a long-term replacement for Tyler Boyd in the slot, Jones could be just what they are looking for. He dropped just 2.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way in 2022 and averaged 2.70 yards per route run over the season.

Brown was a workhorse at Illinois with big-play speed, as his 83 forced missed tackles are second in the class behind Bijan Robinson. He’s not a great receiver and, at times, has fumbling issues. Brown profiles as a useful RB2, which is exactly what the Bengals will be looking for after losing Samaje Perine in free agency.

Ivey carried a career-high 76.2 coverage grade across from Tyrique Stevenson at Miami, but only had six combined interceptions and pass breakups all year.

DRAFT GRADE: A

R3 (74): WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

R3 (98): DI Siaki Ika, Baylor

R4 (111): T Dawand Jones, Ohio State

R4 (126): EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

R5 (140): QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

R5 (142): CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

R6 (190): C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Day 2: In a draft class of undersized wide receivers, Tillman was among the few top prospects with prototypical X measurables. He has good size, he is physical and he attacks the football in the air. With the additions of Tillman and the trade for Elijah Moore, Deshaun Watson will have more options in the passing game entering his second season with the team.

The Browns have made it a priority to improve the interior of their defensive line this offseason, and they continue that with the addition of Ika here. A mountain of a man at 358 pounds, he isn’t just a run defender, registering a 76.4 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

Day 3: There were questions about Jones’ conditioning/commitment that likely contributed to his slide down boards, but there’s a lot of reason to bet on Jones’ talent at this stage of the draft. His size and length afford him room for error, and he has enough movement ability at his size to have success as a starter. Jones earned 80-plus PFF grades as the Buckeyes’ starting right tackle in each of the last two seasons.

Cleveland adds a good power rusher to complement Myles Garrett. He has NFL size and power with the potential to be a plus run defender. Despite average burst off the edge, he put up an 84.5 true pass-rush grade in 2022.

Thompson-Robinson is the definition of a “gamer,” a classic football cliche, with the desire to make something out of nothing on seemingly every snap. This can work against him, of course, with a lot of turnover-worthy plays as a result. However, his 77.4% adjusted completion percentage ranked 15th in college football and he offers great rushing ability.

Cleveland adds another Northwestern cornerback on top of 2021 first-rounder Greg Newsome II. Mitchell did well to match wide receivers stride for stride in trail technique in college, and he’s a willing tackler with a 76.0 run-defense grade.

Wypler was the 54th-ranked player on the PFF big board, making this one of the better value selections in the draft in our eyes. He earned 79.0-plus PFF grades in each of his seasons as a starter for the Buckeyes, excelling as a zone run blocker (89th percentile over the last two seasons) specifically. Pair that with plus athleticism, and this looks like a steal for Cleveland.

DRAFT GRADE: A-

R1 (26): DI Mazi Smith, Michigan

R2 (58): TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

R3 (90): EDGE DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

R4 (129): EDGE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

R5 (169): OT Asim Richards, North Carolina

R6 (178): CB Eric Scott Jr., Southern Mississippi

R6 (212): RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

R7 (244): WR Jalen Brooks, South Carolina

Day 1: It might not be an exciting pick, but for a team that have struggled to stop the run consistently recently, it makes a lot of sense. An impressive athlete for someone his size, Smith posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.

Day 2: Schoonmaker is an in-line tight end, so the fit is obvious here for the Cowboys, but it’s just that it’s a bit of a reach at 58th overall. He averaged 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 but caught just 28.6% of the contested targets he saw. There’s some projection here, but he does have the athletic profile where the reach could work out for the Cowboys.

Overshown is an explosive off-ball linebacker who grew into the player many had expected him to become in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Longhorn boosted his run-defense grade by more than 40 points from 2021 to 2022. That kind of improvement should be encouraging for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Day 3: Fehoko makes a lot of sense in the fourth round as a player who offers the versatility to play on the edge and kick inside in certain situations. He dominated at San Jose State in 2022, winning 21.5% of his pass-rushing attempts and registering a defensive stop on 10.9% of his snaps in run defense.

Richards struggled as a run blocker in 2022, producing sub-60.0 PFF run-blocking grades on both zone and gap plays. If there’s a silver lining to his play, though, he had a 75.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed 20 total pressures from 667 pass-blocking snaps.

Scott earned a 70.9 coverage grade in 2022 and has good size at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. At his size, his 40-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-1 broad jump are above the 90th percentile.

Brooks has good hands, with only two drops in 2022, but doesn't bring a ton of big play ability with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash.

DRAFT GRADE C+

R2 (63): WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

R3 (67): LB Drew Sanders

R3 (83): CB Riley Moss, Iowa

R6 (183): S JL Skinner, Boise State

R7 (257): C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Day 2: An analytics darling, Mims averaged 19.5 yards per catch over the course of his career in college. Despite not being the biggest player, he still managed to win 54.5% of the contested targets he saw. He tracks the ball in the air really well, averaged 2.75 yards per route run and was fifth in the nation with 602 yards on throws 20-plus yards downfield.

Sanders was the consensus No. 37 overall player and can play all over. He has the ability to drop in coverage and come forward as a pass-rusher, as evidenced by his 75.0-plus pass-rush and coverage grades. The Broncos will deploy him everywhere, with a likely primary role as the strongside linebacker, and their strong defense just got even better in the front seven.

Moss brings plenty of experience, playing more than 2,500 career defensive snaps at Iowa, much of which came in zone coverage. He’s an above-average athlete who earned coverage grades above 81.0 in each of the past two seasons for the Hawkeyes, joining Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams in the Broncos’ secondary.

Day 3: At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Skinner could be a safety/linebacker hybrid at the next level, with 58 defensive stops over the last two seasons. Skinner earned an 83.3 coverage grade in 2022 but belongs closer to the line of scrimmage to get the most out of his skill set.

DRAFT GRADE: B+

R1 (12): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

R1 (18): LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

R2 (34): TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

R2 (45): S Brian Branch, Alabama

R3 (68): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

R3 (96): DI Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

R5 (152): OT Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

R6 (219): WR Antoine Green, North Carolina

Day 1: Gibbs is the second-ranked running back on the PFF big board, but he is also just the 34th-ranked prospect. Viewed as a potential late first-round pick, this is a big reach with the 12th overall pick. He can make an impact in the passing game, though, as he hauled in 103 passes for 1,215 receiving yards over the past three seasons.

Campbell is the top linebacker on the PFF big board but was just 39th overall. It’s not a good value pick, but he produced a 91.9 PFF grade, which led all linebackers. At 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, he has impressive size and NFL-caliber range.

Day 2: Detroit shocks the football world once again by taking tight end Sam LaPorta over Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer at Pick 34. The Iowa product plays an incredibly physical game, something head coach Dan Campbell covets at every position. LaPorta is a high-quality athlete and an after-the-catch weapon. His 368 yards after the catch and 20 missed tackles forced were both top-three marks among FBS tight ends in 2022.

The Lions have made several big “reaches” already in this draft based on PFF and consensus big boards, but they get one of the better values here with Branch. He’s the best nickel prospect in this draft class and one of the best tackling defensive backs since PFF began tracking college football in 2014 (2% missed tackle rate).

Lions QB Jared Goff has two years remaining on his contract, so the Lions are wise to draft a potential successor behind him. Hooker fell in the draft after an unfortunate ACL tear at the end of the 2022 season that took him out of a Heisman race, but he earned a 93.4 passing grade on deep throws and is great in a clean pocket. If he can improve under pressure once healthy, he could prove to be a great pick.

The 163rd overall player on the PFF big board, this is a bit of a reach for the Lions, but Martin is a big player who can fill a role in the middle of their defensive line at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. Despite his size, he graded out better as a pass-rusher than a run defender in college and won 9.4% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2022.

Green brings size at 6-foot-2 and earned a 75.1 receiving grade in 2022 with 2.34 yards per route run. Detroit is smart to continue to add depth at receiver, and Green’s 18.1-yard average depth of target could make him a good student for veteran Marvin Jones Jr. to take under his wing as the downfield contested catch option in Detroit.

DRAFT GRADE: B+

R1 (13): EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

R2 (42): TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

R2 (50): WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

R3 (78): TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

R4 (116): EDGE Colby Wooden, Auburn

R5 (149): QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

R5 (159): WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia Tech

R6 (179): DI Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

R6 (207): K Anders Carlson, Auburn

R7 (232): CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

R7 (235): RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

R7 (242): S Anthony Johnson, Iowa State

R7 (256): WR Grant Dubose, Charlotte

Day 1: Many thought this was the spot for a playmaker for quarterback Jordan Love, but the Packers instead opt for an edge defender in Van Ness. A power rusher, he can push through opposing offensive linemen and likely comes with the versatility of being able to kick inside at times.

Day 2: The Packers address their receiving corps on Day 2 after (once again) passing on several receiving options in the first round. Musgrave adds a different element to their tight end room with the size and speed to challenge defenses down the seam. He looked to be on his way to a very strong 2022 season for Oregon State before a knee injury cut his campaign short after just two games, making this a projection play for Green Bay.

Reed was a “late-riser” after a strong Senior Bowl showing, where he displayed an extensive package of releases at the line and sharp route running, but was No. 86 on the consensus big board and comes off at No. 50 here. Reed struggled a bit with drops, doing so on 8.3% of catchable targets in 2022, and is just an OK athlete with his vertical jump, broad jump and short shuttle all ranking inside the 50th percentile or lower.

Day 3: Wooden should offer some inside-outside for the Packers after playing primarily on the interior for Auburn at 273 pounds. He has active hands and earned a 60th-percentile run-defense grade across three college seasons as a starter.

Brooks may need to move inside with limited athleticism, but he makes the absolute most out of his skill set, as his 93.0 overall grade was the top mark in college football. The grade comes from savvy play against lesser competition and should not be taken as an indication he's going to dominate at the NFL level, but his 23.8% pass-rush win rate is due to good hand usage and a sound pass-rush plan.

The Packers will be looking for the 2021 version of Nichols, who ran for over 1,800 yards and 16 touchdowns with an 86.1 PFF rushing grade that year. He’s a compact back at 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds.

Ranked 90th on PFF's big board, Johnson was a fast riser who converted from cornerback to safety in his senior season. He is versatile and performed well enough to possibly project him as a starter at the position with the proper development.

DuBose produced a 72.8 PFF receiving grade but just 62.2 against man coverage. He averaged 1.87 yards per route run this past season.

DRAFT GRADE: B+

R1 (2): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

R1 (3): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

R2 (62): C Juice Scruggs, Penn State

R3 (69): WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

R4 (109): EDGE Dylan Horton, TCU

R5 (167): Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

R6 (201): C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

R6 (205): WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

R7 (248): S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

Day 1: After a lot of speculation that they would pass on a signal-caller, the Texans ultimately select the second-ranked quarterback on the PFF big board. Stroud earned a 92.2 PFF grade in 2021, tying with Bryce Young, and he was the seventh-highest-graded player at the position this past season.

The Texans shock everyone and move up to No. 3 to select the top edge defender on the PFF big board. Anderson produced a PFF grade of 89.8 in 2021 and 83.6 in 2022 and racked up 207 total pressures in three years at Alabama. Houston lands a top player, but they pay a steep price.

Day 2: Scruggs comes off the board before Ohio State’s Luke Wypler after producing 67.5 and 71.5 PFF grades in each of the past two seasons. The 138th-ranked player on the PFF big board, there’s still plenty of development needed, and he is likely scheme dependent. He produced a 72.6 PFF run-blocking grade on zone plays and a 62.9 PFF grade on gap plays.

Dell recorded 928 receiving yards out of the slot in 2022, 10th in the nation, with his 19 missed tackles forced a top-25 mark. While he’s undersized, he creates separation with ease and is extremely difficult to mirror in coverage. Houston adds another dynamic weapon for new quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Day 3: Houston traded down twice to kick off the day and still land a solid prospect at a position of need, as Horton is set to develop alongside No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. Horton is a safety convert who has added a bunch of weight while maintaining plus athleticism. He posted pass-rush and run-defense grades above 70.0 in 2022.

To’oTo’o is a downhill, physical linebacker with a ton of big-game experience as a starter at Tennesee and Alabama. Much like Noah Sewell, To’oTo’o brings it in the run game but doesn’t always diagnose well in coverage. He is a physical presence who isn’t afraid of anybody. He’ll bring solid on-field and intangible value to the to a Texans team that’s trying to change its culture.

Hill is a safety who plays mainly in the slot and only gave up one touchdown in coverage this year after giving up six in 2021.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (4): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

R2 (44): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

R3 (79): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

R4 (106): T Blake Freeland, BYU

R4 (110): EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

R5 (138): CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

R5 (158): S Daniel Scott, Cal

R5 (162): TE Will Mallory, Miami (FL)

R5 (176): RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

R6 (211): Colts, EDGE Titus Leo, Wagner

R6 (221): CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

R7 (236): OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan

Day 1: The Colts stay at Pick 4 and swing for the high ceiling of Anthony Richardson. While Richardson was inconsistent as a passer, he is arguably the most incredible athlete at the quarterback position we have ever seen. He forced 39 missed tackles in 2022.

Day 2: Brents is in the group of long, athletic prospects that the Colts have gravitated to on defense over the past several years. There aren’t too many cornerbacks out there at 6-foot-3 with 34-inch arms and a 42-inch vertical. Brents’ production and grading profile don’t overly impress, but he has traits worth betting on here for Indianapolis.

Downs was WR5 on both the PFF Big Board and the consensus big board but comes off the board here to Indianapolis as WR12. He is undersized, even for the slot, but he is one of the better underneath separators in this class and wins in contested situations over the middle of the field. Downs hauled in 13-of-18 contested targets for UNC in 2022.

Day 3: The Colts need reinforcements along the offensive line and land the 6-foot-8 Freeland, who tested off the charts with 95th percentile or better scores in the vertical jump, broad jump, short shuttle and three-cone. Freeland’s athleticism will be best utilized as a run blocker in space, earning a 90.2 zone blocking grade in 2022, but he will need to improve as a pass protector at the NFL level.

One of the more puzzling fallers of the draft after a ton of buzz following a ridiculous combine performance that was truly one of the best we’ve seen, Adebawore needs refinement at the NFL level and can now develop behind a crop of good defensive linemen with the Colts. Adebawore earned an 80.3 pass-rush grade in 2022 but a lot of that production came from pure athletic advantages. He needs to improve his hand usage and counter moves beyond just speed to power.

Rush, a former high school quarterback and college wide receiver at the start, is an incredible athlete still learning the nuances of the cornerback position. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, Rush ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and earned an 80.3 coverage grade in 2022. When he is in position, he has a knack for making plays on the ball, as well. This is the developmental type prospect you look for on Day 3.

Scott graded better in 2021 (81.8) than in 2022 (66.8) but finished strong in his last three games. He’s a versatile and intelligent safety who is capable enough in the slot as well. He’ll add depth to the Colts’ secondary as well as a surefire contributor on special teams.

Mallory offers legitimate receiving ability and not much as a blocker. He’ll give C.J. Stroud a threat up the seam and brings legitimate versatility in the slot. He just needs to become passable in the run game.

Jones is big, strong and young — a good combination of adjectives for a late-round cornerback. He fits best in a Cover 3 scheme and, fortunately, he lands with Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who runs more Cover 3 than any other defensive play-caller.

Witt is one of the rare prospects who PFF doesn’t have data or grades on, but he came in at 211th overall on our final big board. He’s an athletic tackle — shocking, given Indianapolis’ strategy in this draft — who will be another developmental project for the Colts.

DRAFT GRADE: A+

R1 (27): T Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

R2 (61): TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

R3 (88): RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

R4 (121): LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

R4 (130): EDGE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

R5 (136): EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

R5 (160): S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

R6 (185): WR Parker Washington, Penn State

R6 (202): CB Christian Braswell, Rutgers

R6 (208): S Erick Hallett II, Pittsburgh

R7 (226): OT Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State

R7 (227): DI Raymond Vohasek, North Carolina

R7 (240): FB Derek Parish, Houston

Day 1: This makes a lot of sense given the reported suspension for Cam Robinson. The 24th ranked player on the PFF big board, the Jaguars get Harrison at about the right spot but pick up three additional picks by moving down. He allowed just nine total pressures from 447 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

Day 2: This could very well be a long-term replacement for Evan Engram because Strange projects far better as a receiver than he does as a run blocker. He caught 62.5% of the contested targets he saw in 2022 and had a drop rate of just 3.0%. His 60.5 run-blocking grade confirms that you probably don’t want him taking on defensive ends as an in-line blocker.

Jacksonville adds a complementary weapon to Travis Etienne by taking Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. The Jags employ inside-zone runs at a high rate, and Bigsby turned in the second-best rushing grade on such plays among Power Five running backs since 2020.

Day 3: Miller brings a hard-hitting presence to Jacksonville’s run defense. The question is whether he will hold up in coverage. He should be able to contribute in the Jaguars’ base defense and short-yardage packages in the early going.

At this point, Lacy is a better run defender than a pass-rusher and figures to be more of a special teams player than anything else early in his career. He has the size at 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds, but he produced a pass-rushing grade of just 68.6 in 2022, winning 11.9% of his pass-rushing attempts.

Jacksonville needed pass-rush depth after losing a handful of contributors up front in free agency. The Jaguars add the undersized Abdullah, who plays with his hair on fire, earning a 90.8 pass-rush grade with a 21.2% pass-rush win rate in 2022. He may be more of a tweener and could be molded as the late-round version of 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd, another athletic and versatile linebacker.

Johnson came into 2022 with first-round hype. While he took a step back this year, he still finished with an 81.6 overall grade. Johnson can be an absolute menace in the box and just needs some refinement in order to make plays on the ball. The Jaguars should be thrilled to pick up PFF’s second-highest-rated safety in the fifth round.

Washington is a smooth mover and great hands catcher who knows how to find the soft spots in zones. Additionally, he has the ability to go up and win jump balls, as reflected in his 71.4% contested catch rate. Washington will also make defenders miss in the open field, forcing 15 missed tackles in 2022.

Hodges figures to kick inside at the NFL level and was a solid tester at the combine, earning a 78.4 pass-blocking grade and an 87.3 run-blocking grade in 2022.

Vohasek missed the second half of the 2022 season but had back-to-back pass-rush grades around 70.0 on the interior. He did not test particularly well, but that may have been tied to health.

​​Parish carried a 91.2 pass-rush grade with six sacks in less than four full games this year before tearing his biceps. His short-term development will depend on his recovery.

DRAFT GRADE: B

R1 (31): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

R2 (55): WR Rashee Rice, SMU

R3 (92): T Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

R4 (119): S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

R5 (166): EDGE BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

R6 (194): DI Keondre Coburn, Texas

R7 (250): CB Nic Jones, Ball State

Day 1: Anudike-Uzomah produced PFF grades of 74.0 or better in each of the past two seasons and is one of the best edge benders in this draft class. He was one of the most successful players in college football at converting pressures into sacks, with 21 of his 89 pressures over the past two seasons resulting in a sack.

Day 2: The Chiefs add another wide receiver to their committee with a target magnet in Rice, who was asked to do everything at SMU. Rice was top 10 in the country in both deep catches and screen catches in 2022, earning an 85.9 receiving grade on the season with his 16 contested catches, another top-10 mark in the nation. Rice’s 41-inch vertical was 97th percentile and his 10-foot-8 broad jump was 89th.

This may be a bit early to draft Morris, who has a concerning track record due to injuries and a lack of starting experience (never played more than 643 snaps in a season), but the Chiefs are betting on his tools. The former five-star recruit has long arms and uses that length to his advantage.

Day 3: Connor is a strong safety/slot hybrid who was a four-year starter at Virginia Tech. He has the size and length to cover tight ends but misses too many tackles in the pass and run game. More than anything, this pick represents Steve Spagnuolo’s preference for versatile safeties as he tries to find a replacement for Juan Thornhill.

Thompson is a former Baylor recruit who was dominant at Stephen F. Austin this past season. His 92.5 true pass-rush grade in 2022 is near the top of the class. He is lacking in the run game, and level of competition is a concern. Kansas City is banking on his pass-rush ability at 6-foot-6 to contribute to its suddenly loaded edge group.

The 336-pound Coburn joins a group that will compete for snaps in the run-stuffing DT role alongside Chris Jones in Kansas City's defensive line. Coburn produced a decent grading profile as a run defender throughout his Texas career but comfortably had his best season as a pass-rusher in 2022 with 31 pressures and a 79.3 PFF pass-rush grade.

Jones was solid in 2022, producing a 68.7 PFF coverage grade. On the field for 390 coverage snaps, he allowed just 44.1% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught this past season.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (7): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

R2 (35): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

R3 (70): DI Byron Young, Alabama

R3 (100): WR Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

R4 (104): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

R4 (135): QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

R5 (170): S Christopher Smith, Georgia

R6 (203): LB Amari Burney, Florida

R7 (231): DI Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State

Day 1: Wilson looks like he was built in a pass-rushing lab, so it’s not a shock to see him go in the top 10. That said, he ranked just 28th on the PFF big board because the consistency just wasn’t there in college. His 75.1 PFF grade last season was the highest of his career.

Day 2: The Golden Domer’s wait is over, as the Raiders trade up to Pick 35 for one of the most polished prospects in the class. Mayer isn’t a gifted athlete by any means, but he checks every other box as a receiver and a blocker. He has a high-level football IQ and was the engine of the Notre Dame offense in 2022. Mayer was targeted more than any other tight end in the country this past season and earned an FBS-best 92.5 PFF grade in the process.

Young is a bit of a limited athlete, but he is stout up the middle. He earned an 85.7 run-defense grade over the last two seasons, the seventh-best mark among interior defenders. He also showed improved pass-rush juice in 2022, setting career highs with 15 hurries, nine quarterback hits and four sacks.

Day 3: Tucker produced PFF grades of 70.0 or better in all four of his seasons in college, but this is a lot earlier than he was expected to go off the board. He’s a shifty player who forced 31 missed tackles on 113 receptions over the course of his career at Cincinnati.

The Raiders desperately need improvements at outside cornerback, so they land one of the top remaining players at the position in Bennett after a trade-up. Bennett allowed a completion on just 44.4% of targets into his coverage and ran a blazing fast 4.30-second 40-yard dash, which landed him in the 99th percentile.

O’Connell was much better in 2021 than 2022, as his 90.6 grade dropped to a 67.2 mark despite his being set to turn 25 years old before Week 1. The particular concern is O’Connell’s ability under pressure — where he earned a 48.0 grade — and his inconsistencies, but the highlight throws are really enticing.

Smith played 400-plus snaps in each of the past three seasons and posted 74.0-plus PFF grades in each of those seasons, too. One of college football’s best run-defending safeties in 2022, he posted an 85.9 PFF run-defense grade but did miss 15.1% of the tackles he attempted this past season.

Burney is a sure tackler. He’s also shown some flashes as a pass rusher. His struggles in coverage are a real issue, though, and he graded under 60.0 overall in each of the past three seasons.

Neither Silvera’s measurables nor grading profile moves the needle much, but both are solid. He graded out in the 58th percentile of qualifying defensive tackles as a run defender in his final and lone season at Arizona State.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (21): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

R2 (54): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

R3 (85): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

R4 (125): WR Derius Davis, TCU

R5 (156): T Jordan McFadden, Clemson

R6 (200): DI Scott Matlock, Boise State

R7 (239): QB Max Duggan, TCU

Day 1: The Chargers land the third-ranked wide receiver on the PFF big board, and a player who can make people miss in space in TCU’s Quentin Johnston. He forced 19 missed tackles on just 60 receptions and averaged 17.8 yards per catch. He did drop 11.8% of the catchable passes thrown his way this past season, though.

Day 2: Tuipulotu is one of the youngest players in the class at 20 years old and earned an 81.0 pass-rush grade in 2022 with a 19.1% pass-rush win rate. The Chargers are very smart to add a third edge beyond Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. They can move him around as well, as the USC product has the size to play as a three-technique defensive tackle or on the edge.

Henley is as explosive as can be with a big tackle radius and elite tackling numbers. He missed a mere five tackles on 97 attempts in 2022, his first year at the Power Five level after transferring from Nevada. Henley’s coverage skills are very much a work in progress, but he has the traits to develop into a quality off-ball linebacker for the Chargers.

Day 3: Davis ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and can be explosive with the ball in his hands. He lacks route-running polish and was generally at his best when running crossing routes. The speedster offers immediate value in the return game but is likely more of a gadget player than a consistent contributor on offense — think Year 1 and 2 Mecole Hardman.

McFadden started at tackle in each of the past three seasons for Clemson (right tackle in 2020 and left tackle in 2021-22), but he’ll likely kick inside in the NFL at 6-foot-2. He graded out in the 88th percentile of all qualifying college tackles in zone run-blocking grade over his Clemson career and should add nice depth to a Chargers’ offensive line whose depth was tested last year.

A rugged run-stopper out of Boise State, Matlock has little pass-rush ability. He does add beef to a Chargers defense that has long had issues against the run. His 78.3 run-defense grade was the best among Boise State’s defense.

Duggan joins the Chargers as a developmental prospect who can comfortably sit behind Justin Herbert. He has tremendous intangibles and a solid ability to improvise. He needs to clean up his throwing mechanics and processing from the pocket.

DRAFT GRADE: A-

R2 (36): G Steve Avila, TCU

R3 (77): EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

R3 (89): DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

R4 (128): QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

R5 (174): OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

R5 (175): TE Davis Allen, Clemson

R5 (177): WR Puka Nacua, BYU

R5 (161): EDGE Nick Hampton, App State

R6 (182): CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

R6 (189): EDGE Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

R6 (215): RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

R7 (223): P Ethan Evans, Wingate

R7 (234): S Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma

7 (259): DI Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

Day 2: Avila was the model of consistency in pass protection during TCU’s Cinderella run in 2022. He averaged less than one pressure allowed per game last season and surrendered just one pressure to a vaunted Georgia defensive line in a blowout national championship loss.

The Rams have quickly become really thin along the defensive front around Aaron Donald. Young projects as a good fit in Los Angeles’ defense, and he’s one of the most explosive edge prospects in this class off the edge. He is by no means a finished product, as he falls into the 25th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade over the last two seasons, but he has traits worth betting on at this stage of the draft.

The Rams grab one of the most underrated players in the class. After producing at an elite level in the FCS for Richmond, Turner transferred to the Demon Deacons and earned a 92.2 PFF grade in 2022 — the second-best mark in the Power Five, behind only Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Turner plays with excellent leverage and possesses strong hands and quicks.

Day 3: Stetson Bennett comes off the board in the fourth round after helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships in college. He put up an elite 90.9 passing grade when he was kept clean from pressure, and he now lands in a situation where he can develop. This gives him one of the best chances to succeed in the NFL, whether as a future starter or backup.

McClendon wasn’t much of a run blocker in college, though he did grade far better on zone plays than gap plays. He did post 70.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons while seeing at least 595 snaps on the field in all three years. The intriguing developmental point here is that he recorded an 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022.

A solid athlete on the edge at just 236 pounds, Hampton is likely ticketed for a rotational pass-rusher role. He’ll need to add 10-15 pounds even for that role. He is explosive enough to disrupt quarterbacks though, as evidenced by his three sacks and 82.8 grade against North Carolina this past year.

The Rams needed reinforcements in their secondary, and they've done well to get the most out of smaller defensive backs like Darious Williams over the years, and Tomlinson can hopefully be the next in line, falling because of his 5-foot-8 stature. The TCU product earned a 78.4 grade in 2022 with five interceptions and has three years of starting experience, projecting as a solid slot option for the Rams. He plays like he's 6-foot-2 and if he can overcome the lack of size in a zone-heavy Rams scheme this could be a steal.

Mathis is an experienced prospect with four seasons with at least 500 defensive snaps in his college career — three at TCU and one after transferring to Nebraska. Mathis is a long edge rusher at 6-foot-5 with 35-plus inch arms and is coming off a career-high 77.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

A former five-star recruit, Evans never quite lived up to that billing in college. He was still productive, though, and earned an 84.5 PFF rushing grade on gap plays in 2022. He averaged at least 6.5 yards per carry in each of the past three seasons.

Evans is a Division II punter, although he was the top punter on PFF’s big board.

This is the stage of the draft where it makes sense to take chances on athletes. Taylor fits into that bucket with 90th percentile results or higher in the 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump as a 204-pound safety. And Taylor pairs that with a decent grading profile, including 72.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons as a starter.

Mr. Irrelevant of the 2023 NFL Draft! Johnson was on the field for 726 snaps in 2022 and produced PFF pass-rushing and run-defense grades above 85.0. A little undersized, he won 17.6% of his pass-rushing attempts and registered a tackle resulting in a defensive stop on 8.7% of his snaps in run defense.

DRAFT GRADE: A-

R2 (51): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

R3 (84): RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

R6 (197): TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford

R7 (238): OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Day 2: Smith is always around the football, has a propensity for pass breakups and tested faster than he played on tape, which could be a sign of continued growth. No one’s big board ranking dropped more precipitously over the last month of the pre-draft cycle, but he could end up being a value. Smith makes a lot of sense starting in the slot with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard out wide in Vic Fangio’s loaded defense.

Miami gets another legitimate track star for their offense by taking Texas A&M running back Devon Achane at 84th overall. Achane clocked a 4.32-second 40-yard time and was a star member of the Aggies’ track squad. He racked up a whopping 36 breakaway runs of 15-plus yards over the past two seasons.

Higgins is a bit of a tweener between being a bigger wide receiver and move tight end at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds with 4.54 speed. He was an underneath target at Stanford who turned in PFF receiving grades below 70.0 in each of the past two seasons as a starter. Despite his size, Higgins ranked in just the 26th percentile at the position in contested catch percentage since 2021.

It's not a bad idea for the Dolphins to throw a late-round dart at the offensive line given their struggles up front in recent years. Hayes took a step forward in 2022, grading out above the 50th percentile at the position in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and as a zone run blocker.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (23): WR Jordan Addison, USC

R3 (102): CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

R4 (134): CB Jay Ward, LSU

R5 (141): DI Jaquelin Roy, LSU

R5 (164): QB Jaren Hall, BYU

R7 (222): RB DeWayne McBride, UAB

Day 1: The Vikings stick at No. 23 overall and come away with a talented wide receiver to pair with Justin Jefferson. Addison was the Biletnikoff Award winner with Pittsburgh in 2021 before transferring to USC. He finished the past two seasons with 25 touchdowns from 159 receptions.

Day 2: One of PFF analyst Sam Monson’s favorite players in the draft, Blackmon is coming off by far the best season of his college career. On the field for 907 snaps, he produced a 90.6 PFF grade and allowed just 47.6% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught. He missed only two tackles in 2022.

Day 3: Ward failed to grade above 61.0 in both seasons in which he played 600 or more snaps. His 53.6 coverage grade and 65.9% completion rate allowed don’t inspire much confidence, but he does offer some versatility in that he can play outside, in the slot and at safety.

Roy addresses a need as an interior lineman with the strength to hold up at the point of attack, frequently battling with SEC offensive linemen. While he isn’t the quickest player off the line, Roy can bull over interior offensive linemen and produced a 10.1% pass-rush win rate in 2022, which is solid on the interior for a 300-pounder.

Hall performed very well in a cozy situation at BYU the past two years. He is an excellent athlete who is undersized with mediocre arm strength. He has the luxury of sitting behind Kirk Cousins, who wins with smarts and moxie. Hall will need to show the same traits against NFL pass rushes if he hopes to succeed long-term.

McBride earned an elite 94.1 grade in 2022 with 4.6 yards after contact per carry, 25 carries of 15-plus yards, which ranked seventh, and 76 missed tackles forced. We haven’t seen much receiving from McBride, but it may just be a lack of opportunity. He could be a perfect fit in Minnesota’s zone scheme.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (17): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

R2 (46): EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

R3 (76): S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

R4 (107): C Jake Andrews, Troy

R4 (112): K Chad Ryland, Maryland

R4 (117): OG Sidy Sow, Eastern Washington

R5 (144): Atonio Mafi, UCLA

R6 (187): WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

R6 (192): P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

R6 (210) WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

R6 (214): CB Ameer Speed, Michigan State

R7 (245): CB Isaiah Bolden, Jacksonville State

Day 1: The Patriots move down to 17th overall, add a fourth-round pick and still land the second-best cornerback on the PFF big board. He has the size and speed you look for at the position and had the best season of his career after transferring to Oregon in 2022, racking up four interceptions and six pass breakups.

Day 2: White fits the mold of the defensive linemen that New England tends to look for up front — a powerful 6-foot-5, 285-pounder. White earned a 75.8 PFF pass-rush grade in his lone season as a starter for Wake Forest in 2022 after transferring from Old Dominion.

The Patriots continue to add different skill sets and body types at safety, a position they’ve had good depth at in recent years. At 221 pounds, Mapu came in at the 96th percentile among safeties in weight, and he paired that with an 85.9 PFF run-defense grade in his final season at Sacramento. He’ll likely have a role in the box with New England.

Day 3: For the second year in a row, the Patriots reach on a center, as Andrews ranked No. 237 on the consensus big board. Andrews is adept as a run blocker in zone and gap concepts but earned a 56.5 pass block grade due to a lack of anchor and lower-body strength, which showed up with a 24th-percentile vertical and 44th-percentile broad jump.

Ryland was the No. 3 kicker on the PFF big board, earning 89.0-plus kicking grades in each of the last two seasons. The below-average grade here is less of an indictment of Ryland as it is the process of trading up for a kicker in the fourth round.

Sow is one of the more experienced offensive line prospects in this class, having played over 3,500 snaps across five seasons at Eastern Michigan. He’s a big, athletic guard at 324 pounds who graded better on gap-scheme runs than zone runs in college.

New England landed a big, athletic guard in Sidy Sow in the fourth round and goes back to the well with the 6-foot-4, 339-pound Mafi here. Mafi earned an 88.3 run-blocking grade in a UCLA offense that moves lightning-fast under head coach Chip Kelly. This past season was his first as a full-time starter, perhaps signaling more growth and development ahead.

Boutte fell for many reasons — a lack of production in 2022 after lofty expectations, a very poor combine and apparent off-field concerns. However, this is a player that many analysts projected as the potential No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 draft class before the season, and New England lands him at No. 187 overall.

The Patriots take their second specialist of the draft here with Baringer after trading up for Chad Ryland in the fourth round. Baringer's 76.4 PFF punting grade over the last two seasons ranks 26th out of 62 Power 5 punters with at least 50 punts.

Douglas is small, but he put up some impressive numbers at Liberty in 2022. He produced an 81.7 PFF grade against man coverage and averaged 2.57 yards per route run. He dropped just four of the 80 catchable passes thrown his way this past season.

Speed played six years in college, but this past season at Michigan State was the only year where he was on the field for more than 200 snaps. He saw 737 snaps for the Spartans but produced just a 57.2 PFF grade.

Bolden graded at 74.7 overall playing in the slot this past season under Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

DRAFT GRADE: A-

R1 (29): DI Bryan Bresee, Clemson

R2 (40): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

R3 (71): RB Kendre Miller, TCU

R4 (103): OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

R4 (127): QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

R5 (146): S Jordan Howden, Minnesota

R6 (195): WR AT Perry, Wake Forest

Day 1: A talented player on the defensive interior, Bresee is coming off a season where he posted a career-high 82.0 PFF pass-rushing grade. He can play across multiple spots on the interior and even has some experience playing outside the tackles.

Day 2: Foskey has the size and athletic profile that New Orleans tends to covet on the edge. He uses his 34-plus-inch arms well to keep himself clean but never dominated as a pass-rusher at Notre Dame like his sack numbers might indicate, posting a 42nd-percentile pass-rush grade at the position over the past two seasons.

Miller was remarkably productive at TCU, averaging over 6.5 yards per carry over the last two seasons. He earned an 88.5 rushing grade and forced 70 missed tackles in 2022, the latter a top-25 mark. Miller can bounce runs outside and make one sharp cut to get upfield in a hurry, and his 816 yards after contact ranked sixth in the Power Five.

Day 3: Saldiveri earned an 85.1 pass-blocking grade in 2022 at tackle but likely moves inside to guard at the next level. Both starting guards in New Orleans are entering contract years if the Saints decline the fifth-year option for 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz. Saldiveri was a late riser who generated a ton of buzz over the last few weeks, and New Orleans felt it was necessary to trade up to ensure it got him.

The Saints give up a 2024 fourth-round pick to move all the way up from Pick 227 and select the Fresno State quarterback. Haener excelled on throws between 10 and 19 yards downfield, producing a 92.1 PFF grade on those plays, but he earned just a 45.7 PFF grade under pressure.

Howden earned an 80.6 coverage grade with an 18.4% forced incompletion rate in 2022, and he rarely misses a tackle (3.1% missed tackle rate). He’s a solid and reliable player on the back end with above-average athleticism and almost 2,000 snaps over the past three seasons.

Perry's consistency left something to be desired at Wake Forest, but this is great value for the Saints in Round 6. Perry has an impressive catch radius paired with an ability to create separation downfield. He's coming off back-to-back seasons at Wake Forest with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

Forsyth played 805 snaps in 2022, producing a 72.0 grade in 2022 that included an 83.5 true pass-blocking grade. He allowed just one hurry from 408 pass-blocking snaps.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (24): CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

R2 (57): C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

R3 (73): WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

R5 (172): RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

R6 (209): CB Tre Hawkins III, Old Dominion

R7 (243): DT Jordan Riley, Oregon

R7 (254): S Gervarrius Owens, Houston

Day 1: The third-best cornerback on the PFF big board, Banks can fly and clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. An elite athlete, he has proven that he can mirror wide receivers in college and has the size teams look for at the position. He produced a 72.0 PFF grade in his final season at Maryland, the best of his college career.

Day 2: If the Giants had made this pick in the first round, nobody would have really batted an eye. He led all centers with a 92.3 PFF grade in 2022 and had graded well both on zone and gap plays. He’s a big guy but can really move and was a four-year starter at Minnesota. Simply put, he is one of the best run blockers at the position to enter the draft in recent years.

Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in college football, averaging 18.9 yards per reception and scoring 15 touchdowns. He is a burner on the outside that needs some refinement but has all the athletic ability necessary to excel at the next level. Hyatt’s 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump were all above the 85th percentile. The Giants add a much-needed outside weapon for QB Daniel Jones.

Gray was really impressive in his final season of college, producing an elite 90.6 PFF grade in 2022. He graded well on both zone and gap plays, and while he’s a little on the small size, he moves really well, posting a 96.2 elusive rating that was one of the best marks in this running back class.

Another likely special teamer, Hawkins produced PFF run-defense grades of 82.9 and 90.1 in each of the past two seasons. He wasn’t great in coverage, but that strength against the run should give him a route to the field on special teams as a rookie.

Riley is a huge inside presence at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds but has never graded above a 65.7 in his college career.

Owens produced an 87.6 PFF coverage grade in his most productive season this past year. He did, however, miss 17.8% of the tackles he attempted.

DRAFT GRADE: A+

R1 (15): EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

R2 (43): C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

R4 (120): OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

R5 (143): RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

R6 (184): LB Zaire Barnes, Western Michigan

R6 (204): CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU

R6 (220): TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Day 1: McDonald had the best season of his college career in 2022 and flashed incredible lateral quickness. PFF’s Sam Monson views him as the second-best pass-rusher in this draft class, but the Iowa State product was just the 29th-ranked player on the PFF big board. He finished his college career with 127 total pressures across 862 pass-rushing snaps.

Day 2: The Jets eliminated their need to take center by bringing back Connor McGovern on a cheap, one-year deal, but Tippmann gives them another long-term option at the position. He brings a unique combination of size and athleticism to the middle of New York’s offensive line, along with an 84th-percentile run-blocking grade at center on zone runs since 2021.

Day 3: The Jets finally take their tackle. For now, Warren projects as more of a depth piece. He has the requisite build and length but needs some work in his technique and consistency in pass protection. The Jets will hope to develop him behind some veterans in the early going.

With reports the Jets were considering drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at 15th overall, they add a speedy depth piece to their backfield in Abanikanda, who earned a 90.6 rushing grade in 2022 and is a threat to break off a big gain on any given carry. Abanikanda’s 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump all placed him in the 95th percentile or better. His hip flexibility and bend are not great, but if he can plant his foot in the ground and get upfield he will rip off chunks as a rotational piece.

Barnes is an undersized linebacker with great speed, landing in the 88th percentile for his 4.54-second 40-yard dash. Barnes' sideline to speed shows up with his 88.9 run defense grade in 2022.

Kuntz is a freakish athlete at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, as he put together one of the best combine performances we’ve ever seen. His 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, short shuttle and three-cone all ranked above the 90th percentile. At this point in the draft, you bet on these traits.

DRAFT GRADE: B-

R1 (9): DI Jalen Carter, Georgia

R1 (30): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

R3 (65): OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

R3 (66): S Sydney Brown, Illinois

R4 (105): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

R6 (188): QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

R7 (249): DI Moro Ojomo, Texas

Day 1: Landing the No. 2 overall player on the PFF big board at Pick 9 is a huge win for the Eagles. Carter played 392 snaps in 2022 and earned a 92.3 PFF grade that led all Power Five interior defenders. He registered 32 total pressures from 273 pass-rushing snaps. The Eagles had to give up just a 2024 fourth-round pick to make this happen.

The Eagles land the 13th overall player on the PFF big board with the 30th pick in the draft as Philadelphia retools its defensive line once again with elite talent. Smith might be undersized at 238 pounds, but he earned a 90.0 PFF run defense grade over the past two seasons and is an incredible athlete.

Day 2: Steen transferred from Vanderbilt to Alabama to finish his college career protecting No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young‘s blindside, and he earned a 74.4 pass-blocking grade over the year. Steen’s arms are under 33 inches, a common NFL threshold required to play tackle, so he may move inside at the outset. Steen was a steady riser throughout the process and is the newest student at Stoutland University in Philadelphia.

Brown is the first true safety off the board — Alabama’s Brian Branch is more of a tweener — and Philadelphia gets him right around his consensus ranking. Better yet, Brown fills a position of need, as Eagles starters Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps left the team in free agency. Brown earned a stellar 89.4 coverage grade in 2022 as a rangy deep safety who can cover a ton of ground, and his testing was off the charts. His 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump were all above the 90th percentile among safeties.

Day 3: The Eagles continue in their quest to recreate the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs defense, trading up for a straight-line athlete in a very young cornerback that showed inconsistency after a breakout 2021 season. Ringo is a bit stiff moving laterally, which may have caused his drop here, but at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds he could line up out wide or perhaps transition to safety.

McKee isn't a great athlete and won't create much outside of structure, but his size and accuracy give him potential as a developmental backup who can win from the pocket. The scheme and supporting cast did him few favors, which contributed to his underwhelming production at Stanford.

The rich get richer in Philly. Ojomo is ranked 93rd on the PFF big board. He is an excellent run defender (91.4 in 2022) who can fill two gaps up front. An improvement to his pass-rush arsenal could make him a seventh-round gem.

DRAFT GRADE: A+

R1 (14): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

R2 (49): DI Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

R3 (93): TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

R4 (132): EDGE Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

R7 (241): CB Cory Trice, Purdue

R7 (251): OG Spencer Anderson, Maryland

Day 1: The Steelers jump up three spots, giving up a fourth-round pick to make sure they land the offensive tackle they wanted. Jones impressed as a pass-blocker in 2022, earning a 84.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing just nine total pressures from 470 pass-blocking snaps.

Day 2: Pittsburgh takes PFF’s CB4 and 21st-ranked prospect to open up Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Porter wins with his length. The former Nittany Lion’s 34-inch arms make it easy to disrupt his opponent at the catch point and line of scrimmage. Porter’s 40% forced incompletion rate in 2022 led all Power Five cornerbacks.

The Steelers take a top interior defender that can line up in the A and B gaps, with the Steelers able to move Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and Benton across the interior. Benton will help a Steelers run defense that struggled in 2022 up the middle, with a strong 10.5% run-stop win rate in 2022.

The freaky Georgia tight end’s slide is over. Pittsburgh grabs the 6-foot-8, 272-pound Darnell Washington to continue their strong 2023 NFL Draft. He has a strong resume in the ground game, as his top-five finish among Power Five tight ends in run-blocking grade in 2022 proves, and is a mismatch weapon as a receiver.

Day 3: The Steelers’ incredible draft continues. Herbig played on the edge at Wisconsin but figures to be more of a tweener in the NFL, and that’s likely why he wasn’t a higher pick. He knows how to rush the passer, though, as he won 23.9% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2022 and earned a 91.1 pass-rush grade.

Ranked 77th on PFF's big board. Price is a physically imposing corner at 6-foot-3 who is extremely aggressive at the line of scrimmage and tackles well.

Anderson is the only pick by the Steelers where the player has been outside the top 80 of the PFF big board. Anderson produced a 79.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022 but struggled as a run blocker.

DRAFT GRADE: A+

R3 (87): S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

R3 (99): K Jake Moody, Michigan

R3 (101): TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

R5 (155): CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

R5 (173): EDGE Robert Beal, Georgia

R6 (216): LB Dee Winters, TCU

R7 (247): TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

R7 (253): WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan

R7 (255): LB Jalen Graham, Purdue

Day 2: Brown was a do-it-all safety for the Nittany Lions. He seamlessly went from deep safety to the box to the slot to outside linebacker to mugging the A-gap, and he executed each role at a high level. Brown’s ball skills, in particular, jump off the screen. He secured 10 interceptions across the past two seasons.

Moody produced PFF field goal grades of 90.2 and 91.7 in each of the past two seasons, so the idea that he’s the first kicker drafted makes sense. But the third round is rich for any kicker in this class.

Latu is coming off a season in which he produced a 60.6 PFF receiving grade, a 50.0 run-blocking grade and a low 1.03 yards per route run. He has the size that teams look for at the position, but the production just wasn’t there in 2022.

Day 3: Luter has traits to work with on the outside with above-average length and decent straight-line speed and explosiveness. He took a bit of a step back in 2022 from a production standpoint after allowing just a 27% completion percentage and a 3.9 passer rating in 2021.

Beal’s numbers from his final season in college aren’t going to blow anyone away. He produced a 67.8 PFF grade, won 14.1% of his pass-rushing attempts and made a tackle resulting in a defensive stop on just 6.7% of his run-defense snaps. Special teams will likely be his best path to seeing the field.

Winters played 670 or more snaps in each of the past three seasons but hasn’t produced a PFF grade of 55.0 or higher since the 2020 season. He missed 16.0% of the tackles he attempted this past season.

Willis played an H-back role at Oklahoma that allowed him to excel as a blocker, grading above 80 in both run blocking and pass protection.

Bell averaged 2.57 yards per route run in his final season in college. He struggled in contested catch situations, pulling in a reception on just 16.7% of his contested targets, but did produce a 77.4 PFF receiving grade.

DRAFT GRADE: C-

R1 (5): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

R1 (20): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

R2 (37): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

R2 (52): RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

R4 (108): G Anthony Bradford, LSU

R4 (123): DI Cameron Young, Mississippi State

R5 (151): EDGE Mike Morris, Michigan

R5 (154): C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

R6 (198): S Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico

R7 (237): RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Day 1: The Seahawks surprise everyone and take Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5. Witherspoon was the highest-graded cornerback in the Power Five last season. In press coverage for 107 snaps, he allowed just one yard in coverage on those plays.

The Seahawks finish Round 1 with two top-10 players on the PFF big board. With a 91.7 PFF grade in 2021, Smith-Njigba outproduced 2021 first-round draft picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson that year at Ohio State on a per-snap basis.

Day 2: Hall was one of the SEC’s most productive pass-rushers throughout his time at Auburn, earning a pass-rush grade above 80.0 in each of the past three seasons. While his run defense is a bit of a concern at the next level, he works speed to power exceptionally well. He has the quickness, bend and length to sustain his pass-rush production in Seattle.

The grade is not for the player here, but for Seattle using the No. 52 overall pick on a running back after selecting Kenneth Walker III early in the second round previously. Charbonnet earned elite rushing grades in back-to-back seasons, racking up over 4 yards after contact per attempt and 24 carries of 15-plus yards, which ranked ninth in college football.

Day 3: Bradford fits well in a gap scheme by bringing strength in the run game to Seattle, filling a position of need with an athlete that tested very well for his size. However, Bradford will need to develop as a pass protector, as he finished with a 51.7 pass-blocking grade.

Young projects as a rotational, early-down run defender. He has the length to hold down two gaps in the run game, but it doesn’t translate to the passing game, as he put up just a 55.5 true pass-rush grade in 2022. The hope is likely that he turns into something comparable to Folorunso Fatukasi.

Morris profiles as a powerful option on the edge who wins with strength and length. He never had an extensive role in the Michigan defense, given their talent along the defensive line, but put up 37 pressures and a career-high 86.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2022.

Oluwatimi is good value at this stage of the draft and fills an area of need at center for Seattle. He’s a high-IQ, strong prospect with four years of starting experience — most recently anchoring the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line in 2022. Oluwatimi put up PFF grades of at least 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Another strong safety/slot hybrid, Reed was a bright spot for the New Mexico defense. His consistency was evident as he only posted two game grades under 63 this past season. There also isn't a ton of high-end play, with just two game grades above 80 in his career. Reed played nearly 600 special teams snaps in his career, which may be his best path to playing time.

The Packers add another running back after drafting Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the second rounds of each of the past two drafts. McIntosh was a consistent producer in a rotational role in Georgia’s backfield, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry and putting up 80.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past three seasons.

DRAFT GRADE: A

R1 (19): DI Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

R2 (48): OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

R3 (82): EDGE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

R5 (153): LB SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

R6 (181): CB Josh Hayes, Kansas State

R5 (171): TE Payne Durham, Purdue

R6 (191): WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

R6 (196): EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

R7 (232): CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

Day 1: He might be undersized, but Kancey is a phenomenal pass-rusher on the interior of the defensive line. His first step is elite, and he’s coming off a season where he led all players at the position with a 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and should make an immediate impact as a pass-rusher.

Day 2: The Buccaneers trade up with the Packers for Mauch after trading 2022 starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans this offseason. Mauch played tackle in college and offers inside/outside versatility at 6-foot-5 and was dominant at North Dakota State in a gap rushing scheme with a 91.1 grade. He’ll need to improve as a pass protector, especially if he does stay at tackle, which may not be likely at the outset.

The Buccaneers continue to add to the trenches. Like their first-round pick, Calijah Kancey, Diaby is a tremendous athlete (97th percentile 40-yard dash), but he also adds more size to the edge at 263 pounds. Diaby graded out well against the run at Louisville, finishing in the 75th percentile among qualifying edge defenders since 2020.

Day 3: Dennis is on the small end for the position but has the explosiveness to make up for it with a 42-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5 broad jump that both ranked in at least the 90th percentile at linebacker. Dennis was elite against the run for Pittsburgh in his final seasons, earning a 92.1 run-defense grade and missing fewer than 5% of his tackling opportunities.

Hayes' coverage grades aren't stellar, though he does make plays on the ball when he's in position. His testing was underwhelming, and h was outmatched in the Bowl Game against Alabama. He will need to be coached up at the next level after transferring from North Dakota State to Virginia and finally to Kansas State.

Durham showcased a safe pair of hands at Purdue, dropping just 3.4% of his targets, and showed some wiggle, forcing 10 missed tackles from 56 receptions. He will likely need to develop as a blocker in the NFL, though, after posting a 56.7 PFF run-blocking grade in 2022.

Palmer had a breakout 2022 season for Nebraska after transferring from LSU, racking up over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season. He might be a one-trick prospect but when that “trick” is 4.33 speed, it'll play.

Ramirez is a smaller edge who was extremely productive against lesser competition at Eastern Michigan. He picked up 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades in each of the last two seasons to go along with a pass-rush win rate of 23.2%.

Valentine is a younger cornerback prospect with above-average size and 4.44 speed who has full seasons of experience both in the slot (2021) and outside (2022). That profile is what Green Bay is betting on at this stage of the draft, even if Valentine hasn’t had the strongest production profile. His 66.0 PFF grade last season was a career high.

DRAFT GRADE: A-

R1 (11): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

R2 (33): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

R3 (81): RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

R5 (147): TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

R6 (186): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

R7 (228): WR Colton Dowell, Tennessee-Martin

Day 1: The big question is whether Skoronski will play tackle or guard at the next level. He played tackle in 2022, though, and had a tremendous season. As Northwestern’s starting left tackle this past season, he allowed just six total pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.

Day 2: Will Levis’ slide ends early on Day 2, with the Titans trading up to Pick 33 to grab the signal-caller. Levis has supreme arm talent and an ultra-quick release, but the big knock on him is how little he put that into action. He lacked high-quality throws at Kentucky last season, which played a part in his middling 65.8 passing grade on the year. The good news is that Levis lands in an offense that will help open up some downfield opportunities.

Spears profiles as a nice complement to Derrick Henry in Tennessee’s backfield. He is dangerous in the open field and is coming off an elite final season at Tulane during which he forced 63 missed tackles on the ground. Spears averaged at least 4.5 yards after contact per attempt in each of the past two seasons.

Day 3: After letting Austin Hooper walk in free agency, Tennessee adds another option at tight end to complement Chigoziem Okonkwo. Whyle has a big frame at 6-foot-7 and will find space over the middle of the field as a receiver, but he isn’t likely going to be a physical, in-line blocker at 248 pounds.

Duncan has good footwork but can play a bit top-heavy, often struggling to anchor with not enough sand in the pants. He struggles against power, as the big Michigan ends pushed him around a bit, but he's a great athlete in space and fits very well in this Titans zone scheme. Tennessee has done well to overhaul their offensive line that was desperate for improvements.

Dowell is big at 6-foot-3 and earned an 85.2 receiving grade in 2022 with 15.3 yards per reception and 3.00 yards per route run. He’s an explosive downfield threat for Tennessee and stays in-state, adding much-needed depth to the Titans’ wide receiver room.

DRAFT GRADE: A

R1 (16): CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

R2 (47): CB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

R3 (97): C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

R4 (118): T Braeden Daniels, Utah

R5 (137): EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

R6 (193): RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

R7 (233): LB Andre Jones, Louisiana

Day 1: The 26th-ranked player on PFF’s big board, Forbes was elite when it came to playing the ball in college. He produced an 87.2 PFF grade in 2022 and finished his three-year career at Mississippi State with 14 interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Day 2: Martin comes off the board 47th overall to Washington after slotting in at 94th on the PFF big board. He can fill a versatile role in the secondary for the Commanders, who clearly placed an emphasis on improving that group in this draft. He’s played everywhere from outside corner to slot corner to safety in his five-year career at Illinois.

Stromberg could wind up as a starter anywhere on the interior in the NFL, but this is one of the biggest reaches of the day. He ranks 228th on the PFF big board. He did grade well in college, though, producing an 83.4 PFF run-blocking grade and a 77.1 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Day 3: Daniels started at left guard in 2019, right tackle in 2021 and left tackle in 2022. He’ll likely fit in best on the interior in the NFL, but he offers athleticism and versatile depth for a Washington offensive line that finished last season as the 24th-ranked unit in PFF pass-blocking grade.

After news came out right before the draft that the Commanders are not planning on exercising the fifth-year option for 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, they trade up to add K.J Henry off the edge. This doesn’t necessarily mean a move is imminent — we’re now in the fifth round, after all — but is notable nonetheless. Henry earned an 84.0 pass-rush grade with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate in 2022 but is a bit older and didn’t test very well.

The Commanders add another bigger, power back to their backfield who can contribute as an early down grinder in the run game. Rodriguez took a step back from a production standpoint in 2022 behind a worse offensive line, but he still earned an elite 90.7 PFF rushing grade behind 3.8 yards after contact per run and 64 missed tackles forced.

Jones is a long edge rusher (6-foot-5 with 34-inch arms) who has delivered 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades and at least 30 pressures in each of the past two seasons at Louisiana. He’s experienced with nearly 2,500 defensive snaps across six college seasons.

DRAFT GRADE: B