2025 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Broncos open the season at the top

An offensive line can make or break an NFL team’s season. As we do every year, we're ranking all 32 offensive lines and looking at what each team has done — or not done — to improve its unit this offseason.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, featuring an elite tackle pairing, kick off PFF's 2025 offensive line rankings.

The Eagles boast the NFL's best offensive tackle duo, featuring two players who rank at the top of their respective positions. Left tackle Jordan Mailata’s 95.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 led all offensive tackles, while right tackle Lane Johnson’s 88.9 mark placed fifth.

There is some uncertainty along Philadelphia's interior following right guard Mekhi Becton‘s departure, but Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens remain to make this the best offensive line in football entering the 2025 season.

All five of Denver's starting offensive linemen in 2024, each of whom logged more than 800 snaps, return for 2025. The Broncos' offensive line led the NFL with a 90.8 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating last season, allowing only 110 pressures on 677 snaps.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz has emerged as one of the best players at the position, highlighted by his 87.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked second among guards in the league last season.

The Bills might not have elite offensive linemen, but they benefit from continuity. All five starters from last year are returning in 2025, and the unit is without weak links. If right guard O'Cyrus Torrence can take a step forward in his third season to rank as a top-50 guard, then this unit will have an even higher ceiling.

Buffalo's offensive line allowed 160 pressures in 2024, including a league-low six sacks, on 673 pass plays, leading to a sixth-ranked 87.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Things are set to look a lot different in Chicago. Not only is the offensive line remolded, but it's also perhaps the most improved unit in the NFL.

Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, who both finished among the 22 highest-graded offensive tackles in 2024, were already a promising young duo. Now, the unit has three new interior starters who represent immediate upgrades. Trade acquisition Joe Thuney has been the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL in recent years, and free-agent center Drew Dalman ranked among the top five at his position in PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons. If right guard Jonah Jackson can stay healthy and get back to his old form, this can be one of the NFL's top offensive lines.

The Colts watched center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries depart to the Vikings in free agency, but this unit is still among the best offensive lines in the league.

Indianapolis may be home to the top left tackle-left guard pairing in the NFL. Left guard Quenton Nelson’s 81.3 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among all guards last year, and left tackle Bernhard Raimann’s 85.1 mark placed eighth at his position.

Second-year improvements in back-to-back seasons have helped turn the Buccaneers' offensive line into a top unit. Right tackle Luke Goedeke in 2023 and right guard Cody Mauch in 2024 developed into standout blockers, and now center Graham Barton will look to follow suit in 2025.

Having arguably the best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the entire NFL surely helps this group, as left tackle Tristan Wirfs’s 94.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 led all offensive tackles.

Although Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill formed a top-notch tackle duo over the past couple of seasons, the Vikings' interior held back the unit, and the offense overall.

Minnesota will feature three new starters along the interior in 2025, looking to turn a weakness into a strength. Center Ryan Kelly just turned 32 and is still among the best players at his position when healthy. Right guard Will Fries was on his way to a breakout season in 2024 before an injury ended his year after five games. Rookie Donovan Jackson, whom the Vikings drafted in the first round, completes the pack.

The Falcons' offensive line is led by the highest-graded guard in football, Chris Lindstrom, but the unit struggled to find balance in the run and pass games last season. Despite the group excelling in run blocking, its pass-blocking woes were apparent — even Lindstrom finished just 26th among guards with a 68.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024.

While the Falcons lost center Drew Dalman in free agency after he emerged as one of the better centers in the league, former second-round pick Matthew Bergeron showed significant improvements in his second season, ranking 19th among all guards with a 70.9 PFF overall grade.

The Jets have a chance to end up much higher on this list as the season goes on if their young offensive tackle duo plays up to its potential. The team is turning the page from veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to first-rounders Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, and one of the league's top interior offensive lines will anchor the group.

Guards John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker both ranked among the 12 highest-graded guards in football last season, and second-year center Joe Tippmann earned a 73.4 PFF overall grade, which placed him eighth among centers.

The Chargers' offensive tackle duo could push the Eagles' pair to be the league's best by the season's end. Left tackle Rashawn Slater already ranked second at the position in 2024 with his 90.9 PFF overall grade, while rookie Joe Alt posted a 75.9 PFF mark (24th) after a strong finish to the year.

There are question marks surrounding the interior offensive line, where former first-round pick Zion Johnson has failed to live up to his draft status so far. While Mekhi Becton played at a high level at guard with the Eagles last season, there are no guarantees he can repeat that performance on another team in 2025.

Draft picks and free-agent acquisitions paid off for the Panthers in 2024, with arguably the NFL's worst offensive line becoming a top-10 unit. If right guard Robert Hunt can find his old form, he will pair with Damien Lewis to be one of the best guard duos in the NFL. The same can be said about Carolina’s tackles. The team will need left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to take a step forward in his fourth season after he earned a career-high 71.7 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked just 36th at the position.

Trent Williams remains the leader of San Francisco's line, but the soon-to-be 37-year-old won't be able to do so forever. For the first time in five seasons, he ranked outside the top two offensive tackles in PFF overall grade (85.6) this past year. Williams also missed significant time due to injury.

The 49ers' group is still above average, especially considering Dominick Puni’s emergence. The Kansas product ranked sixth among all guards with an 80.5 PFF overall grade as a rookie.

Perhaps no unit is expected to drop off more in 2025 than the Lions' offensive line. The perennial top-10 unit endured several changes this offseason, losing Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler to retirement and free agency, respectively.

Christian Mahogany, a 2024 sixth-round pick, is slated to start at one guard spot, and a rookie will likely take the other guard role. Detroit still boasts arguably the best run-blocking right tackle in the league in Penei Sewell, but the interior might still hold back this unit.

The Packers reshuffled their interior offensive line, which has a wide range of possible outcomes. 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan is expected to start at right guard after playing just 186 snaps on offense as a rookie. Green Bay also signed guard Aaron Banks, who ranked 33rd among guards with a 65.4 PFF overall grade in a career year.

Elgton Jenkins is set to move inside to play guard for the Packers. The unit will still be led by Zach Tom, who grew into one of the best right tackles in the league, recording an 85.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked sixth among all offensive tackles.

The Rams re-signed Alaric Jackson in free agency after he earned a career-high 78.4 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked 18th among all offensive tackles.

His efforts and elite run blocking from Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein should make this unit good enough in 2025 to allow the Rams' offense to reach its potential.

An underrated unit, the Cardinals' offensive line has moved toward the league average in recent seasons due to several positive moves. Arizona signed Jonah Williams in free agency last year, and while he did not play much in 2024, he is a solid right tackle. Former sixth-overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. made a big leap in his second season after moving to left tackle. He earned an 80.8 PFF overall grade to rank 12th among all offensive tackles in the league.

While there are some question marks at the guard positions, center Hjalte Froholdt has developed into a solid run-blocking center. His 78.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked sixth at the position.

The Ravens' offensive line was a significant concern going into the 2024 season, but the group defied expectations while protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson and opening lanes for running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley in free agency, and while he is not the player he once was, his 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 was a reminder of his previous form. Tyler Linderbaum is already among the best centers in the league, especially in run blocking. However, the other three positions might cause problems for Baltimore's offense.

Following a slow start to his season during which he allowed multiple sacks, Kolton Miller showed in 2024 once again that he brings excellent pass-blocking chops at left tackle. His 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 11th among all offensive tackles.

Dylan Parham enjoyed a breakout season at left guard, posting a 17th-ranked 74.3 PFF overall grade. Right tackle DJ Glaze and center Jackson Powers-Johnson showed promising signs as rookies, but they need to take a step forward for the Raiders' offensive line to be considered above average.

The Commanders' offensive line was a pleasant surprise in 2024, and the unit should only get better with Laremy Tunsil now in the fold. The veteran left tackle is still a pass-blocking menace, earning an 89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 (fourth best among 80 qualifying offensive tackles).

This unit's true standing will depend on how quickly right guard Sam Cosmi can return after suffering a torn ACL in January.

While the Chiefs will hope they solved their issues at left tackle via offseason moves, they may regret trading guard Joe Thuney. Free-agent acquisition Jaylon Moore and rookie first-round pick Josh Simmons are the candidates to protect Patrick Mahomes’ left side after Kansas City's disastrous left tackle situation last season.

The interior duo of center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith prevents this unit from ranking lower, but unless Moore or Simmons can step up immediately, we might see the worst Chiefs offensive line of recent years in 2025.

One of the NFL's youngest offensive lines will be protecting one of the NFL's oldest starting quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers. Three starters are entering year two, while left tackle Broderick Jones will play his third NFL season.

Center Zach Frazier has already proven himself in the NFL, ranking fifth among all centers in 2024 with a 77.9 PFF overall grade, but the other young players will need to step up in 2025.

The Saints' offensive line has plenty of potential, with four former first-round picks in the mix. The unit's best player may be the lone non-first-rounder, center Erik McCoy. He earned a 94.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 across only 293 snaps over seven games. Trevor Penning showed promising signs as a run blocker at right tackle last season, which can help him in his new left guard role.

New Orleans is set to start a third straight first-round draft pick at left tackle in 2025, with rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. getting the nod. If he lives up to his draft potential, the Saints' offensive line is immediately closer to the middle of the pack.

Considered a team strength not long ago, the Cowboys' offensive line is full of question marks. Left tackle Tyler Guyton’s rookie season yielded just a 49.4 PFF overall grade, which ranked 73rd at the position.

In addition to Guyton, Dallas will play two other starters who are either early in their NFL careers: center Cooper Beebe and rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker, who is expected to replace Zack Martin.

The Titans fielded arguably the worst offensive line in football two years ago but are inching closer to an average unit. Tennessee used back-to-back first-round picks on guard Peter Skoronski and tackle JC Latham and added center Lloyd Cushenberry III, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency.

However, only Zeitler has played at a high level recently over an entire season. He ranked third among all guards with an 86.5 PFF overall grade last season. The rest of the offensive line will need to step up for the Titans' offense to make some noise with rookie Cam Ward leading the charge.

Terron Armstead’s retirement sends one of the NFL's best offensive tackles to the sideline, and Miami is set to feel the impact. 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul is projected to start at left tackle after struggling as a rookie. Free-agent pick-up James Daniels and second-round draft pick Jonah Savaiinaea should help solidify the interior, where the Dolphins have struggled in the past.

The best possible outcome for the Jaguars' offensive line in 2025 is probably to be average. None of their five projected starters finished among the 30 highest-graded players at their positions in 2024.

Former first-round pick Anton Harrison made some slight improvements in 2024, leading to a 64.2 PFF overall grade, which ranked 50th among all offensive tackles, but the Jaguars will need more from their right tackle in 2025.

With the exception of left tackle Dawand Jones, all four projected Browns offensive line starters will be over 30 by the time the season kicks off. Cleveland’s unit has lacked strong play in recent years, and while left guard Joel Bitonio and right guard Wyatt Teller once formed one of the NFL's best guard duos, they ranked 40th and 43rd in PFF overall grade last season among guards, respectively.

If Jones doesn't take his game to a new level in his third season, after ranking 77th among 81 offensive tackles with a 46.4 PFF overall grade in 2024, Cleveland’s offensive line could be one of the league's worst in 2025.

The only thing keeping the Giants' offensive line from sinking further down this list is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who ranked third among offensive tackles in 2022 with a 90.3 PFF overall grade and has posted 75.0-plus marks in each of the past four years. However, the former Georgia player logged fewer than 1,000 snaps over the past two seasons. If he cannot stay on the field in 2025, New York might end up with the worst offensive line in the league.

The Patriots made multiple moves to address the NFL's worst offensive line during the offseason. Right tackle Morgan Moses, who turned 34 in March and missed time due to injury last season, joined on a three-year deal after ranking just 52nd among offensive tackles in PFF overall grade in 2024. New England also signed center Garrett Bradbury, whose 50.5 PFF pass-blocking grade placed him 35th among 39 qualifying centers. First-round left tackle Will Campbell is promising, but it is unlikely a rookie can elevate this unit to even an average level in 2025.

There is not much to suggest that the Seahawks won't again field a bottom-tier offensive line.

Seattle used its first-round pick on Grey Zabel, who is projected to start at left guard. However, a rookie who played at the FCS level last season is unlikely to provide a significant upgrade to a unit that allowed the second-highest pressure rate in 2024 (34.5%).

The Bengals overhauled their guard pair with journeyman Lucas Patrick and third-round draft pick Dylan Fairchild. However, the rest of one of the worst offensive lines in 2024 remained in place. The offensive tackles, in particular, will need to improve drastically.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s 58.2 PFF overall grade ranked only 66th among 81 qualifiers, while rookie right tackle Amarius Mims’s 57.8 mark placed him 67th.

The presence of veterans Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason prevented an already shaky Texans' offensive line from being even worse in 2024, and the team cut ties with both this offseason. Now there is very little to suggest that the group isn't deserving of the No. 32 ranking ahead of the 2025 season.